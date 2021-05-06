Champs:

Michella Chester | NCAA.com | May 7, 2021

2021 college softball: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers

College softball predictions for the rest of the 2021 season

Sixty-four teams will play for the national title in the 2021 DI softball championship. Of those 64 teams, 31 qualify automatically, since the Ivy league will not be crowning a champion this season. 

Four AQs will be awarded to the regular-season champions of the Big Ten, Big West, Mountain West, Pac-12, West Coast. The rest will be tournament champions. In the table below, click on the conference to find more information on the conference tournament or the bracket for the conference championship. 

2021 NCAA Softball: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers

CONFERENCE  LOCATION DATES CHAMPION
America East Location of highest seed May 13-15 TBD
American Athletic Tulsa, Oklahoma May 13-15 TBD
ACC Louisville, KY May 12-15 TBD
Atlantic Sun Lynchburg, VA, Kennesaw GA May 7-8/May 13-15 TBD
Atlantic 10 Location of highest seed May 13-15 TBD
Big East Storrs, Conn. May 13-15 TBD
Big Sky Ogden, Utah May 13-15 TBD
Big South Boiling Springs, N.C. May 13-15 TBD
Big Ten No tournament N/A TBD
Big 12 Oklahoma City, Ok May 14-15  TBD
Big West No tournament N/A TBD
Colonial Harrisonburg, Va May 12-15 TBD
Conference USA Bowling Green, KY  May 12-15 TBD
Horizon  Youngstown, Ohio May 13-15 TBD
Ivy No tournament N/A No champion
Metro Atlantic Location of highest seed May 7-9 /May 13-16 TBD
Mid-American  Edmond, Ok May7-8/May 13-15 TBD
Mid-Eastern Norfolk, Va. May 13-15 TBD
Missouri Valley Evansville, Ind. May 12-15 TBD
Mountain West No tournament  N/A TBD
Northeast Location of highest seed May 13-15 TBD
Ohio Valley Oxford, Alabama May 12-15 TBD
Pac-12 No Tournament N/A TBD
Patriot Boston, Ma May 13-15 TBD
SEC Tuscaloosa, Ala. May 11-15 TBD
Southern  Location of highest seed May 13-15  TBD
Southland Hammond, La. May 11-14 TBD
SWAC Gulfport, Miss. May 11-14 TBD
Summit Fargo, N.D. May 12-15 TBD
Sun Belt (Bracket) Troy, Al May 11-15 TBD
WAC (Bracket) Seattle, Wa May 13-15 TBD
West Coast No Tournament N/A TBD

NCAA Softball Tournament: Schedule

Here's the current schedule for the 64-team NCAA softball tournament.

  • Selections: 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 16. Aired on ESPN2
  • Regionals: Friday, May 21 through Sunday, May 23. Regional competition will be Thursday, May 20 through Saturday, May 22 for regionals that have a team with a no-competition-on-Sunday policy
  • Super Regionals: Thursday, May 27 through Saturday, May 29 or Friday, May 28 through Sunday, May 30
  • Women's College World Series: Thursday, June 3 through Wednesday, June 9

NCAA Softball: Champions, Women's College World Series winners

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City
2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City
2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City
2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City
2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City
2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City
2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City
2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City
2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City
2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City
2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City
1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City
1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga.
1995 *#UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City
1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City
1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City
1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb.
1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb.
1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb.
1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series. 

#-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions

