College softball rankings: UCLA holds top spot in this week's poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Following an opening weekend during which Mother Nature did not cooperate, UCLA remained atop and Duke shot up the ranks of this week’s 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Bruins (1-0) captured 31 first-place votes and 799 points, while the Blue Devils jolted to No. 18 after a 4-0 start to their 2021 campaign.

The 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. Records reflect games played through Feb. 14.

Rank SCHOOL POINTS RECORD LAST WEEK 1 UCLA (31) 799 1-0 1 2 Washington 749 5-0 2 3 Oklahoma (1) 732 4-0 4 4 Arizona 704 0-0 3 5 Alabama 639 4-0 8 6 Florida 620 2-0 7 7 Texas 602 0-0 6 8 LSU 559 2-1 5 9 Louisiana 539 0-0 9 10 Oregon 504 5-0 10 11 Oklahoma State 484 2-0 11 12 Kentucky 418 3-0 13 13 Florida State 408 3-1 12 14 Virginia Tech 351 3-0 15 15 Arizona State 336 4-0 16 16 Georgia 283 2-1 14 17 Michigan 261 0-0 17 18 Duke 223 4-0 25 19 South Carolina 221 0-0 19 20 Arkansas 212 0-1 18 21 Missouri 181 3-1 23 22 Mississippi State 174 2-0 20 23 Baylor 127 0-0 22 24 UCF 100 3-1 21 25 Minnesota 60 0-0 24

Receiving Votes: Utah (32) Tennessee (24), Stanford (22), Liberty (7), Northwestern (7), Oregon State (7), Texas Tech (7), Clemson (6), James Madison (1), Notre Dame (1).

*Programs not competing in 2021 will not be eligible for ranking consideration.