College softball rankings: Oklahoma remains the nearly unanimous No. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Oklahoma continues to roll as it was nearly unanimous in this week’s 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Sooners (17-0) collected 31 of a possible 32 first-place votes and 799 points. Additionally, Clemson makes its NFCA rankings’ debut at No. 25.
The 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. Records reflect games played through March 7. Programs not competing in 2021 will not be eligible for ranking consideration.
|Rank
|School
|Points
|Record
|Last Week
|1
|Oklahoma (31)
|799
|17-0
|1
|2
|Arizona (1)
|757
|12-0
|2
|3
|UCLA
|731
|10-1
|4
|4
|Alabama
|705
|19-1
|3
|5
|Oregon
|658
|13-1
|6
|6
|Florida
|655
|14-1
|5
|7
|Oklahoma State
|580
|18-1
|9
|8
|Washington
|563
|16-2
|8
|9
|Kentucky
|516
|19-0
|10
|10
|Texas
|512
|10-2
|7
|11
|Arizona State
|486
|15-1
|11
|12
|LSU
|449
|13-6
|13
|13
|Duke
|396
|15-1
|14
|14
|Louisiana
|390
|13-4
|12
|15
|Florida State
|353
|11-4
|16
|16
|Virginia Tech
|290
|7-2
|15
|17
|Missouri
|267
|15-4
|18
|18
|Georgia
|233
|14-2
|19
|19
|Arkansas
|212
|16-2
|20
|20
|South Carolina
|205
|12-3
|17
|21
|Auburn
|141
|15-1
|24
|22
|Tennessee
|126
|17-1
|25
|23
|Michigan
|100
|4-2
|21
|24
|UCF
|70
|12-3
|22
|25
|Clemson
|58
|13-2
|NR
New to Poll: No. 25 Clemson.
Dropped Out: No. 23 Iowa State.
Receiving Votes: Baylor (28), Southern Illinois (27), Iowa state (26), Illinois (23), Northwestern (16), Liberty (8), Stanford (6), Mississippi State (4), Notre Dame (3), South Alabama (2), Texas State (2), Wichita State (2), James Madison (1).
