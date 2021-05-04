Oklahoma on top in USA Today DI Top 25 for 10th straight week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Oklahoma is the top-ranked team for the tenth straight week, eighth unanimously, in the 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Sooners swept a Big 12 doubleheader from Baylor in Waco, Texas to improve to 39-1 on the season.

UCLA was selected unanimously No. 2 for the second straight week after a four-game Pac-12 sweep of Utah on the road, which included a pair of shutouts. Alabama hurdled Florida for the No. 3 ranking, while fifth-ranked and idle Washington (35-9) and sixth-ranked Florida State remained in their spots.

The Crimson Tide (39-7) posted three road wins in Southeastern Conference (SEC) play against then-No. 21 Georgia, while the Gators (37-8) took two-of-three on the road from No. 15 Missouri (35-13) in another pivotal SEC series. The Seminoles (36-8-1) captured three-of-four in an Atlantic Coast Conference series versus North Carolina State.

In the biggest shakeup, Texas and Oregon fell out of the top 10, making room for No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Arizona State. Additionally, Arizona (33-8) and Arkansas (39-7) each leapt up two spots as well to No. 7 and No. 8. The Cowgirls (39-6) bounced back from a road loss at new-No. 25 Wichita State to sweep the now 11th-ranked Longhorns (35-9) in Austin and the Sun Devils (31-12) topped the now 12th-ranked Ducks (31-13) three times in a four-game Pac-12 set.

Coming off their win at Oklahoma State and three road victories at Tulsa, the Shockers (37-10-1) returned to the top 25.

Heading into this week’s slate of contests, the top-ranked Sooners have a pair of top-25 matchups. Following a non-conference tilt tonight, May 4, against Wichita State, top-ranked OU heads over to Stillwater for Bedlam this weekend with the Big 12 regular season on the line against Oklahoma State. The Sooners (14-0) hold a half-game lead over the Cowgirls (14-1).

The 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. Records reflect games played through May 2. Programs not competing in 2021 will not be eligible for ranking consideration.

2021 USA Today / NFCA Division I

Top 25 Coaches Poll – May 4 (Week 12)

Rank School Points Record Last Week 1 Oklahoma (32) 800 39-1 1 2 UCLA 768 32-3 2 3 Alabama 718 39-7 4 4 Florida 705 37-8 3 5 Washington 673 35-9 5 6 Florida State 622 36-8-1 6 7 Arizona 569 33-8 9 8 Arkansas 558 39-7 10 9 Oklahoma State 536 39-6 11 10 Arizona State 518 31-12 12 11 Texas 462 35-9 7 12 Oregon 460 31-13 8 13 Clemson 418 37-4 13 14 Louisiana 387 38-9 14 15 Missouri 324 35-13 15 16 LSU 300 28-16 16 17 Tennessee 296 38-8 18 18 Kentucky 290 35-12 17 19 Michigan 229 28-5 19 20 Virginia Tech 162 32-12 20 21 Duke 159 34-10 22 22 Georgia 126 29-17 21 23 Minnesota 92 25-7 23 24 JMU 86 30-1 24 25 Wichita State 45 37-10-1 RV

New to Poll: No. 25 Wichita State

Dropped Out: No. 25 UCF

Receiving Votes: Liberty (32), Ole Miss (27), Notre Dame (13), Fresno State (6), Auburn (4), Miami University (4), Boston University (3), Cal State Fullerton (1), Texas State (1), USF (1).

*Programs not competing in 2021 will not be eligible for ranking consideration.