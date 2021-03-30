College softball rankings: Oklahoma remains the unanimous No. 1 team

Watch: These are the softball plays of the week

Watch: These are the softball plays of the week

Led by unanimous No. 1 Oklahoma, the top six teams in the latest USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches poll remained in the same order as last week, with No. 7 Texas being the highest-ranked team to improve its ranking.

The Sooners, who are undefeated with a 25-0 record, received all 32 first-place votes. One-loss Pac-12 teams UCLA and Oregon check in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, with three-loss SEC squads Alabama and Florida are ranked No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Florida State, which had a 28-6 record at the time the latest poll was released, is the only team to climb into the top 10, with the Seminoles climbing from No. 12 to No. 10. No. 24 Northwestern and No. 25 Baylor are both new to the poll this week.

The 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. Records reflect games played through March 28. Programs not competing in 2021 will not be eligible for ranking consideration.

Games played through March 28, 2021

RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Oklahoma (32) 800 5-0 1 2 UCLA 765 19-1 2 3 Oregon 727 23-1 3 4 Alabama 693 26-3 4 5 Florida 690 24-3 5 6 Washington 611 24-4 6 7 Texas 572 24-3 8 8 Kentucky 555 24-4 7 9 Arizona 552 18-5 9 10 Florida State 495 20-6 12 11 Oklahoma State 448 26-5 10 12 Duke 434 26-3 11 13 Arkansas 404 28-3 15 14 Arizona State 403 19-8 14 15 LSU 350 18-11 13 16 Louisiana 331 20-6 16 17 Missouri 244 24-7 18 18 Clemson 227 22-4 20 19 Virginia Tech 222 19-5 19 20 Georgia 201 22-5 17 21 Tennessee 177 23-5 21 22 UCF 170 24-6 22 23 Michigan 84 13-3 25 24 Northwestern 73 15-1 NR 25 Baylor 38 21-5 NR

New to Poll: No. 24 Northwestern, No. 25 Baylor

Dropped Out: No. 23 South Carolina, No. 24 Auburn

Receiving Votes: Texas A&M (34), Auburn (32), South Carolina (26), Liberty (12), Texas State (10), Wichita State (8), James Madison (3), Western Kentucky (3), Minnesota (2), Fresno State (1), Miami (Ohio) (1), Notre Dame (1), Southern Illinois (1).