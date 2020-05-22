Women's College World Series games to re-air on Facebook and Twitter

INDIANAPOLIS — Women’s College World Series games that were played during past NCAA Division I Softball Championship tournaments will re-air on www.facebook.com/NCAASoftball and www.twitter.com/NCAAsoftball.

Coverage begins on May 28, which would have been the start of the 2020 Women’s College World Series. The lineup includes a 22-game slate that features 21 softball programs and spans 15 years of the 38-year history of WCWS. All contests will be condensed to remove commercial breaks.

The series of broadcasts includes some of the best moments in WCWS history. Among the stellar performances, fans can relive Megan Langenfeld's walk-off homer that propelled UCLA over Arizona; Texas’ Cat Osterman pitching 11 innings and striking out 19 of the 42 batters against Arizona; Louisiana’s upset win over No. 1 Florida in the first round of the tournament; and Lauren Chamberlain’s two-run walk off home run in the 12th inning to lead Oklahoma over Tennessee.

WCWS All-Tournament team members including Jackie Traina (Alabama), Jennie Finch (Arizona), Jessie Warren (Florida St.), Samantha Findlay (Michigan), Jessica Mendoza (Stanford), and Rachel Garcia (UCLA) are among the former student-athletes highlighted in the rebroadcasted games.

The Women’s College World Series rebroadcast streaming schedule is listed below:

Thursday, May 28

Time Game Original Game Date

Noon Florida vs. Louisiana May 29, 2008

3 p.m. DePaul vs. Washington May 31, 2007

6 p.m. Baylor vs. Kentucky May 31, 2014

9 p.m. LSU vs. Stanford May 24, 2001

Friday, May 29

Time Game Original Game Date

Noon Alabama vs. LSU June 4, 2016

3 p.m. Louisiana vs. Texas May 22, 2003

6 p.m. Baylor vs. Oregon June 3, 2017

9 p.m. Alabama vs. Arizona St. May 30, 2009



Saturday, May 30

Time Game Original Game Date

Noon Florida vs. Oklahoma St. May 30, 2019

3 p.m. Arizona vs. Texas June 5, 2005

6 p.m. Northwestern vs. UCLA June 4, 2006

9 p.m. Arizona vs. California May 24, 2001

Sunday, May 31

Time Game Original Game Date

Noon UCLA vs. Washington June 2, 2019

3 p.m. Alabama vs. Florida May 31, 2009

6 p.m. Auburn vs. Oklahoma June 7, 2016 (Championship Series)

9 p.m. Oklahoma vs. Tennessee June 3, 2013 (Championship Series)

Monday, June 1

Time Game Original Game Date

5 p.m. Arizona vs. UCLA June 7, 2010 (Championship Series)

8 p.m. Florida St. vs. Washington June 4, 2018 (Championship Series)



Tuesday, June 2

Time Game Original Game Date

5 p.m. Arizona vs. UCLA May 28, 2001 (Championship)

8 p.m. Oklahoma vs. UCLA June 4, 2019 (Championship Series)