College softball rankings: Oregon rejoins top 10 while UCLA holds strong at No. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UCLA continued its hold on No. 1 as there were no significant changes in the 2020 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Bruins (25-1) captured 31 of 32 possible first-place votes.

UCLA recorded five shutouts and allowed just two runs over six contests last week. The Bruins blanked then-No. 16 Michigan, then-No. 18 Minnesota, St. John’s, Boston University and Cal Poly, while also earning a 4-2 win over No. 22 UCF.

PERFECT GAME: Lexi Sosa tosses UCLA's first perfect game since 2010

With no major movement, the top eight remained the same with a combined record of 34-1 last week. Oregon makes its return to the top 10 at No. 9, while Alabama slipped one spot to No. 10. The Ducks (21-2) won their first home games of the season, knocking off then-RV Loyola Marymount, Seattle twice and Portland.

No. 2 Washington, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Arizona, No. 5 LSU and No. 7 Florida each went 4-0, while No. 6 Oklahoma enjoyed a 5-0 week. No. 8 Louisiana earned a 2-1 Sun Belt series win over Coastal Carolina.

The Huskies (23-2) scored the most runs in a contest since 2016 in a 19-0 win over Santa Clara. The Crimson Tide (14-8) opened up SEC play at home, rebounding from an opening loss to No. 20 Arkansas (0-1) with a pair of resounding triumphs (10-1, 9-1)

The Longhorn (24-3) pitching staff twirled home three shutouts. The Tigers (20-3) offensive exploded for 21 runs in a shutout of Campbell and captured four home triumphs. The Gators (22-4) opened Southeastern Conference play with a three-game home sweep of Auburn.

There were no new programs in the top 25. No. 21 Mississippi State and No. 24 Baylor made the biggest jump and fall, switching spots in the rankings.

The 2020 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. Records reflect games played through March 8 with first-place votes in parentheses.