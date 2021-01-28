2021 college softball preseason All-America team

All you need to know about the 2021 college softball season

Super squads are a prevailing theme of the 2021 season, and D1Softball’s Preseason All-America Teams showcase the large amount of talent filling rosters. Since so many seniors chose to return for an extra year of eligibility after the 2020 was season cut short by Covid, the depth of competition is unparalleled.

Led by top-ranked UCLA’s Rachel Garcia, Megan Faraimo, Aaliyah Jordan and Bubba Nickles, the Pac-12 has a conference-high 13 players represented on the teams, including eight on the first team. The SEC and Big 12 each have seven players total among both teams.

The D1Softball All-Americans are selected by national writers Tara Henry and Rhiannon Potkey.

First team

Position Name School AVG/OBP/SLG AB 2B 3B HR RBI BB SB C Dejah Mulipola Arizona (2019 Stats)* .305/.463/.760* 167* 7* 0* 23* 55* 43* 1* 1B Alysen Febrey Oklahoma State .382/.476/.941 68 5 0 11 32 10 1 2B Janae Jefferson Texas .554/.607/.722 74 6 2 0 7 13 10 SS Sis Bates Washington .529/.574/.667 51 5 1 0 12 6 6 3B Charla Echols Florida .417/.525/.731 78 5 0 8 28 12 0 OF Aaliyah Jordan UCLA .435/.552/.710 69 13 0 2 27 20 0 OF Kate Gordon James Madison .557/.627/1.180 61 6 1 10 21 12 0 OF Kindra Hackbarth Arizona State .443/.500/.795 88 11 1 6 27 11 10 UTL/P Rachel Garcia UCLA (2019)* .343/.449/.599* 172* 9* 1* 11* 57* 35* 0* UTL Bubba Nickles UCLA (2019)* .390/.469/.455* 210* 12* 1* 18* 72* 24* 6* UTL Natalie DenHartog Minnesota .429/.537/.766 77 5 0 7 28 10 4 UTL Ciara Bryan Louisiana (Georgia) .384/.476/.860 86 4 2 11 31 14 15 UTL Kinzie Hansen Oklahoma .413/.472/.653 75 6 0 4 26 11 0

Position Name School W-L ERA IP SO BB SV SP Megan Faraimo UCLA 13-1 .85 90.1 149 5 0 SP Amber Fiser Minnesota 10-7 2.17 100 145 36 1 SP Gabbie Plain Washington 10-2 2.76 66 94 21 2 SP Shelby Wickersham LSU 5-1 .40 35.1 31 10 0

Second team

Position Name School AVG/OBP/SLG AB 2B 3B HR RBI BB SB C Ally Shipman Tennessee .403/.479/.677 62 7 2 2 16 13 3 1B Lauren Burke Texas .453/.521/.891 64 12 2 4 20 6 2 2B Reyna Carranco Arizona .360/.415/.430 86 1 1 1 10 8 1 SS Jessie Harper Arizona .395/.489/.829 76 3 0 10 29 13 0 3B Sydney Sherrill Florida State .344/.543/.594 64 4 0 4 16 26 1 OF Aliyah Andrews LSU .408/.462/.507 71 3 2 0 11 6 18 OF KB Sides Alabama .483/.542/.586 58 4 1 0 22 10 4 OF Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza Arizona .373/.490/.773 75 7 1 7 26 20 0 UTL/P Valerie Cagle Clemson .376/.414/.753 93 5 0 10 36 6 1 UTL Maya Brady UCLA .356/.443/.699 73 4 0 7 28 11 4 UTL Jocelyn Alo Oklahoma .420/.500/.797 69 5 0 7 20 11 1 UTL Haley Cruse Oregon .457/.505/.630 81 4 2 2 16 9 15 UTL Kendyl Lindaman Florida .410/.525/.731 84 4 0 7 22 18 2