2021 college softball preseason All-America team

Super squads are a prevailing theme of the 2021 season, and D1Softball’s Preseason All-America Teams showcase the large amount of talent filling rosters. Since so many seniors chose to return for an extra year of eligibility after the 2020 was season cut short by Covid, the depth of competition is unparalleled.
Led by top-ranked UCLA’s Rachel Garcia, Megan Faraimo, Aaliyah Jordan and Bubba Nickles, the Pac-12 has a conference-high 13 players represented on the teams, including eight on the first team. The SEC and Big 12 each have seven players total among both teams.
The D1Softball All-Americans are selected by national writers Tara Henry and Rhiannon Potkey.
First team
|Position
|Name
|School
|AVG/OBP/SLG
|AB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SB
|C
|Dejah Mulipola
|Arizona (2019 Stats)*
|.305/.463/.760*
|167*
|7*
|0*
|23*
|55*
|43*
|1*
|1B
|Alysen Febrey
|Oklahoma State
|.382/.476/.941
|68
|5
|0
|11
|32
|10
|1
|2B
|Janae Jefferson
|Texas
|.554/.607/.722
|74
|6
|2
|0
|7
|13
|10
|SS
|Sis Bates
|Washington
|.529/.574/.667
|51
|5
|1
|0
|12
|6
|6
|3B
|Charla Echols
|Florida
|.417/.525/.731
|78
|5
|0
|8
|28
|12
|0
|OF
|Aaliyah Jordan
|UCLA
|.435/.552/.710
|69
|13
|0
|2
|27
|20
|0
|OF
|Kate Gordon
|James Madison
|.557/.627/1.180
|61
|6
|1
|10
|21
|12
|0
|OF
|Kindra Hackbarth
|Arizona State
|.443/.500/.795
|88
|11
|1
|6
|27
|11
|10
|UTL/P
|Rachel Garcia
|UCLA (2019)*
|.343/.449/.599*
|172*
|9*
|1*
|11*
|57*
|35*
|0*
|UTL
|Bubba Nickles
|UCLA (2019)*
|.390/.469/.455*
|210*
|12*
|1*
|18*
|72*
|24*
|6*
|UTL
|Natalie DenHartog
|Minnesota
|.429/.537/.766
|77
|5
|0
|7
|28
|10
|4
|UTL
|Ciara Bryan
|Louisiana (Georgia)
|.384/.476/.860
|86
|4
|2
|11
|31
|14
|15
|UTL
|Kinzie Hansen
|Oklahoma
|.413/.472/.653
|75
|6
|0
|4
|26
|11
|0
|Position
|Name
|School
|W-L
|ERA
|IP
|SO
|BB
|SV
|SP
|Megan Faraimo
|UCLA
|13-1
|.85
|90.1
|149
|5
|0
|SP
|Amber Fiser
|Minnesota
|10-7
|2.17
|100
|145
|36
|1
|SP
|Gabbie Plain
|Washington
|10-2
|2.76
|66
|94
|21
|2
|SP
|Shelby Wickersham
|LSU
|5-1
|.40
|35.1
|31
|10
|0
Second team
|Position
|Name
|School
|AVG/OBP/SLG
|AB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SB
|C
|Ally Shipman
|Tennessee
|.403/.479/.677
|62
|7
|2
|2
|16
|13
|3
|1B
|Lauren Burke
|Texas
|.453/.521/.891
|64
|12
|2
|4
|20
|6
|2
|2B
|Reyna Carranco
|Arizona
|.360/.415/.430
|86
|1
|1
|1
|10
|8
|1
|SS
|Jessie Harper
|Arizona
|.395/.489/.829
|76
|3
|0
|10
|29
|13
|0
|3B
|Sydney Sherrill
|Florida State
|.344/.543/.594
|64
|4
|0
|4
|16
|26
|1
|OF
|Aliyah Andrews
|LSU
|.408/.462/.507
|71
|3
|2
|0
|11
|6
|18
|OF
|KB Sides
|Alabama
|.483/.542/.586
|58
|4
|1
|0
|22
|10
|4
|OF
|Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza
|Arizona
|.373/.490/.773
|75
|7
|1
|7
|26
|20
|0
|UTL/P
|Valerie Cagle
|Clemson
|.376/.414/.753
|93
|5
|0
|10
|36
|6
|1
|UTL
|Maya Brady
|UCLA
|.356/.443/.699
|73
|4
|0
|7
|28
|11
|4
|UTL
|Jocelyn Alo
|Oklahoma
|.420/.500/.797
|69
|5
|0
|7
|20
|11
|1
|UTL
|Haley Cruse
|Oregon
|.457/.505/.630
|81
|4
|2
|2
|16
|9
|15
|UTL
|Kendyl Lindaman
|Florida
|.410/.525/.731
|84
|4
|0
|7
|22
|18
|2
|Position
|Name
|School
|W-L
|ERA
|IP
|SO
|BB
|SV
|SP
|Keely Rochard
|Virginia Tech
|15-3
|1.52
|120
|183
|24
|1
|SP
|Carrie Eberle
|Oklahoma State
|10-1
|.46
|76
|68
|30
|2
|SP
|Montana Fouts
|Alabama
|3-3
|2.04
|37.2
|41
|22
|0
|SP
|Giselle "G" Juarez
|Oklahoma
|2-1
|1.45
|6.2
|9
|4
|0