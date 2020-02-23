Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic: Scores, results for every game

The 2020 Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic saw big upsets, showdowns between ranked teams and the U.S. Olympic team in action from Thursday, Feb. 20 to Sunday, Feb. 23 in Cathedral City, California. The tournament featured 28 teams, 10 conferences and five WCWS finalists from last season.

Here are all the scores from the games.

Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic scores, results

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, Feb. 20

Friday, Feb. 21

Saturday, Feb. 22

Sunday, Feb. 23

Here's how we previewed the weekend:

Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic preview

Top-ranked UCLA enters this weekend unblemished, and will face Texas A&M, Wisconsin, No. 7 Florida and Auburn. However, they won't leave without playing Rachel Garcia and Bubba Nickles, who redshirted this season to play for the U.S. Olympic team. The U.S. team had all it could handle against Arizona last weekend, taking the win by one run. Now, the No. 1 team in the country will get a shot, and against some very familiar faces.

Following the Bruins' St. Pete Clearwater Invitational sweep, Aaliyah Jordan was named NFCA Player of the Week and Megan Faraimo earned NFCA Pitcher of the week. Jordan had eight hits last weekend and came up clutch in the tight win over Florida State. These star-studded players wasted no time in showing the world that UCLA would still be a national power, even without Garcia and Nickles.

MORE ON UCLA: Jenavee Peres' inspirational return to softball

The remaining 2019 WCWS finalists that will compete in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic are Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma and Washington.

Here are some of the big matchups:

Florida vs. Arizona — Friday, Feb. 21

Fifth-ranked Arizona is in the midst of 11 games in nine days, and have just a few SEC teams awaiting their arrival in California. Arizona has the NCAA's two active career home run leaders, Jessie Harper with her leading 69, and Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza next with 59. The Gators dropped an early game to Michigan on the opening weekend, and come into this week at No. 7.

ARIZONA ALL-TIME LINEUP: The best players in Wildcats history

Oklahoma vs. Washington — Saturday, Feb. 22

Of course, it is still really early in the season. But, who doesn't want to see a No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup before conference play? Plus, these are two powerhouse programs. The Huskies were 6-0 last season at the Mary Nutter Classic and are 16-1 at the tournament over the last three seasons. The Huskies are hitting .356 as a team and are averaging 7.82 runs per game so far in 2020. For Oklahoma, junior captain Lynnsie Elam has been a big deal. She's already hit five home runs this season and has eight RBI.

UCLA vs. Florida — Saturday, Feb. 22

The Bruins are 11-0. Will they be able to keep it up, or will Florida have something to say about it? Almost the entire UCLA team has been on fire to start the season. Seventh-ranked Florida will be their biggest test of the tournament (besides the nation's best, U.S. Olympic team).

Northwestern slate

Northwestern comes into the Mary Nutter classic as No. 25 team in the country, and the Wildcats just pulled off a big upset over then-No. 5 Florida State. In the win, Northwestern ace Danielle Williams allowed just two hits and struck out a season-high 11 batters while allowing only one earned run. Now, the Wildcats will face three ranked teams: No. 7 Florida, No. 15 Oregon, and No. 2 Washington. That is a loaded weekend schedule.