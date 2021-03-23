College softball rankings: Oklahoma continues as unanimous No. 1

Watch: These are the softball plays of the week

Watch: These are the softball plays of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Oklahoma continues its hold as the unanimous No. 1 in this week’s 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Sooners (22-0), who hosted Team Mexico in three exhibitions last week, open up Big 12 Conference play on the road at RV Iowa State.

A pair of Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) programs, No. 11 Duke and No. 20 Clemson, continue their upward trends, each gaining three positions, the highest positive moves in the poll. The programs clash in a top-20 ACC matchup this weekend in Clemson, S.C.

The 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. Records reflect games played through March 21. Programs not competing in 2021 will not be eligible for ranking consideration.

Through Games MAR. 21, 2021