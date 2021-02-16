College softball rankings: UCLA holds top spot in this week's poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Following an opening weekend during which Mother Nature did not cooperate, UCLA remained atop and Duke shot up the ranks of this week’s 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Bruins (1-0) captured 31 first-place votes and 799 points, while the Blue Devils jolted to No. 18 after a 4-0 start to their 2021 campaign.
The 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. Records reflect games played through Feb. 14.
|Rank
|SCHOOL
|POINTS
|RECORD
|LAST WEEK
|1
|UCLA (31)
|799
|1-0
|1
|2
|Washington
|749
|5-0
|2
|3
|Oklahoma (1)
|732
|4-0
|4
|4
|Arizona
|704
|0-0
|3
|5
|Alabama
|639
|4-0
|8
|6
|Florida
|620
|2-0
|7
|7
|Texas
|602
|0-0
|6
|8
|LSU
|559
|2-1
|5
|9
|Louisiana
|539
|0-0
|9
|10
|Oregon
|504
|5-0
|10
|11
|Oklahoma State
|484
|2-0
|11
|12
|Kentucky
|418
|3-0
|13
|13
|Florida State
|408
|3-1
|12
|14
|Virginia Tech
|351
|3-0
|15
|15
|Arizona State
|336
|4-0
|16
|16
|Georgia
|283
|2-1
|14
|17
|Michigan
|261
|0-0
|17
|18
|Duke
|223
|4-0
|25
|19
|South Carolina
|221
|0-0
|19
|20
|Arkansas
|212
|0-1
|18
|21
|Missouri
|181
|3-1
|23
|22
|Mississippi State
|174
|2-0
|20
|23
|Baylor
|127
|0-0
|22
|24
|UCF
|100
|3-1
|21
|25
|Minnesota
|60
|0-0
|24
Receiving Votes: Utah (32) Tennessee (24), Stanford (22), Liberty (7), Northwestern (7), Oregon State (7), Texas Tech (7), Clemson (6), James Madison (1), Notre Dame (1).
*Programs not competing in 2021 will not be eligible for ranking consideration.