College softball rankings: Oklahoma takes over No. 1 spot in recent poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Oklahoma and its high-octane offense took over the No. 1 spot in this week’s 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Sooners (12-0), who earned 27 first-place votes and 792 points, return to the top for the first time since May 6, 2019.
The 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. Records reflect games played through Feb. 28. Programs not competing in 2021 will not be eligible for ranking consideration.
|Rank
|School
|Points
|Record
|Last Week
|1
|Oklahoma (27)
|792
|12-0
|2
|2
|Arizona
|736
|10-0
|3
|3
|Alabama (3)
|732
|14-0
|4
|4
|UCLA (2)
|730
|6-1
|1
|5
|Florida
|664
|12-0
|6
|6
|Oregon
|636
|9-0
|8
|7
|Texas
|598
|8-0
|7
|8
|Washington
|576
|13-2
|5
|9
|Oklahoma State
|549
|13-1
|10
|10
|Kentucky
|475
|14-0
|12
|11
|Arizona State
|445
|10-1
|13
|12
|Louisiana
|441
|9-3
|9
|13
|LSU
|432
|10-5
|11
|14
|Duke
|356
|12-1
|16
|15
|Virginia Tech
|355
|7-2
|14
|16
|Florida State
|336
|10-3
|15
|17
|South Carolina
|244
|8-2
|18
|18
|Missouri
|243
|12-2
|20
|19
|Georgia
|204
|9-2
|19
|20
|Arkansas
|191
|11-2
|21
|21
|Michigan
|149
|4-2
|17
|22
|UCF
|127
|9-2
|22
|23
|Iowa State
|110
|13-2
|25
|24
|Auburn
|82
|10-1
|NR
|25
|Tennessee
|49
|12-1
|NR
Dropped Out: No. 23 Baylor, No. 24 Minnesota.
Receiving Votes: Clemson (31), Illinois (25), Northwestern (24), Baylor (22), Southern Illinois (11), Stanford (7), James Madison (5), Liberty (4), Ole Miss (4), Mississippi State (4), Utah (4), Minnesota (3), Notre Dame (3), Troy (1).
