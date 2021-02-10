HOOPS:

😱 Ole Miss topples No. 10 Missouri to highlight a night full of men's hoops

Full women's scoreboard

👀 March Madness programming schedule announced
softball-d1 flag

D1Softball Staff | NCAA.com | February 10, 2021

Here are the top 15 true freshmen heading into the 2021 college softball season

All you need to know about the 2021 college softball season

The following article first appeared on D1Softball.com. For more like it, you can use coupon code NCAA2021 to get a 20% discount for an annual subscription to D1Softball.com

Our top true freshmen list is comprised of players who have proven themselves in travel ball and are poised to make an immediate impact on their respective college squads in 2021.

The headliner of our list is Oklahoma 5-foot-9 utility player Jayda Coleman, who had a terrific fall. Coleman and Bailey Dowling were both members of the U-19 Women’s Softball World Cup championship team.

TOP 25: Previewing the best softball teams heading into the season

OU boasts the most players on the list with three, but keep an eye on Virginia Tech’s Cameron Fagan and Arizona’s Devyn Netz as well.

Here’s who we expect to make an immediate impact:

PLAYER COLLEGE
1. Jayda Coleman Oklahoma
2. Carlie Scupin Arizona
3. Bailey Dowling Alabama
4. Alyssa Brito Oregon
5. Avery Goelz Florida
6. Tiare Jennings Oklahoma
7. Erin Coffel Kentucky
8. Nicole May Oklahoma
9. Cameron Fagan Virginia Tech
10. Jahni Kerr Florida State
11. Devyn Netz Arizona
12. Caitlyn Neal Nebraska
13. Grace Uribe Texas A&M
14. Carlli Kloss Notre Dame
15. Shelby Lowe Auburn

2021 Big 12 softball preview: Oklahoma reigns supreme, Texas within striking distance

Here are the Big 12 softball teams that can compete with Oklahoma for the conference crown.
READ MORE

2021 American Athletic softball preview: UCF, USF ready to battle for conference crown

With two Florida teams, UCF and South Florida, expected to lead the American Athletic Conference (AAC), which teams could play spoiler?
READ MORE

2021 ACC softball preview: Florida State leads deep conference

Here's our 2021 ACC softball preview, including why Florida State is the favorite to win the conference title.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners