Here are the top 15 true freshmen heading into the 2021 college softball season

All you need to know about the 2021 college softball season

Our top true freshmen list is comprised of players who have proven themselves in travel ball and are poised to make an immediate impact on their respective college squads in 2021.

The headliner of our list is Oklahoma 5-foot-9 utility player Jayda Coleman, who had a terrific fall. Coleman and Bailey Dowling were both members of the U-19 Women’s Softball World Cup championship team.

OU boasts the most players on the list with three, but keep an eye on Virginia Tech’s Cameron Fagan and Arizona’s Devyn Netz as well.

Here’s who we expect to make an immediate impact: