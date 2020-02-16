St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational softball: Schedule, preview, how to watch

The college softball season has just began but we already saw a huge event— the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational softball tournament ended Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Florida.

The invitational featured 16 DI schools and the USA Softball team. Twelve out of the 16 teams are ranked in the top 25 in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches rankings. Get the final scores below.

(All times Eastern)

Wednesday, Feb. 12

TEAMs TIME NETWORK USA Softball 18, Liberty 0 6 p.m. N/A

Thursday, Feb. 13

Friday, Feb. 14

Saturday, Feb. 15

Sunday, Feb. 16

St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational preview

Alabama vs. Washington — Feb. 13

Alabama and Washington were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the preseason. The Crimson Tide lost three of four games played on opening weekend. Florida State came back for an 8-7 win after falling behind 7-1, then the Seminoles run-ruled the Tide 8-0 the following day. Lastly, North Carolina walked off with a 9-8 win over Alabama. They fell to No. 9 in the rankings, and now will get to face the No. 1 team in the country. Washington made it out of opening weekend 5-0.

Freshman catcher Abby Doerr, an early enrollee, was cleared by the NCAA to join the Crimson Tide and is eligible for the 2020 season.

Minnesota vs. Florida State — Feb. 14

This will be a Minnesota team looking to prove itself again against a top team, and a Florida State team that is now No. 5, looking to climb even higher. Gopher ace Amber Fiser dropped to 2-2 after opening weekend, but the Gophers could bring some fire coming off of a big loss to Kentucky.

UCLA vs. Alabama (Feb. 14), Georgia (Feb. 15) and Florida State (Feb. 16)

The reigning national champions have a tough slate in the St. Pete Clearwater Invitational. The Bruins debuted a new look opening weekend, one without the likes of Rachel Garcia and Bubba Nickles, who are foregoing the season to play for the USA Olympic team. This revamped offense had five new hitters and was led by redshirt junior Aaliyah Jordan (.583) with seven hits, three doubles and six walks. Based on the first weekend, it isn't looking like the Bruins will have too many growing pains this season. They posted a .423 average, scoring 60 runs in six games. Now, they will face three really strong teams in Alabama, Georgia and Florida State. What better way to put this team to the test?