NFCA.org | March 2, 2021

College softball rankings: Oklahoma takes over No. 1 spot in recent poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Oklahoma and its high-octane offense took over the No. 1 spot in this week’s 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Sooners (12-0), who earned 27 first-place votes and 792 points, return to the top for the first time since May 6, 2019.

The 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. Records reflect games played through Feb. 28. Programs not competing in 2021 will not be eligible for ranking consideration.

Rank School Points Record Last Week
1 Oklahoma (27) 792 12-0 2
2 Arizona 736 10-0 3
3 Alabama (3) 732 14-0 4
4 UCLA (2) 730 6-1 1
5 Florida 664 12-0 6
6 Oregon 636 9-0 8
7 Texas 598 8-0 7
8 Washington 576 13-2 5
9 Oklahoma State 549 13-1 10
10 Kentucky 475 14-0 12
11 Arizona State 445 10-1 13
12 Louisiana 441 9-3 9
13 LSU 432 10-5 11
14 Duke 356 12-1 16
15 Virginia Tech 355 7-2 14
16 Florida State 336 10-3 15
17 South Carolina 244 8-2 18
18 Missouri 243 12-2 20
19 Georgia 204 9-2 19
20 Arkansas 191 11-2 21
21 Michigan 149 4-2 17
22 UCF 127 9-2 22
23 Iowa State 110 13-2 25
24 Auburn 82 10-1 NR
25 Tennessee 49 12-1 NR

Dropped Out: No. 23 Baylor, No. 24 Minnesota.

Receiving Votes: Clemson (31), Illinois (25), Northwestern (24), Baylor (22), Southern Illinois (11), Stanford (7), James Madison (5), Liberty (4), Ole Miss (4), Mississippi State (4), Utah (4), Minnesota (3), Notre Dame (3), Troy (1).

The 2021 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences. Records reflect games played through Feb. 28.

