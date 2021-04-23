NC men's volleyball bracket revealed

Brenden Welper | NCAA.com | April 25, 2021

Tracking every DII softball conference tournament for 2021

The 2021 DII softball championship is May 27-31 in Denver. But there's some business that needs to be taken care of first: conferences must crown a champion. 

Teams that win their conference tournament will automatically qualify for the super regionals, which begin on Wednesday, May 19.

Only conferences that are holding a tournament are included in this list. You can follow each one in the table below. 

The complete schedule and champion from every DII softball conference tournament: 

Conference Tournament dates Final site Winner
Conference Carolinas April 22-26 Duncan, SC TBD
ECC May 7-15 Highest remaining seed TBD
GAC May 14-15 TBD TBD
GLIAC May 11-13 Sandusky, OH TBD
GLVC May 6-9 East Peoria, IL TBD
G-MAC May 6-8 TBD TBD
GNAC May 6-8 Monmouth, OR TBD
GSC May 6-9 Oxford, AL TBD
LSC May 13-15 Hosted by top seed TBD
MEC May 7-9 Salem, VA TBD
MIAA May 7-16 Edmond, OK TBD
NE10 May 4-15 TBD TBD
NSIC May 13-15 Rochester, MN TBD
PBC May 8-15 Highest remaining seed TBD
PSAC May 5-16 Highest remaining seed TBD
RMAC May 13-15 Highest remaining seed TBD
SAC April 23-25 Greenville, TN TBD

