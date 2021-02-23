College softball: UCLA holds dominant atop latest rankings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – UCLA continues at No. 1, while Iowa State joins the poll for the first time in this week’s 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Bruins (5-0) were unanimous, picking up all 32 first-place votes and 800 points. The 25th-ranked Cyclones (9-1) are off to a hot start, earning their first NFCA national ranking.
The 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. Records reflect games played through Feb. 21. Programs not competing in 2021 will not be eligible for ranking consideration.
|Rank
|School
|Points
|Record
|Last Week
|1
|UCLA (32)
|800
|5-0
|1
|2
|Oklahoma
|760
|6-0
|3
|3
|Arizona
|719
|5-0
|4
|4
|Alabama
|700
|8-0
|5
|5
|Washington
|665
|9-1
|2
|6
|Florida
|657
|8-0
|6
|7
|Texas
|590
|2-0
|7
|8
|Oregon
|553
|7-0
|10
|9
|Louisiana
|543
|4-0
|9
|10
|Oklahoma State
|513
|6-0
|11
|11
|LSU
|456
|5-3
|8
|12
|Kentucky
|455
|9-0
|12
|13
|Arizona State
|406
|6-0
|15
|14
|Virginia Tech
|399
|7-2
|14
|15
|Florida State
|341
|7-3
|13
|16
|Duke
|318
|8-1
|18
|17
|Michigan
|264
|0-0
|17
|18
|South Carolina
|200
|2-1
|19
|19
|Georgia
|173
|5-2
|16
|20
|Missouri
|169
|6-2
|21
|21
|Arkansas
|130
|3-2
|20
|22
|UCF
|124
|6-1
|24
|23
|Baylor
|87
|1-1
|23
|24
|Minnesota
|73
|0-0
|25
|25
|Iowa State
|56
|9-1
|NR
Dropped Out: No. 22 Mississippi State
Receiving Votes: Mississippi State (55), Stanford, (46), Utah (38), Auburn (27), Clemson (25), Oregon State (22), Tennessee (22), Texas Tech (5), James Madison (3), Liberty (2), Northwestern (2), Southern Illinois (2).
