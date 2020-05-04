The 2021 Women's College World Series will start on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Find the complete WCWS and NCAA softball tournament schedule below.
The 2020 Women's College World Series was canceled, part of the NCAA's response to the coronavirus. The year prior, UCLA beat Oklahoma for the 2019 title.
2021 Women's College World Series: Schedule, dates
The WCWS from Oklahoma City starts Thursday, June 3 and goes through Wednesday, June 9.
Here's the complete NCAA softball tournament schedule by round:
- Selections: Sunday, May 16, 2021
- Regionals: Friday, May 21 to Sunday, May 23
- Super Regionals: Thursday, May 27 to Sunday, May 30
- Women's College World Series: Thursday, June 3 to Wednesday, June 9
2019 Women's College World Series: Scores, results
With the 2020 tournament canceled because of the coronavirus, the 2019 tournament is the most recent championship. Here are the complete results:
Thursday, May 30
Game 1: No. 6 Arizona 3, No. 3 Washington 1 (8 inn.)
Game 2: No. 2 UCLA 7, No. 7 Minnesota 2
Game 3: No. 13 Oklahoma State 2, No. 5 Florida 1
Game 4: No. 1 Oklahoma 3, No. 8 Alabama 2
Friday, May 31
Game 5: UCLA 6, Arizona 2
Game 6: Oklahoma 6, Oklahoma State 1
Saturday, June 1
Game 7: Washington 5, Minnesota 3 | Minnesota eliminated
Game 8: Alabama 15, Florida 3 (5 inn.) | Florida eliminated
Game 9: Washington 1, Oklahoma State 0 | Oklahoma State eliminated
Game 10: Alabama 2, Arizona 0 |Arizona eliminated
Sunday, June 2
Game 11: UCLA 3, Washington 0 (10 innings) | UCLA advances to Championship Finals
Game 12: Alabama 1, Oklahoma 0
Game 14: Oklahoma 7, Alabama 3 |Oklahoma advances to Championship Finals
Championship Finals (Best-of-3)
Game 1: UCLA 16, Oklahoma 3 | UCLA takes 1-0 series lead
Game 2: UCLA 5, Oklahoma 4 | UCLA eliminates Oklahoma
Women's College World Series: Champions, history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2019
|*UCLA (56-6)
|Kelly Inouye-Perez
|5-4
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|2018
|*Florida State (58-12)
|Lonni Alameda
|8-3
|Washington
|Oklahoma City
|2017
|*Oklahoma (61-9)
|Patty Gasso
|5-4
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2016
|Oklahoma (57-8)
|Patty Gasso
|2-1
|Auburn
|Oklahoma City
|2015
|Florida (60-7)
|Tim Walton
|4-1
|Michigan
|Oklahoma City
|2014
|*Florida (55-12)
|Tim Walton
|6-3
|Alabama
|Oklahoma City
|2013
|*Oklahoma (57-4)
|Patty Gasso
|4-0
|Tennessee
|Oklahoma City
|2012
|Alabama (60-8)
|Patrick Murphy
|5-4
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|2011
|*Arizona State (60-6)
|Clint Myers
|7-2
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2010
|*UCLA (50-11)
|Kelly Inouye-Perez
|15-9
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|2009
|Washington (51-12)
|Heather Tarr
|3-2
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2008
|*Arizona State (66-5)
|Clint Myers
|11-0
|Texas A&M
|Oklahoma City
|2007
|Arizona (50-14-1)
|Mike Candrea
|5-0
|Tennessee
|Oklahoma City
|2006
|Arizona (54-11)
|Mike Candrea
|5-0
|Northwestern
|Oklahoma City
|2005
|Michigan (65-7)
|Carol Hutchins
|4-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|2004
|UCLA (47-9)
|Sue Enquist
|3-1
|California
|Oklahoma City
|2003
|UCLA (54-7)
|Sue Enquist
|1-0
|California
|Oklahoma City
|2002
|California (56-19)
|Diane Ninemire
|6-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|2001
|*Arizona (65-4)
|Mike Candrea
|1-0
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|2000
|*Oklahoma (66-8)
|Patty Gasso
|3-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1999
|*UCLA (63-6)
|Sue Enquist
|3-2
|Washington
|Oklahoma City
|1998
|Fresno State (52-11)
|Margie Wright
|1-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1997
|Arizona (61-5)
|Mike Candrea
|10-2
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1996
|*Arizona (58-9)
|Mike Candrea
|6-4
|Washington
|Columbus, Ga.
|1995
|*#UCLA (50-6)
|Sharron Backus
|4-2
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1994
|*Arizona (64-3)
|Mike Candrea
|2-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Oklahoma City
|1993
|Arizona (44-8)
|Mike Candrea
|1-0
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1992
|*UCLA (54-2)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1991
|Arizona (56-16)
|Mike Candrea
|5-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1990
|UCLA (62-7)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Fresno State
|Oklahoma City
|1989
|*UCLA (48-4)
|Sharron Backus
|1-0
|Fresno State
|Sunnyvale, Calif.
|1988
|UCLA (53-8)
|Sharron Backus
|3-0
|Fresno State
|Sunnyvale, Calif.
|1987
|Texas A&M (56-8)
|Bob Brock
|4-1
|UCLA
|Omaha, Neb.
|1986
|*Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1)
|Judi Garman
|3-0
|Texas A&M
|Omaha, Neb.
|1985
|UCLA (41-9)
|Sharron Backus
|2-1
|Nebraska
|Omaha, Neb.
|1984
|UCLA (45-6-1)
|Sharron Backus
|1-0
|Texas A&M
|Omaha, Neb.
|1983
|Texas A&M (41-11)
|Bob Brock
|2-0
|Cal State Fullerton
|Omaha, Neb.
|1982
|*UCLA (33-7-2)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Fresno State
|Omaha, Neb.
*Indicates undefeated teams in final series.
#-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions