softball-d1 flag

NCAA.com | May 22, 2020

Women's College World Series games to re-air on Facebook and Twitter

Watch UCLA's walk-off single to clinch the 2019 Women's College World Series title

INDIANAPOLIS — Women’s College World Series games that were played during past NCAA Division I Softball Championship tournaments will re-air on www.facebook.com/NCAASoftball and www.twitter.com/NCAAsoftball.

Coverage begins on May 28, which would have been the start of the 2020 Women’s College World Series.  The lineup includes a 22-game slate that features 21 softball programs and spans 15 years of the 38-year history of WCWS. All contests will be condensed to remove commercial breaks.

The series of broadcasts includes some of the best moments in WCWS history. Among the stellar performances, fans can relive Megan Langenfeld's walk-off homer that propelled UCLA over Arizona; Texas’ Cat Osterman pitching 11 innings and striking out 19 of the 42 batters against Arizona; Louisiana’s upset win over No. 1 Florida in the first round of the tournament; and Lauren Chamberlain’s two-run walk off home run in the 12th inning to lead Oklahoma over Tennessee.

MORE: Full Women's College World Series schedule for 2021

WCWS All-Tournament team members including Jackie Traina (Alabama), Jennie Finch (Arizona), Jessie Warren (Florida St.), Samantha Findlay (Michigan), Jessica Mendoza (Stanford), and Rachel Garcia (UCLA) are among the former student-athletes highlighted in the rebroadcasted games.

The Women’s College World Series rebroadcast streaming schedule is listed below:

Thursday, May 28
Time                       Game                                            Original Game Date
Noon                      Florida vs. Louisiana                      May 29, 2008
3 p.m.                     DePaul vs. Washington                 May 31, 2007
6 p.m.                     Baylor vs. Kentucky                       May 31, 2014
9 p.m.                     LSU vs. Stanford                            May 24, 2001

Friday, May 29
Time                       Game                                            Original Game Date
Noon                      Alabama vs. LSU                             June 4, 2016
3 p.m.                     Louisiana vs. Texas                        May 22, 2003
6 p.m.                     Baylor vs. Oregon                          June 3, 2017
9 p.m.                     Alabama vs. Arizona St.                May 30, 2009

Saturday, May 30
Time                       Game                                            Original Game Date
Noon                      Florida vs. Oklahoma St.                May 30, 2019
3 p.m.                     Arizona vs. Texas                             June 5, 2005
6 p.m.                     Northwestern vs. UCLA                  June 4, 2006
9 p.m.                     Arizona vs. California                      May 24, 2001

Sunday, May 31
Time                       Game                                            Original Game Date
Noon                      UCLA vs. Washington                      June 2, 2019
3 p.m.                     Alabama vs. Florida                        May 31, 2009
6 p.m.                     Auburn vs. Oklahoma                     June 7, 2016 (Championship Series)
9 p.m.                     Oklahoma vs. Tennessee               June 3, 2013 (Championship Series)

Monday, June 1
Time                       Game                                            Original Game Date
5 p.m.                     Arizona vs. UCLA                               June 7, 2010 (Championship Series)
8 p.m.                     Florida St. vs. Washington               June 4, 2018 (Championship Series)

Tuesday, June 2
Time                       Game                                            Original Game Date
5 p.m.                     Arizona vs. UCLA                              May 28, 2001 (Championship)
8 p.m.                     Oklahoma vs. UCLA                          June 4, 2019 (Championship Series)

Wednesday, June 3
Time                       Game                                            Original Game Date
5 p.m.                     Alabama vs. Oklahoma                   June 6, 2012 (Championship Series)
8 p.m.                     Michigan vs. UCLA                           June 8, 2005 (Championship Series)

All times are Eastern

For more information on the NCAA Division I Softball Championship, visit ncaa.com/championships/softball/d1

