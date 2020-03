2020 Women's College World Series schedule

Watch UCLA's walk-off single to clinch the 2019 Women's College World Series title

The 2020 College World Series has been canceled, part of the NCAA's response to the coronavirus.

UCLA swept Oklahoma in the best-of-3 finals to win the WCWS title in 2019.

2019 Women's College World Series: Scores, results

Thursday, May 30

Game 1: No. 6 Arizona 3, No. 3 Washington 1 (8 inn.)

Game 2: No. 2 UCLA 7, No. 7 Minnesota 2

Game 3: No. 13 Oklahoma State 2, No. 5 Florida 1

Game 4: No. 1 Oklahoma 3, No. 8 Alabama 2

Friday, May 31

Game 5: UCLA 6, Arizona 2

Game 6: Oklahoma 6, Oklahoma State 1

Saturday, June 1

Game 7: Washington 5, Minnesota 3 | Minnesota eliminated

Game 8: Alabama 15, Florida 3 (5 inn.) | Florida eliminated

Game 9: Washington 1, Oklahoma State 0 | Oklahoma State eliminated

Game 10: Alabama 2, Arizona 0 |Arizona eliminated

Sunday, June 2

Game 11: UCLA 3, Washington 0 (10 innings) | UCLA advances to Championship Finals

Game 12: Alabama 1, Oklahoma 0

Game 14: Oklahoma 7, Alabama 3 |Oklahoma advances to Championship Finals

Championship Finals (Best-of-3)

Game 1: UCLA 16, Oklahoma 3 | UCLA takes 1-0 series lead

Game 2: UCLA 5, Oklahoma 4 | UCLA eliminates Oklahoma

