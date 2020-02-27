College softball: Loyola Marymount upsets No. 4 LSU in highest ranked win in program history

FULLERTON, Calif., — The Loyola Marymount softball team (9-7) upset No. 4 LSU (13-2) on Thursday afternoon at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif., marking the highest ranked win in program history.

"This was a great team win," said head coach Sami Strinz-Ward. "Linnay threw an absolute gem today against a tough LSU offense. Our defense was sound and we pushed a run across when we needed to. That shutout was a huge one for us!"

The last time the Lions beat a top 10 team was in 2002 when the Lions beat No. 10 Fresno State in 2002, LMU's last ranked win was in 2016 when Fresno State was No. 20.

The Lions' game against LSU was the team's first at the Judi Garman Classic, which was off to a slow start, as both the Lions and LSU went scoreless until the top of the sixth.

Megan Dedrick got the momentum going when she doubled to right center. Dedrick advanced to third after Sierra Marshall singled to second base. Riley Ehlen changed the game when she hit a single to center field, collecting an RBI and sending Dedrick home, giving the Lions a 1-0 leads over the Tigers to close out the top of the sixth.

With Linnay Wilson on the mound, LSU wasn't able to score any runs, handing the Lions their first ranked win of the year, and highest in program history.

Both teams had four total hits, with Marshall going 1-1 at the plate, while Ehlen and Dedrick went 1-3.

Wilson pitched a complete seven-inning game, allowing four hits and zero runs while striking out nine batters. The pitcher picked up her fourth win of the season.

The Lions handed LSU only their second loss of the season, as the Tigers also lost to No. 13 Louisiana-Lafayette.

Up next: LMU will be back on the field on Friday to take on No. 13 Michigan at 1:30 PM.