Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | April 14, 2021 2021 Women's College World Series schedule The 11 best NCAA softball pitchers of all time Share The 2021 Women's College World Series is getting closer. Selections are set for Sunday, May 16, ahead of Regionals that begin on Friday, May 21 and the Super Regionals set for the following week. Eight teams will play in the Women's College World Series starting Thursday, June 3. Check out the full WCWS and NCAA softball tournament schedule below. 2021 Women's College World Series: Schedule, dates The WCWS from Oklahoma City starts Thursday, June 3 and goes through Wednesday, June 9. Here's the complete NCAA softball tournament schedule by round: Selections: 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 16 on ESPN2 Regionals: Friday, May 21 to Sunday, May 23 Super Regionals: Thursday, May 27 to Saturday, May 29 OR Friday, May 28 to Sunday, May 30 Women's College World Series: Thursday, June 3 to Wednesday, June 9 2019 Women's College World Series: Scores, results With the 2020 tournament canceled because of the coronavirus, the 2019 tournament is the most recent championship. UCLA beat Oklahoma for the championship: Thursday, May 30 Game 1: No. 6 Arizona 3, No. 3 Washington 1 (8 inn.) Game 2: No. 2 UCLA 7, No. 7 Minnesota 2 Game 3: No. 13 Oklahoma State 2, No. 5 Florida 1 Game 4: No. 1 Oklahoma 3, No. 8 Alabama 2 Friday, May 31 Game 5: UCLA 6, Arizona 2 Game 6: Oklahoma 6, Oklahoma State 1 Saturday, June 1 Game 7: Washington 5, Minnesota 3 | Minnesota eliminated Game 8: Alabama 15, Florida 3 (5 inn.) | Florida eliminated Game 9: Washington 1, Oklahoma State 0 | Oklahoma State eliminated Game 10: Alabama 2, Arizona 0 |Arizona eliminated Sunday, June 2 Game 11: UCLA 3, Washington 0 (10 innings) | UCLA advances to Championship Finals Game 12: Alabama 1, Oklahoma 0 Game 14: Oklahoma 7, Alabama 3 |Oklahoma advances to Championship Finals Championship Finals (Best-of-3) Game 1: UCLA 16, Oklahoma 3 | UCLA takes 1-0 series lead Game 2: UCLA 5, Oklahoma 4 | UCLA eliminates Oklahoma Women's College World Series: Champions, history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2020 NOT HELD — COVID-19 2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City 2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City 2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City 2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City 2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City 2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City 2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City 2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City 2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City 2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City 2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City 2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City 2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City 2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City 2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City 2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City 1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City 1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga. 1995 *#UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City 1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City 1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City 1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City 1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif. 1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif. 1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb. 1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb. 1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb. 1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb. 1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb. *Indicates undefeated teams in final series. #-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions LATEST COLLEGE SOFTBALL NEWS ALL-TIME LINEUPS: UCLA | Arizona | Oklahoma | Washington WCWS TOP MOMENTS: Lisa Fernandez | Cat Osterman | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Shay Knighten | Megan Langenfeld | Keira Goerl | Taryne Mowatt | Rachel Garcia Store: Shop for college softball gear Here are 9 DI softball records that will (probably) never be broken These are nine records in the DI softball record book that pop out as being the most unlikely to fall anytime soon. 