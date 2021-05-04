Champs:

Relive day 1 of NC beach volleyball championship

DI field hockey semifinal updates

🎾 DI men's champ scores

DI women's tennis results
softball-d1 flag

NFCA.org | May 4, 2021

Oklahoma on top in USA Today DI Top 25 for 10th straight week

College softball predictions for the rest of the 2021 season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Oklahoma is the top-ranked team for the tenth straight week, eighth unanimously, in the 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Sooners swept a Big 12 doubleheader from Baylor in Waco, Texas to improve to 39-1 on the season.

UCLA was selected unanimously No. 2 for the second straight week after a four-game Pac-12 sweep of Utah on the road, which included a pair of shutouts. Alabama hurdled Florida for the No. 3 ranking, while fifth-ranked and idle Washington (35-9) and sixth-ranked Florida State remained in their spots. 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Full schedule

The Crimson Tide (39-7) posted three road wins in Southeastern Conference (SEC) play against then-No. 21 Georgia, while the Gators (37-8) took two-of-three on the road from No. 15 Missouri (35-13) in another pivotal SEC series. The Seminoles (36-8-1) captured three-of-four in an Atlantic Coast Conference series versus North Carolina State.

In the biggest shakeup, Texas and Oregon fell out of the top 10, making room for No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Arizona State. Additionally, Arizona (33-8) and Arkansas (39-7) each leapt up two spots as well to No. 7 and No. 8. The Cowgirls (39-6) bounced back from a road loss at new-No. 25 Wichita State to sweep the now 11th-ranked Longhorns (35-9) in Austin and the Sun Devils (31-12) topped the now 12th-ranked Ducks (31-13) three times in a four-game Pac-12 set.

Coming off their win at Oklahoma State and three road victories at Tulsa, the Shockers (37-10-1) returned to the top 25. 

MORE: College softball predictions for the rest of the season

Heading into this week’s slate of contests, the top-ranked Sooners have a pair of top-25 matchups. Following a non-conference tilt tonight, May 4, against Wichita State, top-ranked OU heads over to Stillwater for Bedlam this weekend with the Big 12 regular season on the line against Oklahoma State. The Sooners (14-0) hold a half-game lead over the Cowgirls (14-1).

The 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. Records reflect games played through May 2. Programs not competing in 2021 will not be eligible for ranking consideration.

2021 USA Today / NFCA Division I
Top 25 Coaches Poll – May 4 (Week 12)

Rank

School

Points

Record

Last Week

1

Oklahoma (32)

800

39-1

1

2

UCLA

768

32-3

2

3

Alabama

718

39-7

4

4

Florida

705

37-8

3

5

Washington

673

35-9

5

6

Florida State

622

36-8-1

6

7

Arizona

569

33-8

9

8

Arkansas

558

39-7

10

9

Oklahoma State

536

39-6

11

10

Arizona State

518

31-12

12

11

Texas

462

35-9

7

12

Oregon

460

31-13

8

13

Clemson

418

37-4

13

14

Louisiana

387

38-9

14

15

Missouri

324

35-13

15

16

LSU

300

28-16

16

17

Tennessee

296

38-8

18

18

Kentucky

290

35-12

17

19

Michigan

229

28-5

19

20

Virginia Tech

162

32-12

20

21

Duke

159

34-10

22

22

Georgia

126

29-17

21

23

Minnesota

92

25-7

23

24

JMU

86

30-1

24

25

Wichita State

45

37-10-1

RV

 New to Poll: No. 25 Wichita State

Dropped Out: No. 25 UCF

Receiving Votes: Liberty (32), Ole Miss (27), Notre Dame (13), Fresno State (6), Auburn (4), Miami University (4), Boston University (3), Cal State Fullerton (1), Texas State (1), USF (1).

The 2021 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences. Records reflect games played through May 2.

*Programs not competing in 2021 will not be eligible for ranking consideration.

Takeaways from the latest DII softball regional rankings

Here are NCAA.com's takeaways for the latest regional rankings in DII softball.
READ MORE

Alabama-Huntsville, Auburn Montgomery break into the latest Power 10 for DII softball

For the first time season, Alabama-Huntsville and Auburn Montgomery have cracked the DII softball Power 10. View the full rankings here.
READ MORE

College softball predictions for the rest of the 2021 season, including the WCWS

D1Softball's Tara Henry made predictions for the rest of the 2021 college softball season including her eight picks for OKC, her pick for the player of the year and the biggest storylines ahead of selections.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners