The 2021 Women's College World Series will start on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Find the complete WCWS and NCAA softball tournament schedule below.

The 2020 Women's College World Series was canceled, part of the NCAA's response to the coronavirus. The year prior, UCLA beat Oklahoma for the 2019 title.

2021 Women's College World Series: Schedule, dates

The WCWS from Oklahoma City starts Thursday, June 3 and goes through Wednesday, June 9.

Here's the complete NCAA softball tournament schedule by round:

Selections : Sunday, May 16, 2021

: Sunday, May 16, 2021 Regionals : Friday, May 21 to Sunday, May 23

: Friday, May 21 to Sunday, May 23 Super Regionals : Thursday, May 27 to Sunday, May 30

: Thursday, May 27 to Sunday, May 30 Women's College World Series: Thursday, June 3 to Wednesday, June 9

2019 Women's College World Series: Scores, results

With the 2020 tournament canceled because of the coronavirus, the 2019 tournament is the most recent championship. Here are the complete results:

Thursday, May 30

Game 1: No. 6 Arizona 3, No. 3 Washington 1 (8 inn.)

Game 2: No. 2 UCLA 7, No. 7 Minnesota 2

Game 3: No. 13 Oklahoma State 2, No. 5 Florida 1

Game 4: No. 1 Oklahoma 3, No. 8 Alabama 2

Friday, May 31

Game 5: UCLA 6, Arizona 2

Game 6: Oklahoma 6, Oklahoma State 1

Saturday, June 1

Game 7: Washington 5, Minnesota 3 | Minnesota eliminated

Game 8: Alabama 15, Florida 3 (5 inn.) | Florida eliminated

Game 9: Washington 1, Oklahoma State 0 | Oklahoma State eliminated

Game 10: Alabama 2, Arizona 0 |Arizona eliminated

Sunday, June 2

Game 11: UCLA 3, Washington 0 (10 innings) | UCLA advances to Championship Finals

Game 12: Alabama 1, Oklahoma 0

Game 14: Oklahoma 7, Alabama 3 |Oklahoma advances to Championship Finals

Championship Finals (Best-of-3)

Game 1: UCLA 16, Oklahoma 3 | UCLA takes 1-0 series lead

Game 2: UCLA 5, Oklahoma 4 | UCLA eliminates Oklahoma

Women's College World Series: Champions, history