Tracking every DII softball conference tournament for 2021

The 2021 DII softball championship is May 27-31 in Denver. But there's some business that needs to be taken care of first: conferences must crown a champion.

Teams that win their conference tournament will automatically qualify for the super regionals, which begin on Wednesday, May 19.

Only conferences that are holding a tournament are included in this list. You can follow each one in the table below.

The complete schedule and champion from every DII softball conference tournament:

Conference Tournament dates Final site Winner Conference Carolinas April 22-26 Duncan, SC TBD ECC May 7-15 Highest remaining seed TBD GAC May 14-15 TBD TBD GLIAC May 11-13 Sandusky, OH TBD GLVC May 6-9 East Peoria, IL TBD G-MAC May 6-8 TBD TBD GNAC May 6-8 Monmouth, OR TBD GSC May 6-9 Oxford, AL TBD LSC May 13-15 Hosted by top seed TBD MEC May 7-9 Salem, VA TBD MIAA May 7-16 Edmond, OK TBD NE10 May 4-15 TBD TBD NSIC May 13-15 Rochester, MN TBD PBC May 8-15 Highest remaining seed TBD PSAC May 5-16 Highest remaining seed TBD RMAC May 13-15 Highest remaining seed TBD SAC April 23-25 Greenville, TN TBD

