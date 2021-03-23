HOOPS 🏀:

NFCA.org | March 23, 2021

College softball rankings: Oklahoma continues as unanimous No. 1

Watch: These are the softball plays of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Oklahoma continues its hold as the unanimous No. 1 in this week’s 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Sooners (22-0), who hosted Team Mexico in three exhibitions last week, open up Big 12 Conference play on the road at RV Iowa State.

A pair of Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) programs, No. 11 Duke and No. 20 Clemson, continue their upward trends, each gaining three positions, the highest positive moves in the poll. The programs clash in a top-20 ACC matchup this weekend in Clemson, S.C.

The 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. Records reflect games played through March 21. Programs not competing in 2021 will not be eligible for ranking consideration.

Through Games MAR. 21, 2021

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

RECORD

PREVIOUS
1 Oklahoma (32) 800 22-0 1
2 UCLA 765 19-1 2
3 Oregon 710 20-1 4
4 Alabama 690 24-2 3
5 Florida 678 21-2 5
6 Washington 653 22-2 6
7 Kentucky 573 23-2 9
8 Texas 532 20-3 10
9 Arizona 493 14-5 7
10 Oklahoma State 480 23-4 8
11 Duke 475 24-1 14
12 Florida State 472 16-6 13
13 LSU 440 17-8 12
14 Arizona State 410 17-6 11
15 Arkansas 337 23-3 17
16 Louisiana 317 16-6 15
17 Georgia 316 21-3 19
18 Missouri 249 20-6 16
19 Virginia Tech 224 15-4 18
20 Clemson 176 20-2 23
21 Tennessee 164 21-5 21
22 UCF 96 19-6 20
23 South Carolina 89 17-7 24
24 Auburn 61 18-6 22
25 Michigan 54 9-3 25

New to Poll: None

Dropped Out: None

Receiving Votes: Northwestern (41), Iowa State (22), Baylor (19), Illinois (12), Liberty (12), Southern Illinois (9), James Madison (7), Texas State (6), Wichita State (6), South Alabama (5), Texas A&M (4), Fresno State (3).

 

DII softball: Kutztown head coach Judy Lawes wins game No. 1,000 of her career

Kutztown head softball coach Judy Lawes won her 1,000th game on Sunday, March 21.
What it took for Alyssa Callans to throw back-to-back no hitters, and what comes next

Maryville (MO) pitcher Alyssa Callans needed one day to decide if she was returning for the 2021 season. She needed less than 24 hours to throw back-to-back no-hitters.
23 top college softball pitchers to watch in 2021

A little ways into the 2021 college softball season, we took a look at the top pitchers that could lead their respective teams to a national title this year.
