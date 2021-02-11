College softball: No. 4 Oklahoma shatters home run record on opening day

EL PASO, Texas — The No. 4 Oklahoma softball team started the 2021 season with a bang on Thursday at the Miner Invitational. OU collected two shutout, run-rule victories in a record-setting day, topping UTEP (29-0) and Abilene Christian (9-0) by a combined 38 runs.

The Sooners set an NCAA single-game record for home runs in a game with 13 blasts in their first game versus UTEP. Additionally, Oklahoma tied the NCAA record for homers in an inning with five in the first and fourth innings.

Freshman Tiare Jennings began her OU career with a 6-for-7, seven RBI day including an incredible four home runs in OU's two games. Junior shortstop Grace Lyons also wowed, putting up a 5-for-7, nine RBI day with four blasts. Jennings and Lyons each homered three times against the Miners in the opener, tying a school record for most home runs in a single game.

Picking up where she left off in 2020 was sophomore Kinzie Hansen. Hansen went 5-for-5 versus UTEP, bringing in three runs on two round-trippers.

Redshirt senior Nicole Mendes registered an impressive performance at the plate as well, going 2-for-5 with five RBIs and two home runs in OU's first contest of the day.

Additionally, the pitching staff had themselves an opening day in the circle. Redshirt senior Giselle Juarez was exceptional with six strikeouts and no runs, hits or walks allowed versus UTEP. Sophomore Olivia Rains closed game one for OU with three strikeouts and just a pair of hits allowed.

In OU's second game, freshman right-hander Nicole May made her collegiate debut with a 4.0 IP, three strikeout performance, allowing just one walk in her first start. Sophomore Macy McAdoo finished game two strong for the Sooners, pitching the fifth and final inning of the run-rule win, registering two strikeouts and one hit.

Oklahoma closes action at the Miner Invitational Friday with two more games against UTEP and Abilene Christian. The Sooners face the Wildcats at 11 a.m. CT before rematching with the Miners at 4 p.m.

