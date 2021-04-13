NFCA | April 13, 2021 College softball rankings: Oklahoma continues to roll as No. 1 in NFCA poll Watch: Hope Trautwein's perfect game headlines plays of the week Share LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oklahoma softball cruised to two more wins and enters its seventh consecutive week at No. 1 in the 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Sooners (30-0) extended their win streak to 37 games following run-rule victories over Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech. OU returns to Big 12 play this upcoming weekend, welcoming No. 6 Texas to Marita Hynes Field for a three-game set. The Sooners have not lost a league game since 2017 and a series since 2011. Minnesota (19-5) comes in at No. 24 after a four-game sweep of then-No. 22 Northwestern. The Gophers (19-5), who make their return to the top 25 after being ranked in the first three polls, won a pair of extra-inning affairs, while also earning 6-2 and 10-4 victories in Evanston, Ill. The other newcomer is No. 25 Wichita State (28-5), winner of nine straight and 18 of its last 20 contests. The Shockers, ranked for the first time in the NFCA’s Top 25, extended their win streak with a four-game sweep of Houston in American Athletic Conference play. The top 10 had very little movement as No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Oregon switched spots, and Kentucky, which was tied for 10th last week, fell to No. 12. MORE THAN PERFECT: North Texas' Trautwein makes history with 21-K perfect game Second-ranked UCLA took three-of-four from Oregon. The Ducks (27-5) captured the opener with a 3-0 shutout before the Bruins (22-2) responded with 3-0, 9-3 and 6-2 triumphs. Alabama (31-5) went on the road and earned two wins in a tightly-contested Southeastern Conference (SEC) series at No. 10 Arkansas. The Crimson Tide won the opener, 5-3 and the rubber game, 2-0, handing the Razorbacks (33-5), 4-0 game-two victors, their first two SEC defeats of the season. No. 5 Florida, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Arizona and No. 9 Florida State enjoyed undefeated weeks. The Gators took the rubber game from No. 20 Georgia on April 5 and then picked up three non-conference victories over the weekend. The Longhorns earned four road wins, the latter three in Big 12 play against Texas Tech. The Wildcats (24-5) posted two triumphs over New Mexico State, and the Seminoles (27-6) swept three from then-No. 16 Duke in an Atlantic Coast Conference series. Rounding out the top 10, No. 6 Washington posted a 3-1 series win over Oregon State. The Huskies (31-5) captured all three Pac-12 contests, while dropping the one non-conference tilt. The 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. Records reflect games played through April 11. Programs not competing in 2021 will not be eligible for ranking consideration. RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD LAST WEEK 1 Oklahoma (32) 800 30-0 1 2 UCLA 768 22-2 2 3 Alabama 702 31-5 4 4 Oregon 686 27-5 3 5 Florida 683 30-4 5 6 Washington 616 31-5 6 7 Texas 595 31-3 7 8 Arizona 585 24-5 8 9 Florida State 564 27-6 9 10 Arkansas 504 33-5 T-10 11 Oklahoma State 476 32-5 12 12 Kentucky 401 28-7 T-10 13 Arizona State 394 25-10 13 14 Louisiana 392 31-6 14 15 Virginia Tech 355 25-6 15 16 LSU 310 24-13 17 17 Clemson 296 26-4 18 18 Missouri 244 29-9 19 19 Tennessee 206 28-6 21 20 Georgia 204 25-8 20 21 Duke 186 27-9 16 22 Michigan 113 16-4 23 23 UCF 85 29-9 24 24 Minnesota 73 19-5 NR 25 Wichita State 61 28-5 NR LATEST COLLEGE SOFTBALL NEWS 📊 POLLS: USA TODAY Top 25 | RPI | PREVIEWING 2021: Preseason All-Americans HISTORY: Teams with most championships | Longest winning streaks | Best pitchers of all time | 9 records that (we think) will never be broken | UNT's Hope Trautwein tosses one-of-a-kind perfect game | All-time home run leaders WCWS: 2021 WCWS schedule | WCWS grand slams | WCWS's longest games | Every WCWS MVP | Watch UCLA's 2019 WCWS walk-off hit EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS: Rachel Garcia | Shay Knighten | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Megan Langenfeld College softball rankings: Oklahoma remains the unanimous No. 1 team Oklahoma is once again the unanimous No. 1 team in the latest USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches poll. READ MORE Cincinnati's IImar'I Thomas headlines this week's starting 5 after setting conference-record in points Cincinnati's IImar'I Thomas highlights this week's NCAA.com Starting Five for women's basketball. READ MORE The past 10 Naismith National Players of the Year, ranked These are the past 10 Naismith National Players of the Year, ranked by NCAA.com's Andy Katz. READ MORE