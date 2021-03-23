NFCA.org | March 23, 2021 College softball rankings: Oklahoma continues as unanimous No. 1 Watch: These are the softball plays of the week Share LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Oklahoma continues its hold as the unanimous No. 1 in this week’s 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Sooners (22-0), who hosted Team Mexico in three exhibitions last week, open up Big 12 Conference play on the road at RV Iowa State. A pair of Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) programs, No. 11 Duke and No. 20 Clemson, continue their upward trends, each gaining three positions, the highest positive moves in the poll. The programs clash in a top-20 ACC matchup this weekend in Clemson, S.C. The 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. Records reflect games played through March 21. Programs not competing in 2021 will not be eligible for ranking consideration. Through Games MAR. 21, 2021 RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Oklahoma (32) 800 22-0 1 2 UCLA 765 19-1 2 3 Oregon 710 20-1 4 4 Alabama 690 24-2 3 5 Florida 678 21-2 5 6 Washington 653 22-2 6 7 Kentucky 573 23-2 9 8 Texas 532 20-3 10 9 Arizona 493 14-5 7 10 Oklahoma State 480 23-4 8 11 Duke 475 24-1 14 12 Florida State 472 16-6 13 13 LSU 440 17-8 12 14 Arizona State 410 17-6 11 15 Arkansas 337 23-3 17 16 Louisiana 317 16-6 15 17 Georgia 316 21-3 19 18 Missouri 249 20-6 16 19 Virginia Tech 224 15-4 18 20 Clemson 176 20-2 23 21 Tennessee 164 21-5 21 22 UCF 96 19-6 20 23 South Carolina 89 17-7 24 24 Auburn 61 18-6 22 25 Michigan 54 9-3 25 New to Poll: None Dropped Out: None Receiving Votes: Northwestern (41), Iowa State (22), Baylor (19), Illinois (12), Liberty (12), Southern Illinois (9), James Madison (7), Texas State (6), Wichita State (6), South Alabama (5), Texas A&M (4), Fresno State (3). LATEST COLLEGE SOFTBALL NEWS 📊 POLLS: USA TODAY Top 25 | RPI | PREVIEWING 2021: Preseason All-Americans HISTORY: Teams with most championships | Longest winning streaks | Best pitchers of all time | All-time home run leaders | Watch UCLA's 2019 WCWS walk-off hit WCWS: 2021 WCWS schedule | WCWS grand slams | WCWS's longest games | Every WCWS MVP EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS: Rachel Garcia | Shay Knighten | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Megan Langenfeld DII softball: Kutztown head coach Judy Lawes wins game No. 1,000 of her career Kutztown head softball coach Judy Lawes won her 1,000th game on Sunday, March 21. READ MORE What it took for Alyssa Callans to throw back-to-back no hitters, and what comes next Maryville (MO) pitcher Alyssa Callans needed one day to decide if she was returning for the 2021 season. She needed less than 24 hours to throw back-to-back no-hitters. READ MORE 23 top college softball pitchers to watch in 2021 A little ways into the 2021 college softball season, we took a look at the top pitchers that could lead their respective teams to a national title this year. READ MORE