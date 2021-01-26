College softball rankings: UCLA takes top spot in preseason poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – UCLA was voted the unanimous No. 1 team in the 2021 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Preseason Coaches Poll. Receiving all 32 first-place votes, the Bruins enter the 2021 campaign where they left off a year ago as the top-ranked team in the final five polls before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season.
In 2020, UCLA posted a 25-1 mark and collected wins over seven nationally-ranked teams, while it posted an NCAA-best 13 shutouts (tied with Arizona State) along the way. The 2019 national champions have been ranked No. 1 15 times since April 24, 2018 and amongst the top five since the final 2017 poll.
SOFTBALL: South Carolina's incoming freshmen add spark to deep roster
Pac-12 foes Washington (23-2) and Arizona (22-3) followed UCLA at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, and a fourth Pac-12 program, Oregon, came in at No. 10. The Southeastern Conference had three programs - No. 5 LSU (21-3), No. 7 Florida (23-4) and No. 8 Alabama (14-8) - in the top-10. The Big 12 is represented by league-favorite No. 4 Oklahoma (20-4) and No. 6 Texas (24-3). Ninth-ranked Louisiana (18-6) out of the Sun Belt Conference finalized the top-10.
In all, nine SEC programs entered the preseason nationally ranked, followed by the Pac-12 with five and the Big 12 with four. Joining the top-10 SEC teams are No. 13 Kentucky (20-4), No. 14 Georgia (23-5), No. 18 Arkansas (19-6), No. 19 South Carolina (17-6), No. 20 Mississippi State (25-3) and No. 23 Missouri (19-7). No. 16 Arizona State (22-7) is fifth Pac-12 institution. No. 11 Oklahoma State (19-5) and No. 22 Baylor (19-5) rounded out the Big 12 teams.
BEST PLACES TO WATCH: The 15 best softball venues according to fans
The Atlantic Coast Conference is represented by No. 12 Florida State (17-7), No. 15 Virginia Tech (21-4) and No. 25 Duke. The Blue Devils, who raced out to a 23-4 start last season, are in the NFCA’s Top 25 for the first time in program history.
A pair from the Big Ten in No. 17 Michigan (15-8) and No. 24 Minnesota (15-9-1), along with No. 21 UCF (21-5-1), the American Athletic Conference preseason favorite, finalize the preseason rankings.
The 2021 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference.
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
POINTS
|
FINAL 2020 RECORD
|
FINAL 2020 RANKING
|1
|UCLA (32)
|800
|25-1
|1
|2
|Washington
|748
|23-2
|2
|3
|Arizona
|717
|22-3
|4
|4
|Oklahoma
|708
|20-4
|6
|5
|LSU
|644
|21-3
|5
|6
|Texas
|611
|24-3
|3
|7
|Florida
|605
|23-4
|7
|8
|Alabama
|588
|14-8
|10
|9
|Louisiana
|565
|18-6
|8
|10
|Oregon
|481
|22-2
|9
|11
|Oklahoma State
|476
|19-5
|12
|12
|Florida State
|403
|17-7
|12
|13
|Kentucky
|359
|20-4
|11
|14
|Georgia
|352
|23-5
|14
|15
|Virginia Tech
|317
|21-4
|16
|16
|Arizona State
|295
|22-7
|17
|17
|Michigan
|264
|15-8
|18
|18
|Arkansas
|244
|19-6
|19
|19
|South Carolina
|227
|17-6
|15
|20
|Mississippi State
|180
|25-3
|20
|21
|UCF
|159
|21-5-1
|21
|22
|Baylor
|147
|19-5
|23
|23
|Missouri
|117
|19-7
|25
|24
|Minnesota
|114
|15-9-1
|22
|25
|Duke
|64
|23-4
|NR