College softball rankings: Oklahoma tops USA Today/NFCA DI Top 25 for sixth straight week

These are the top college softball pitchers to watch in 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Oklahoma enters its sixth straight week as the No. 1 program in the 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Sooners rolled to three more Big 12 wins to run their undefeated start to 28 games as they were tabbed No. 1 unanimously for the fourth consecutive week.

OU’s (28-0) three victories over Kansas pushed its overall win streak to 35 games and Big 12 streak to 49 consecutive contests. Additionally, the Sooners have won 56 consecutive Big 12 series.

The next six spots after Oklahoma did not change. No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Florida each dropped a conference game, but all came out on top for the week. The Ducks (26-2) took three-of-four from Oregon State, while the Crimson Tide (29-4) bounced back from a March 29 defeat against then-No. 7 Kentucky to sweep then-RV Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference (SEC) play. The Gators (26-4) earned a mid-week win at Jacksonville and split the first two SEC road matchups at No. 20 Georgia.

No. 6 Washington and No. 7 Texas both enjoyed undefeated weekends as the Huskies swept all four contests from Pac-12 foe California and the Longhorns (27-3) opened Big 12 play with three home wins over Texas Tech.

Arizona (22-5) and Florida State (24-6) each moved up one spot to No. 8 and 9, following 4-0 outings in their respective conference series against Stanford and then-RV Notre Dame.

A pair of SEC programs, Arkansas and Kentucky, tied for 10th. The Razorbacks (31-3), undefeated at 12-0 in league play, swept RV Auburn on the road to be the first DI program to reach the 30-win mark. The Wildcats (27-6) opened the week with triumphs over No. 4 Alabama and Morehead State before dropping two-of-three on the road at No. 21 Tennessee.

Texas State, on the heels of a 17-game win streak, made its 2021 ranking debut at No. 25. The Bobcats (24-3) are off to an 8-0 start in Sun Belt Conference play and are undefeated at home in 17 contests.

The 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. Records reflect games played through April 4. Programs not competing in 2021 will not be eligible for ranking consideration.

RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Oklahoma (32) 800 28-0 1 2 UCLA 762 19-1 2 3 Oregon 721 26-2 3 4 Alabama 698 29-4 4 5 Florida 658 26-4 5 6 Washington 640 28-4 6 7 Texas 581 27-3 7 8 Arizona 580 22-5 9 9 Florida State 531 24-6 10 T-10 Arkansas 474 31-3 13 T-10 Kentucky 474 27-6 8 12 Oklahoma State 472 29-5 11 13 Arizona State 370 21-9 14 14 Louisiana 343 25-6 16 15 Virginia Tech 322 23-6 19 16 Duke 304 27-6 12 17 LSU 301 21-12 15 18 Clemson 288 26-4 18 19 Missouri 287 28-7 17 20 Georgia 198 23-6 20 21 Tennessee 193 28-6 21 22 Northwestern 113 18-2 24 23 Michigan 101 13-3 23 24 UCF 48 25-9 22 25 Texas State 42 24-3 RV