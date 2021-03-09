College softball rankings: Oklahoma remains the nearly unanimous No. 1

Watch: These are the softball plays of the week

Watch: These are the softball plays of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Oklahoma continues to roll as it was nearly unanimous in this week’s 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Sooners (17-0) collected 31 of a possible 32 first-place votes and 799 points. Additionally, Clemson makes its NFCA rankings’ debut at No. 25.

2021 WCWS: Way-early predictions for 8 teams we might see in Oklahoma City

The 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. Records reflect games played through March 7. Programs not competing in 2021 will not be eligible for ranking consideration.

Rank School Points Record Last Week 1 Oklahoma (31) 799 17-0 1 2 Arizona (1) 757 12-0 2 3 UCLA 731 10-1 4 4 Alabama 705 19-1 3 5 Oregon 658 13-1 6 6 Florida 655 14-1 5 7 Oklahoma State 580 18-1 9 8 Washington 563 16-2 8 9 Kentucky 516 19-0 10 10 Texas 512 10-2 7 11 Arizona State 486 15-1 11 12 LSU 449 13-6 13 13 Duke 396 15-1 14 14 Louisiana 390 13-4 12 15 Florida State 353 11-4 16 16 Virginia Tech 290 7-2 15 17 Missouri 267 15-4 18 18 Georgia 233 14-2 19 19 Arkansas 212 16-2 20 20 South Carolina 205 12-3 17 21 Auburn 141 15-1 24 22 Tennessee 126 17-1 25 23 Michigan 100 4-2 21 24 UCF 70 12-3 22 25 Clemson 58 13-2 NR

New to Poll: No. 25 Clemson.

Dropped Out: No. 23 Iowa State.

Receiving Votes: Baylor (28), Southern Illinois (27), Iowa state (26), Illinois (23), Northwestern (16), Liberty (8), Stanford (6), Mississippi State (4), Notre Dame (3), South Alabama (2), Texas State (2), Wichita State (2), James Madison (1).

The 2021 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences. Records reflect games played through March 7.