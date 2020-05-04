Trending:

🎧Markus Howard, Lamar Stevens join this week's podcast

👋#UnitedAsOne: We're checking in with student-athletes

Michael Jordan's best college moments
softball-d1 flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | May 4, 2020

2021 Women's College World Series schedule

Watch UCLA's walk-off single to clinch the 2019 Women's College World Series title

The 2021 Women's College World Series will start on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Find the complete WCWS and NCAA softball tournament schedule below.

The 2020 Women's College World Series was canceled, part of the NCAA's response to the coronavirus. The year prior, UCLA beat Oklahoma for the 2019 title.

WCWS 2019: View the interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Recap

2021 Women's College World Series: Schedule, dates

The WCWS from Oklahoma City starts Thursday, June 3 and goes through Wednesday, June 9.

Here's the complete NCAA softball tournament schedule by round:

  • Selections: Sunday, May 16, 2021
  • Regionals: Friday, May 21 to Sunday, May 23
  • Super Regionals: Thursday, May 27 to Sunday, May 30
  • Women's College World Series: Thursday, June 3 to Wednesday, June 9

2019 Women's College World Series: Scores, results

With the 2020 tournament canceled because of the coronavirus, the 2019 tournament is the most recent championship. Here are the complete results:

Thursday, May 30

Game 1: No. 6 Arizona 3, No. 3 Washington 1 (8 inn.)
Game 2: No. 2 UCLA 7, No. 7 Minnesota 2
Game 3: No. 13 Oklahoma State 2, No. 5 Florida 1
Game 4: No. 1 Oklahoma 3, No. 8 Alabama 2

Friday, May 31 

Game 5: UCLA 6, Arizona 2
Game 6: Oklahoma 6, Oklahoma State 1

Saturday, June 1

Game 7: Washington 5, Minnesota 3 | Minnesota eliminated
Game 8: Alabama 15, Florida 3 (5 inn.) | Florida eliminated
Game 9: Washington 1, Oklahoma State 0 | Oklahoma State eliminated
Game 10: Alabama 2, Arizona 0 |Arizona eliminated

Sunday, June 2

Game 11: UCLA 3, Washington 0 (10 innings) | UCLA advances to Championship Finals
Game 12: Alabama 1, Oklahoma 0 
Game 14: Oklahoma 7, Alabama 3 |Oklahoma advances to Championship Finals

Championship Finals (Best-of-3)

Game 1: UCLA 16, Oklahoma 3 | UCLA takes 1-0 series lead
Game 2: UCLA 5, Oklahoma 4 | UCLA eliminates Oklahoma

Women's College World Series: Champions, history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City
2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City
2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City
2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City
2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City
2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City
2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City
2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City
2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City
2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City
2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City
1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City
1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga.
1995 *#UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City
1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City
1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City
1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb.
1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb.
1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb.
1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series. 

#-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions

How UCLA's Jenavee Peres juggles being a mom, student and softball player during the COVID-19 quarantine

Here’s a question not every college softball player would understand, and it will tell a little bit about the special journey of UCLA softball's Jenavee Peres.
READ MORE

DII power 10 college softball rankings Week 6

Welcome Angelo State, Texas A&amp;M-Commerce, Grand Valley State and Trevecca Nazarene to the latest DII college softball power rankings.
READ MORE

College softball rankings: Oregon rejoins top 10 while UCLA holds strong at No. 1

UCLA continued its hold on No. 1 as there were no significant changes in the 2020 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Bruins (25-1) captured 31 of 32 possible first-place votes.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners