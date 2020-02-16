NEW

Michella Chester | NCAA.com | February 17, 2020

St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational softball: Schedule, preview, how to watch

UCLA softball: The best players in Bruins' history

The college softball season has just began but we already saw a huge event— the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational softball tournament ended Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Florida.

The invitational featured 16 DI schools and the USA Softball team. Twelve out of the 16 teams are ranked in the top 25 in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches rankings. Get the final scores below.

St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational schedule

(All times Eastern)
FULL SCOREBOARD

Wednesday, Feb. 12

TEAMs TIME NETWORK
USA Softball 18, Liberty 0 6 p.m.  N/A

Thursday, Feb. 13

TEAMs TIME NETWORK
No. 9 Alabama 7, Liberty 1 9:30 a.m. ESPN3
No. 16 Oklahoma State 14, Virginia Tech 6 10 a.m.  ACC Network
No. 17 Texas Tech 5, No. 18 South Carolina 1 12:30 p.m. SEC Network
No. 19 Missouri 8, Kansas 0 1 p.m.  ESPNU
No. 16 Oklahoma State 5, South Florida 1 3:30 p.m. ESPN3
No. 9 Alabama 8, No. 1 Washington 0 4 p.m.  ESPN2

 Friday, Feb. 14

Teams TIME NETWORK
Virginia Tech 8, No. 18 South Carolina 6 10 a.m. ESPNU
No. 9 Alabama 9, South Florida 1 10:30 a.m. ESPN3
No. 16 Oklahoma St. 2, No. 14 Minnesota 0 11:30 a.m. ESPN3
No. 15 Georgia 11, Kansas 0 12 p.m.  SEC Network
No. 1 Washington 7, No. 5 Florida State 0 1 p.m. ESPNU
 No. 19 Missouri 5, Liberty 4 2:30 p.m.  ESPN3
No. 15 Georgia 8, No. 21 Northwestern 3 3 p.m.  ESPN3
No. 20 James Madison 6, No. 17 Texas Tech 0 3:30 p.m. ESPN3
No. 3 UCLA 7, No. 9 Alabama 0 4 p.m.  ESPNU
 No. 19 Missouri 3, No. 16 Oklahoma State 2 5:30 p.m. ESPN3
No. 14 Minnesota 7, No. 5 Florida State 6 6 p.m.  ESPN3
No. 18 South Carolina 10, Kansas 0 6 p.m.  ESPN3
No. 1 Washington 10, Liberty 6 7 p.m. ESPN3

Saturday, Feb. 15

 TEAMs TIME NETWORK
No. 17 Texas Tech 5, No. 15 Georgia 2  10 a.m. ESPN3
No. 16 Oklahoma State 4, No. 9 Alabama 1 10:30 a.m. SEC Network
 No. 21 Northwestern 5, Kansas 4  10:30 a.m. ESPN3
No. 3 UCLA 9, Liberty 1 11:30 a.m. ESPN3
No. 19 Missouri 6, Virginia Tech 5 1 p.m. ESPN3
Kansas 12, No. 20 James Madison 2 1:30 p.m. ESPN3
No. 21 Northwestern 6, No. 5 Florida State 2 2:30 p.m. ESPN3
No. 3 UCLA 8, No. 15 Georgia 3 4 p.m. ESPNU
Virginia Tech 2, No. 14 Minnesota 1 5 p.m.  ESPN3
South Florida 3, No. 17 Texas Tech 0 5:30 p.m. ESPN3
No. 20 James Madison 8, No. 19 Missouri 7 6 p.m.  ESPN3
No. 1 Washington 5, No. 18 South Carolina 4 8 p.m.  ESPNU

Sunday, Feb. 16

TEAMs TIME NETWORK
South Florida 2, No. 15 Georgia 0 9 a.m. ESPN3
No. 14 Minnesota 10, No. 19 Missouri 1 9:30 a.m. ESPN3
No. 1 Washington 11, No. 17 Texas Tech 5 10 a.m.  ESPNU
USA Softball 4, No. 16 Oklahoma State 0 10 a.m. ESPN3
No. 5 Florida State 7, Liberty 1 12 p.m. ESPN3
Virginia Tech 6, No. 21 Northwestern 5 12 p.m. ESPN3
No. 20 James Madison vs. No. 18 South Carolina (Game stopped for travel — not official) 12:30 p.m. ESPN3
USA Softball vs. No. 1 Washington (CANCELED) 12:30 p.m. ESPN3
No. 3 UCLA 15, South Florida 2  3:30 p.m. ESPN3
No. 3 UCLA 3, No. 5 Florida State 2  7 p.m. ESPN2

St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational preview

Alabama vs. Washington — Feb. 13

Alabama and Washington were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the preseason. The Crimson Tide lost three of four games played on opening weekend. Florida State came back for an 8-7 win after falling behind 7-1, then the Seminoles run-ruled the Tide 8-0 the following day. Lastly, North Carolina walked off with a 9-8 win over Alabama. They fell to No. 9 in the rankings, and now will get to face the No. 1 team in the country. Washington made it out of opening weekend 5-0. 

Freshman catcher Abby Doerr, an early enrollee, was cleared by the NCAA to join the Crimson Tide and is eligible for the 2020 season. 

Minnesota vs. Florida State — Feb. 14

This will be a Minnesota team looking to prove itself again against a top team, and a Florida State team that is now No. 5, looking to climb even higher. Gopher ace Amber Fiser dropped to 2-2 after opening weekend, but the Gophers could bring some fire coming off of a big loss to Kentucky. 

UCLA vs. Alabama (Feb. 14), Georgia (Feb. 15) and Florida State (Feb. 16)

The reigning national champions have a tough slate in the St. Pete Clearwater Invitational. The Bruins debuted a new look opening weekend, one without the likes of Rachel Garcia and Bubba Nickles, who are foregoing the season to play for the USA Olympic team. This revamped offense had five new hitters and was led by redshirt junior Aaliyah Jordan (.583) with seven hits, three doubles and six walks. Based on the first weekend, it isn't looking like the Bruins will have too many growing pains this season. They posted a .423 average, scoring 60 runs in six games. Now, they will face three really strong teams in Alabama, Georgia and Florida State. What better way to put this team to the test?

Here are 12 takeaways from Friday's slate of college softball

Here are 12 storylines from a Valentines Day filled with softball, highlighted by a strong UCLA win, Florida head coach Tim Walton picking up his 900th career win, and Texas' continued success.
College softball: Minnesota finishes double-header with walk-off victory over Florida State

The No. 14 Minnesota women's softball team fell 2-0 to No. 16 Oklahoma State before walking off No. 5 Florida State, 7-6, to split day one at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational. 
Here's what to watch this weekend in college softball

Another huge weekend of college softball is here and our staff has you covered. Here's what you should keep an eye on this weekend.
