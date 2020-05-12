NCAA Division I softball Regional and Super Regional games to re-air on Facebook

INDIANAPOLIS —Regional and Super Regional games that were played during past NCAA Division I Softball Championship tournaments will re-air on www.Facebook.com/NCAASoftball. Coverage will take place May 14-17 with regional games and May 21-24 with super regional matchups.

The 24-game slate features 30 softball programs, 10 of which have won Division I national championships during the last 38 years. A special element of the re-broadcast of these memorable contests is that all games are condensed to remove commercial breaks.

Coverage surrounding the games in the video vault on Facebook will include record performances, top plays, and interviews with some of the game’s greats to provide commentary on their tournament experiences and memories. The DISoftball roundtable debuted last week on the NCAA Softball Facebook page with former players from Arizona and UCLA sharing their memories while watching the 1992 Women’s College World Series championship game.

A streaming schedule to include the rebroadcast of Women’s College World Series games will be announced at a later date. Following the postseason, a featured game will be streamed each week. The games will be announced weekly via the #WCWSwednesday series and games will stream on Thursdays.

The NCAA Division I Softball Regional and Super Regional games streaming schedule is listed below:

Thursday, May 14



Time Regional Game Original Game Date

1 p.m. Drake vs. Georgia May 17, 2019

5 p.m. Texas vs. Texas St. May 19, 2017

9 p.m. Jacksonville St. vs Oregon St. May 21, 2016



Friday, May 15



Time Regional Game Original Game Date

1 p.m. Louisiana vs. LSU May 20, 2017

5 p.m. Arizona St. vs. McNeese May 21, 2016

9 p.m. Baylor vs. James Madison May 21, 2017



Saturday, May 16



Time Regional Game Original Game Date

1 p.m. Oklahoma vs. Wisconsin May 19, 2019

5 p.m. Cal St. Fullerton vs. UCLA May 19, 2018

9 p.m. Arizona St. vs. Michigan May 18, 2014



Sunday, May 17



Time Regional Game Original Game Date

1 p.m. Florida St. vs. South Ala. May 19, 2013

5 p.m. Baylor vs. Texas A&M May 18, 2013

9 p.m. James Madison vs. Michigan May 20, 2019

Thursday, May 21



Time Super Regional Game Original Game Date

1 p.m. Alabama vs. Washington May 25, 2018

5 p.m. Florida St. vs. Oklahoma St. May 23, 2019

9 p.m. Ole Miss vs. UCLA May 25, 2017



Friday, May 22



Time Super Regional Game Original Game Date

1 p.m. Alabama vs. Nebraska May 22, 2014

5 p.m. Arizona St. vs. Kentucky May 25, 2013

9 p.m. Louisiana vs. Michigan May 24, 2013



Saturday, May 23



Time Super Regional Game Original Game Date

1 p.m. Nebraska vs. Oregon May 26, 2013

5 p.m. Florida vs. Georgia May 27, 2016

9 p.m. Utah vs. Washington May 27, 2017



Sunday, May 24



Time Super Regional Game Original Game Date

1 p.m. Kentucky vs. Oregon May 27, 2017

5 p.m. Florida St. vs. LSU May 28, 2017

9 p.m. Florida vs. Tennessee May 26, 2019

All times are Eastern



For more information on the NCAA Division I Softball Championship, visit ncaa.com/championships/softball/d1.