NFCA.org | February 23, 2021

College softball: UCLA holds dominant atop latest rankings

College softball's top 5 plays from Week 1 of the 2021 season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – UCLA continues at No. 1, while Iowa State joins the poll for the first time in this week’s 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Bruins (5-0) were unanimous, picking up all 32 first-place votes and 800 points. The 25th-ranked Cyclones (9-1) are off to a hot start, earning their first NFCA national ranking.

2021 WCWS: Way-early predictions for 8 teams we might see in Oklahoma City

The 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. Records reflect games played through Feb. 21. Programs not competing in 2021 will not be eligible for ranking consideration.

Rank School Points Record Last Week
1 UCLA (32) 800 5-0 1
2 Oklahoma 760 6-0 3
3 Arizona 719 5-0 4
4 Alabama 700 8-0 5
5 Washington 665 9-1 2
6 Florida 657 8-0 6
7 Texas 590 2-0 7
8 Oregon 553 7-0 10
9 Louisiana 543 4-0 9
10 Oklahoma State 513 6-0 11
11 LSU 456 5-3 8
12 Kentucky 455 9-0 12
13 Arizona State 406 6-0 15
14 Virginia Tech 399 7-2 14
15 Florida State 341 7-3 13
16 Duke 318 8-1 18
17 Michigan 264 0-0 17
18 South Carolina 200 2-1 19
19 Georgia 173 5-2 16
20 Missouri 169 6-2 21
21 Arkansas 130 3-2 20
22 UCF 124 6-1 24
23 Baylor 87 1-1 23
24 Minnesota 73 0-0 25
25 Iowa State 56 9-1 NR

Dropped Out: No. 22 Mississippi State

Receiving Votes: Mississippi State (55), Stanford, (46), Utah (38), Auburn (27), Clemson (25), Oregon State (22), Tennessee (22), Texas Tech (5), James Madison (3), Liberty (2), Northwestern (2), Southern Illinois (2).

The 2021 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences. Records reflect games played through Feb. 21.

Baylor softball's Gia Rodoni dedicates sixth season to late coach Mark Lumley

Baylor's Gia Rodoni reflects on starting her sixth college softball season, her first without beloved assistant coach Mark Lumley.
Breaking in a new glove is more than a tradition for Arizona's Reyna Carranco and her dad

Arizona redshirt senior Reyna Carranco always turns to her dad when breaking in a new softball glove. The two have formed a close bond through the process.
2021 WCWS: Way-early predictions for 8 teams we might see in Oklahoma City

Here are eight teams we might see this spring in Oklahoma City for the 2021 Women's College World Series.
