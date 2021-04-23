Brenden Welper | NCAA.com | April 25, 2021 Tracking every DII softball conference tournament for 2021 Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos Share The 2021 DII softball championship is May 27-31 in Denver. But there's some business that needs to be taken care of first: conferences must crown a champion. Teams that win their conference tournament will automatically qualify for the super regionals, which begin on Wednesday, May 19. Only conferences that are holding a tournament are included in this list. You can follow each one in the table below. The complete schedule and champion from every DII softball conference tournament: Conference Tournament dates Final site Winner Conference Carolinas April 22-26 Duncan, SC TBD ECC May 7-15 Highest remaining seed TBD GAC May 14-15 TBD TBD GLIAC May 11-13 Sandusky, OH TBD GLVC May 6-9 East Peoria, IL TBD G-MAC May 6-8 TBD TBD GNAC May 6-8 Monmouth, OR TBD GSC May 6-9 Oxford, AL TBD LSC May 13-15 Hosted by top seed TBD MEC May 7-9 Salem, VA TBD MIAA May 7-16 Edmond, OK TBD NE10 May 4-15 TBD TBD NSIC May 13-15 Rochester, MN TBD PBC May 8-15 Highest remaining seed TBD PSAC May 5-16 Highest remaining seed TBD RMAC May 13-15 Highest remaining seed TBD SAC April 23-25 Greenville, TN TBD DII SOFTBALL NEWS: Regional rankings | Latest Power 10 | Nine of the best all-around hitters NCAA softball bracket 2021: Printable Women's College World Series bracket .PDF Here is the official printable NCAA bracket for the 2021 NCAA Division I softball tournament and Women's College World Series. READ MORE 9 of the best all-around hitters in DII softball right now Here are nine of the best all-around hitters in DII softball. READ MORE College softball: Georgia upsets No. 1 Oklahoma, giving Sooners first loss in doubleheader split It was Georgia's first No. 1 win in a regular season since 2011 when Georgia run-ruled Arizona 8-0 in Cathedral City, California. READ MORE