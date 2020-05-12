Hoops:

NCAA.com | May 12, 2020

NCAA Division I softball Regional and Super Regional games to re-air on Facebook

Watch UCLA's walk-off single to clinch the 2019 Women's College World Series title

INDIANAPOLIS —Regional and Super Regional games that were played during past NCAA Division I Softball Championship tournaments will re-air on www.Facebook.com/NCAASoftball. Coverage will take place May 14-17 with regional games and May 21-24 with super regional matchups.  

The 24-game slate features 30 softball programs, 10 of which have won Division I national championships during the last 38 years. A special element of the re-broadcast of these memorable contests is that all games are condensed to remove commercial breaks.

PARENTHOOD: How UCLA's Jenavee Peres juggles being a mom, student and softball player

Coverage surrounding the games in the video vault on Facebook will include record performances, top plays, and interviews with some of the game’s greats to provide commentary on their tournament experiences and memories. The DISoftball roundtable debuted last week on the NCAA Softball Facebook page with former players from Arizona and UCLA sharing their memories while watching the 1992 Women’s College World Series championship game.

A streaming schedule to include the rebroadcast of Women’s College World Series games will be announced at a later date. Following the postseason, a featured game will be streamed each week. The games will be announced weekly via the #WCWSwednesday series and games will stream on Thursdays.

MORE: Full Women's College World Series schedule for 2021

The NCAA Division I Softball Regional and Super Regional games streaming schedule is listed below:

Thursday, May 14

Time                     Regional Game                          Original Game Date
1 p.m.                   Drake vs. Georgia                      May 17, 2019
5 p.m.                   Texas vs. Texas St.                     May 19, 2017
9 p.m.                   Jacksonville St. vs Oregon St.   May 21, 2016

Friday, May 15

Time                     Regional Game                          Original Game Date
1 p.m.                   Louisiana vs. LSU                       May 20, 2017
5 p.m.                   Arizona St. vs. McNeese           May 21, 2016
9 p.m.                   Baylor vs. James Madison        May 21, 2017

Saturday, May 16

Time                     Regional Game                          Original Game Date
1 p.m.                   Oklahoma vs. Wisconsin          May 19, 2019
5 p.m.                   Cal St. Fullerton vs. UCLA         May 19, 2018
9 p.m.                   Arizona St. vs. Michigan           May 18, 2014

Sunday, May 17

Time                     Regional Game                          Original Game Date
1 p.m.                   Florida St. vs. South Ala.           May 19, 2013
5 p.m.                   Baylor vs. Texas A&M               May 18, 2013
9 p.m.                   James Madison vs. Michigan   May 20, 2019

Thursday, May 21

Time                     Super Regional Game               Original Game Date
1 p.m.                   Alabama vs. Washington          May 25, 2018
5 p.m.                   Florida St. vs. Oklahoma St.     May 23, 2019
9 p.m.                   Ole Miss vs. UCLA                      May 25, 2017

Friday, May 22

Time                     Super Regional Game               Original Game Date
1 p.m.                   Alabama vs. Nebraska              May 22, 2014
5 p.m.                   Arizona St. vs. Kentucky           May 25, 2013
9 p.m.                   Louisiana vs. Michigan             May 24, 2013

Saturday, May 23

Time                     Super Regional Game               Original Game Date
1 p.m.                   Nebraska vs. Oregon                 May 26, 2013
5 p.m.                   Florida vs. Georgia                     May 27, 2016
9 p.m.                   Utah vs. Washington                 May 27, 2017

Sunday, May 24

Time                     Super Regional Game               Original Game Date
1 p.m.                   Kentucky vs. Oregon                May 27, 2017
5 p.m.                   Florida St. vs. LSU                     May 28, 2017
9 p.m.                   Florida vs. Tennessee              May 26, 2019

All times are Eastern

For more information on the NCAA Division I Softball Championship, visit ncaa.com/championships/softball/d1.

