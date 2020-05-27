Washington softball: The all-time lineup

Washington softball has some star-studded players on the roster, including one of the best defensive players in the country, Sis Bates, and a powerful slugger in Morganne Flores. Ask about an all-time roster in a few years and these names just might be there.

SIS BATES: Star shortstop announces return for 2021, debuts puppy

There have been some phenomenal players in Huskies lore. There is even a back-to-back collegiate softball player of the year, and numerous standouts at shortstop. A LOT of shortstops.

We dug deep into the record books to pick this all-time lineup, and based the selections heavily on career statistics and Washington all-time records, All-American honors, other awards and championships.

Let's take a look at Washington softball's all-time starting roster:

Nikia Williams — First base (2009-2012)

Our first baseman is a two-time All-American and three-time all-Pac-12 player who was a freshman when Washington won its one and only national championship. Williams was not just "a freshman" on the 2009 WCWS team, though. She was named to the WCWS All-Tournament team after setting WCWS records for RBI in a game (7) and series (10). It gets better. She also tied the World Series record with three home runs on the week: a two-run shot, a three-run shot and a grand slam. In her World Series debut, she was hitting in the No. 9 spot and blasted the eventual two-run game-winning home run in the fourth inning. She put together a marvelous career at Washington after that as well.

Sarah Pickering — Second base (1994-1997)

The second base choice on this lineup was a no-brainer. Pickering's name takes the No. 1 spot on numerous Washington all-time records lists. The Husky Hall of Fame member is one of the best athletes to go through Washington. Pickering still stands as the NCAA career leader in doubles with 91, and holds UW career records in games played, games started, hits, doubles and sacrifice flies. She finished her career with 318 hits.

Ashley Charters — Shortstop (2005-2009)

If Washington has had one strong suit over the years, it's been at shortstop. There is a long list of shortstop greats in Husky lore, and now there is Sis Bates, one of the best defensive players in the country, on the current roster.

Ali Aguilar, Jaime Clark, Ashley Charters, and Jenn Salling were all great shortstops. I did some moving around to include as many as I could, and ultimately came down to choosing between Aguilar and Charters.

Aguilar was a stronger power hitter, and Charters hit more for average with bulkier all-around stats. You could pick either one and not be wrong. I am going to go with Charters on this one. She's second all-time at UW in batting average and second all-time in hits with 315. She leads UW in career triples and career stolen bases and was a three-time All-American. She was named to the WCWS All-Tournament Team in 2009 and 2007, won a national championship, and was named the team’s offensive MVP in that champ year. I couldn’t not take the offensive MVP for the only Washington championship team.

Becky Newbry — Utility (1995-1999)

This choice was easy because Becky Newbry was a utility player in the truest sense. She started at every position on the field except pitcher during her four-year career. What's even more impressive is that she was originally a walk-on and ended up hitting .436 in her senior season and was the program's first-ever three-time All-American. She was four-time All-Pac-12 player, and is the UW career triples record holder.

Kristen Rivera — Catcher (2002-2005)

Behind the plate, we’ve got Kristen Rivera, so you can check "power hitter" off the list for this all-time roster. Rivera is Washington’s ONLY four-time All-American. On top of that, she was a two-time Pac-10 player of the year, and is still the UW career record holder for home runs with 79 and slugging percentage.

Jaime Clark — Outfield (2000-2003)

Clark spent a lot of time at shortstop, but did play a season in the outfield, and she deserves to be on this all-time lineup. Clark is a three-time All-American and four-time All-pac-12 player. Within Washington's record books, she is the career RBI record holder and she is second in UW history in home runs, slugging percentage, and runs scored.

Angie Marzetta — Outfield (1993-1994)

Marzetta is the program's first All-American and first inductee to the Husky Hall of fame. She may have only played for two seasons, but she made those seasons worthwhile. She set season records with a .472 batting average, 94 hits, and 59 stolen bases.

Kylee Lahners — Outfield (2012-2015)

Lahners was named to the all-Pac-12 team in all four years. She had a perfect fielding percentage in her senior season and she was pretty good at hitting it out of the park as well. She ranks fourth at Washington in career home runs.

Danielle Lawrie — Pitcher (2006-2010)

Lawrie is one of the best college softball pitchers in history, let alone at Washington. She won the Honda award for softball Player of the Year in consecutive years. Lawrie was inducted into the Husky Hall of fame and she holds the career record at Washington in wins, strikeouts, shutouts, appearances, starts, complete games and innings pitched.

Jennifer Spediacci — Pitcher (2002-2005)

Spediacci helped lead Washington to four straight College World Series appearances. That alone is a huge feat. This Hall-of-Famer was a Pac-10 Pitcher of the Year and Honda Award nominee in 2000. In the record books, she leads all of Washington in career ERA.