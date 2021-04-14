TODAY:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | April 14, 2021

2021 Women's College World Series schedule

The 11 best NCAA softball pitchers of all time

The 2021 Women's College World Series is getting closer. Selections are set for Sunday, May 16, ahead of Regionals that begin on Friday, May 21 and the Super Regionals set for the following week.

Eight teams will play in the Women's College World Series starting Thursday, June 3. Check out the full WCWS and NCAA softball tournament schedule below.

2021 Women's College World Series: Schedule, dates

The WCWS from Oklahoma City starts Thursday, June 3 and goes through Wednesday, June 9.

Here's the complete NCAA softball tournament schedule by round:

  • Selections: 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 16 on ESPN2
  • Regionals: Friday, May 21 to Sunday, May 23
  • Super Regionals: Thursday, May 27 to Saturday, May 29 OR Friday, May 28 to Sunday, May 30
  • Women's College World Series: Thursday, June 3 to Wednesday, June 9

2019 Women's College World Series: Scores, results

With the 2020 tournament canceled because of the coronavirus, the 2019 tournament is the most recent championship. UCLA beat Oklahoma for the championship:

Thursday, May 30

Game 1: No. 6 Arizona 3, No. 3 Washington 1 (8 inn.)
Game 2: No. 2 UCLA 7, No. 7 Minnesota 2
Game 3: No. 13 Oklahoma State 2, No. 5 Florida 1
Game 4: No. 1 Oklahoma 3, No. 8 Alabama 2

Friday, May 31 

Game 5: UCLA 6, Arizona 2
Game 6: Oklahoma 6, Oklahoma State 1

Saturday, June 1

Game 7: Washington 5, Minnesota 3 | Minnesota eliminated
Game 8: Alabama 15, Florida 3 (5 inn.) | Florida eliminated
Game 9: Washington 1, Oklahoma State 0 | Oklahoma State eliminated
Game 10: Alabama 2, Arizona 0 |Arizona eliminated

Sunday, June 2

Game 11: UCLA 3, Washington 0 (10 innings) | UCLA advances to Championship Finals
Game 12: Alabama 1, Oklahoma 0 
Game 14: Oklahoma 7, Alabama 3 |Oklahoma advances to Championship Finals

Championship Finals (Best-of-3)

Game 1: UCLA 16, Oklahoma 3 | UCLA takes 1-0 series lead
Game 2: UCLA 5, Oklahoma 4 | UCLA eliminates Oklahoma

Women's College World Series: Champions, history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2020 NOT HELD — COVID-19        
2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City
2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City
2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City
2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City
2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City
2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City
2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City
2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City
2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City
2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City
2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City
1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City
1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga.
1995 *#UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City
1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City
1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City
1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb.
1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb.
1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb.
1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series. 

#-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions

Here are 9 DI softball records that will (probably) never be broken

These are nine records in the DI softball record book that pop out as being the most unlikely to fall anytime soon.
College softball rankings: Oklahoma continues to roll as No. 1 in NFCA poll

Oklahoma cruised to two more wins and enters its seventh consecutive week at No. 1 in the 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. Here are the full top 25 rankings for April 13, 2021.
North Texas' Hope Trautwein makes softball history with one-of-a-kind perfect game

North Texas softball pitcher Hope Trautwein became the first player in DI NCAA softball history to throw a seven-inning perfect game while striking out all 21 batters faced.
