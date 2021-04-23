Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | April 23, 2021 NCAA softball bracket 2021: Printable Women's College World Series bracket .PDF The 11 best NCAA softball pitchers of all time Share The 2021 Women's College World Series will see a champion crowned in Oklahoma City. The 64-team field for the Division I Softball tournament will be announced on May 16. Action begins with the Regionals on May 21-23 and then continues with the Super Regionals on May 27-30. Those eight winners will then play in the WCWS. You can find the brackets, important dates, and history here. 2021 Women's College World Series Bracket Click or tap here for the bracket 2021 Women's College World Series: Schedule Game 1: Thursday, June 3 Game 2: Thursday, June 3 Game 3: Thursday, June 3 Game 4: Thursday, June 3 Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | Friday, June 4 Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | Friday, June 4 Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | Saturday, June 5 Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser | Saturday, June 5 Game 9: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 winner | Saturday, June 5 Game 10: Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 winner | Saturday, June 5 Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner | Sunday, June 6 Game 12: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner | Sunday, June 6 Game 13: Game 11 teams (if necessary) | Sunday, June 6 Game 14: Game 12 teams (if necessary) | Sunday, June6 Championship Finals, Game 1: Monday, June 7 Championship Finals, Game 2: Tuesday, June 8 Championship Finals, Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 9 DI softball tournament format Selections are set for Sunday, May 16, when the 64-team field will be revealed. Games begin with the 16 Regionals, where four teams play a double-elimination tournament to see which teams advance to the Super Regionals. Regionals are scheduled for May 21-23. Those 16 teams then compete in a head-to-head best of three Super Regionals, which will be held May 27-30. Those eight Super Regional winners move on to the Women's College World Series on June 3-9. History of the Women's College World Series UCLA defeated Fresno State to bring home the first WCWS title in 1982. Since then, there have been 37 more titles claimed, with the Bruins winning 13 themselves. Arizona isn't far behind with eight of its own. Here is the complete history of the Women's College World Series winners and runners-up. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City 2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City 2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City 2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City 2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City 2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City 2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City 2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City 2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City 2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City 2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City 2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City 2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City 2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City 2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City 2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City 1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City 1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga. 1995 *UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City 1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City 1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City 1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City 1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif. 1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif. 1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb. 1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb. 1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb. 1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb. 1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb. 