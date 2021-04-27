College softball rankings: Oklahoma is unanimous No. 1 seven weeks in a row

Watch: These are the softball plays of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Oklahoma is the top-ranked team for the ninth straight week, seventh unanimously, in the 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. Despite having their 40-game win streak snapped, the Sooners bounced back with four wins last week.

After OU (37-1) dropped game one of a non-conference road twinbill at No. 21 Georgia, 7-6 in nine innings, they posted a run-rule victory in game two and went on to sweep Texas Tech in Big 12 action. The Sooners three wins over the Red Raiders extended their Big 12 win streak to 55 games and league series streak to 58.

No. 2 UCLA (28-3) and No. 3 Florida (35-7) remained in their respective spots after 3-1 weeks. In a matchup with then-No. 4 Washington, the Bruins took three-of-four in Westwood, while the Gators knocked off Florida Gulf Coast in mid-week action before taking a Southeastern Conference from South Carolina.

Alabama moved up one position to No. 4 following a 3-0 week, which included 5-3 and 5-1 home wins over No. 13 Louisiana. The previously-mentioned Huskies dipped to No. 5 after their weekend against UCLA.

No. 6 Florida State, No. 7 Texas and No. 9 Arizona improved on their rankings. The Seminoles (33-7-1) went 2-1-1 at Atlantic Coast Conference foe Louisville with the game two defeat snapping a 16-game winning streak. The Longhorns (35-6) rebounded from their tough weekend in Norman, Okla. with four wins last week, topping RV Texas State and sweeping Kansas at home in Big 12 action. The Wildcats (31-8) took care of business at home posting four Pac-12 wins over Utah.

Falling to No. 8 was Oregon, which split with Stanford in Pac-12 action on the road, while Arkansas slipped two spots to No. 10. The Razorbacks (37-7) started the week with an extra-inning win over Central Arkansas before dropping the opening two SEC games against new-No. 15 Missouri.

The aforementioned Missouri Tigers (34-10), along with new-No. 13 (tie) Clemson (37-4) each made the biggest jumps this week, raising their rankings by three positions.

Highlighting this upcoming week’s schedule are three top-15 matchups. No. 3 Florida travels to No. 15 Missouri, No. 8 Oregon heads to No. 12 Arizona State and No. 7 Texas hosts No. 11 Oklahoma State for crucial late-season conference series.

The 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. Records reflect games played through April 25. Programs not competing in 2021 will not be eligible for ranking consideration.

rank school points record last week 1 Oklahoma (32) 800 37-1 1 2 UCLA 768 28-3 2 3 Florida 720 35-7 3 4 Alabama 698 36-7 5 5 Washington 674 35-9 4 6 Florida State 606 33-7-1 7 7 Texas 564 35-6 9 8 Oregon 559 30-10 6 9 Arizona 535 31-8 10 10 Arkansas 514 37-7 8 11 Oklahoma State 497 36-5 11 12 Arizona State 473 28-11 12 13 Clemson 376 37-4 16 14 Louisiana 376 35-9 13 15 Missouri 335 34-10 18 16 LSU 310 28-15 17 17 Kentucky 300 32-12 14 18 Tennessee 251 35-8 19 19 Michigan 201 24-5 20 20 Virginia Tech 182 28-11 15 21 Georgia 179 29-14 21 22 Duke 159 34-10 22 23 Minnesota 82 25-7 24 24 James Madison 61 27-1 T25 25 UCF 49 34-12-1 T25

New to Poll: None

Dropped Out: No. 23 Wichita State

Receiving Votes: No. 23 Wichita State (43), Fresno State (24), Liberty (15), Notre Dame (12), Texas State (12), Ole Miss (8), Miami University (5), USF (5), Auburn (4), BYU (2), Cal State Fullerton (1).

*Programs not competing in 2021 will not be eligible for ranking consideration.