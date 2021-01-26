Breaking

San Antonio region to host 2021 DI women’s basketball Championship

Men's 🏀: Why Gonzaga could stay undefeated

Must-watch volleyball series this week
softball-d1 flag

NFCA.org | January 26, 2021

College softball rankings: UCLA takes top spot in preseason poll

All you need to know about the 2021 college softball season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – UCLA was voted the unanimous No. 1 team in the 2021 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Preseason Coaches Poll. Receiving all 32 first-place votes, the Bruins enter the 2021 campaign where they left off a year ago as the top-ranked team in the final five polls before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season.

In 2020, UCLA posted a 25-1 mark and collected wins over seven nationally-ranked teams, while it posted an NCAA-best 13 shutouts (tied with Arizona State) along the way. The 2019 national champions have been ranked No. 1 15 times since April 24, 2018 and amongst the top five since the final 2017 poll.

SOFTBALL: South Carolina's incoming freshmen add spark to deep roster

Pac-12 foes Washington (23-2) and Arizona (22-3) followed UCLA at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, and a fourth Pac-12 program, Oregon, came in at No. 10. The Southeastern Conference had three programs - No. 5 LSU (21-3), No. 7 Florida (23-4) and No. 8 Alabama (14-8) - in the top-10. The Big 12 is represented by league-favorite No. 4 Oklahoma (20-4) and No. 6 Texas (24-3). Ninth-ranked Louisiana (18-6) out of the Sun Belt Conference finalized the top-10.

In all, nine SEC programs entered the preseason nationally ranked, followed by the Pac-12 with five and the Big 12 with four. Joining the top-10 SEC teams are No. 13 Kentucky (20-4), No. 14 Georgia (23-5), No. 18 Arkansas (19-6), No. 19 South Carolina (17-6), No. 20 Mississippi State (25-3) and No. 23 Missouri (19-7). No. 16 Arizona State (22-7) is fifth Pac-12 institution. No. 11 Oklahoma State (19-5) and No. 22 Baylor (19-5) rounded out the Big 12 teams.

BEST PLACES TO WATCH: The 15 best softball venues according to fans

The Atlantic Coast Conference is represented by No. 12 Florida State (17-7), No. 15 Virginia Tech (21-4) and No. 25 Duke. The Blue Devils, who raced out to a 23-4 start last season, are in the NFCA’s Top 25 for the first time in program history.

A pair from the Big Ten in No. 17 Michigan (15-8) and No. 24 Minnesota (15-9-1), along with No. 21 UCF (21-5-1), the American Athletic Conference preseason favorite, finalize the preseason rankings.

The 2021 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. 

Games through  Jan. 26, 2021

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

FINAL 2020 RECORD

FINAL 2020 RANKING
1 UCLA (32) 800 25-1 1
2 Washington 748 23-2 2
3 Arizona 717 22-3 4
4 Oklahoma 708 20-4 6
5 LSU 644 21-3 5
6 Texas 611 24-3 3
7 Florida 605 23-4 7
8 Alabama 588 14-8 10
9 Louisiana 565 18-6 8
10 Oregon 481 22-2 9
11 Oklahoma State 476 19-5 12
12 Florida State 403 17-7 12
13 Kentucky 359 20-4 11
14 Georgia 352 23-5 14
15 Virginia Tech 317 21-4 16
16 Arizona State 295 22-7 17
17 Michigan 264 15-8 18
18 Arkansas 244 19-6 19
19 South Carolina 227 17-6 15
20 Mississippi State 180 25-3 20
21 UCF 159 21-5-1 21
22 Baylor 147 19-5 23
23 Missouri 117 19-7 25
24 Minnesota 114 15-9-1 22
25 Duke 64 23-4 NR

2021 Big Ten softball review: New-look Minnesota leads the way

Minnesota tops the preseason Big Ten softball standings. But there are plenty of contenders that can compete with the Gophers. Here they are.
READ MORE

2021 SEC softball preview: LSU headlines star-powered conference

LSU softball is the headliner in the SEC, while Florida, Alabama and others are hot on their heels.
READ MORE

Previewing the preseason top 25 college softball teams

Here is a breakdown of the preseason top 25 college softball teams heading into the 2021 season.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners