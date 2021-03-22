DII softball: Kutztown head coach Judy Lawes wins game No. 1,000 of her career

Kutztown University softball head coach Judy Lawes joined some elite company Sunday afternoon. After KU's 12-1 win over Bloomsburg University in game one of a doubleheader sweep, Lawes earned career victory No. 1,000. KU won game two 3-0 in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division matchup on the road.



Lawes became the 14th coach in NCAA Division II history and 39th across all NCAA divisions to reach the milestone. Her 34-year record improves to 1001-567-2.



The Golden Bears (9-3 overall, 8-2 PSAC) have won six straight games and nine of their last 10 overall. They sit in third place in the PSAC East Division, tied with Shepherd University for the most wins in the East.



Knowing they needed just one win for their coach coming in Sunday, the Maroon and Gold took care of business right away. They scored 10 runs in the first four innings of game one and used the arm of Bridget Bailey (Norwood, Pa./Interboro) and some nifty glove work from Zoe Texidor (Reading, Pa./Exeter Township) and Alyssa Donato (Cedarville, N.J./Cumberland Regional) to down the Huskies in five innings. KU kept the day special by completing the sweep, 3-0, as Sarah Harvey (Swanton, Vt./Missisquoi Valley Union) did it both inside the circle and inside the batter's box.

Alyssa Donato (Cedarville, N.J./Cumberland Regional) recorded four hits on the day, including a double and a two-run homerun in the opener. Brianna Hughes (Hatboro, Pa./Upper Moreland) and Kate Ostaszewski (Philadelphia, Pa./Archbishop Ryan) had three-hit days, and Jenna Lipowski (Nanticoke, Pa./Greater Nanticoke Area), Texidor and Harvey all finished with two hits.



Kutztown hosts Nyack in a non-conference doubleheader on Tuesday, March 23. First pitch from North Campus Field is set for 2:30 p.m.



Kutztown 12, Bloomsburg 1 (5 innings)



Kutztown jumped on Bloomsburg from the onset, batting around in the top of the first inning. KU scored three runs, mostly helped out by Huskies pitching which walked five KU batters and had a wild pitch that brought home another run.



The Golden Bears added two more in their next at-bats, highlighted by a two-run single from Donato.



After a scoreless third inning, Kutztown broke the game open in the fourth. 10 batters came to the plate and seven reached base safely. Hughes tripled, was brought home via a single by Lipowski. Following a Donato double, Maddie Fraley (Northampton, Pa./Northampton) singled in a run. Texidor and Ostaszewski then capped the five-run frame with RBI hits, the former a double and the latter a single.

Donato then homered in the fifth to put KU ahead 12-0, and from there Bailey just needed to get the final three outs. The junior reigning PSAC East Pitcher of the Week threw the five innings, allowing just one run on three hits for her fifth win this season, tied for second-best in the PSAC.



Kutztown 3, Bloomsburg 0



Following a celebratory moment with their head coach, the KU bats needed some time to get back into the swing of things in the night cap.

The teams were scoreless over the first four innings until Kutztown got it going in the fifth. Harvey led off with a single and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. She then touched home plate when Ostaszewski singled up the middle on a 1-0 pitch for the first run of the game.



In the sixth, Lipowski (single) and Donato (walk) reached safely in the first two at-bats. With runners on the corners and one out, Harvey helped herself out and padded the lead, singling to left field, bringing around Hannah Reimel (Warminster, Pa./William Tennent), and Mya Zettlemoyer (Allentown, Pa./Allentown Central Catholic) crossed home plate after an errant throw.



That was all of the scoring Kutztown needed as Harvey went the distance and allowed eight hits in a complete game shutout for her third win on the year.