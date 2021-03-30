NCAA.com | March 30, 2021 College softball rankings: Oklahoma remains the unanimous No. 1 team Watch: These are the softball plays of the week Share Led by unanimous No. 1 Oklahoma, the top six teams in the latest USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches poll remained in the same order as last week, with No. 7 Texas being the highest-ranked team to improve its ranking. The Sooners, who are undefeated with a 25-0 record, received all 32 first-place votes. One-loss Pac-12 teams UCLA and Oregon check in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, with three-loss SEC squads Alabama and Florida are ranked No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. Florida State, which had a 28-6 record at the time the latest poll was released, is the only team to climb into the top 10, with the Seminoles climbing from No. 12 to No. 10. No. 24 Northwestern and No. 25 Baylor are both new to the poll this week. The 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. Records reflect games played through March 28. Programs not competing in 2021 will not be eligible for ranking consideration. Games played through March 28, 2021 RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Oklahoma (32) 800 5-0 1 2 UCLA 765 19-1 2 3 Oregon 727 23-1 3 4 Alabama 693 26-3 4 5 Florida 690 24-3 5 6 Washington 611 24-4 6 7 Texas 572 24-3 8 8 Kentucky 555 24-4 7 9 Arizona 552 18-5 9 10 Florida State 495 20-6 12 11 Oklahoma State 448 26-5 10 12 Duke 434 26-3 11 13 Arkansas 404 28-3 15 14 Arizona State 403 19-8 14 15 LSU 350 18-11 13 16 Louisiana 331 20-6 16 17 Missouri 244 24-7 18 18 Clemson 227 22-4 20 19 Virginia Tech 222 19-5 19 20 Georgia 201 22-5 17 21 Tennessee 177 23-5 21 22 UCF 170 24-6 22 23 Michigan 84 13-3 25 24 Northwestern 73 15-1 NR 25 Baylor 38 21-5 NR New to Poll: No. 24 Northwestern, No. 25 Baylor Dropped Out: No. 23 South Carolina, No. 24 Auburn Receiving Votes: Texas A&M (34), Auburn (32), South Carolina (26), Liberty (12), Texas State (10), Wichita State (8), James Madison (3), Western Kentucky (3), Minnesota (2), Fresno State (1), Miami (Ohio) (1), Notre Dame (1), Southern Illinois (1). LATEST COLLEGE SOFTBALL NEWS 📊 POLLS: USA TODAY Top 25 | RPI | PREVIEWING 2021: Preseason All-Americans HISTORY: Teams with most championships | Longest winning streaks | Best pitchers of all time | All-time home run leaders | Watch UCLA's 2019 WCWS walk-off hit WCWS: 2021 WCWS schedule | WCWS grand slams | WCWS's longest games | Every WCWS MVP EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS: Rachel Garcia | Shay Knighten | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Megan Langenfeld Cincinnati's IImar'I Thomas headlines this week's starting 5 after setting conference-record in points Cincinnati's IImar'I Thomas highlights this week's NCAA.com Starting Five for women's basketball. READ MORE The past 10 Naismith National Players of the Year, ranked These are the past 10 Naismith National Players of the Year, ranked by NCAA.com's Andy Katz. READ MORE Michigan at Ohio State and 6 more college hoops games picked this week Andy Katz predicts Michigan at Ohio State and six more college basketball games from Feb. 17-21. READ MORE