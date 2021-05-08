No. 6 Oklahoma State softball rallies to stun No. 1 Oklahoma

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State softball team improved to 40-6 (15-1 Big 12) on the season with a 6-4 victory against the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (40-2, 14-1) on Friday night.

The Sooners jumped out to an early lead, scoring two in the second and third innings. The Cowgirls responded with a run in the third and a four-run fourth inning, which included two-run home runs by Chyenne Factor (1-for-3, 2 RBI) and Hayley Busby (1-for-3, 2 RBI). OSU tacked on an insurance run via a Kiley Naomi (1-for-2, RBI) solo homer to secure the game one victory.

MORE: Tracking 2021 softball automatic qualifiers

Carrie Eberle (19-1) got the start in the circle for the Cowgirls and went the distance against the Sooners. The returning All-American gave up four earned runs and just five hits on the day to the No. 1 offense in the country.



Reagan Wright (1-for-2, RBI) also knocked her third home run of the season to propel the Cowgirls over Oklahoma.



Tonight's win marks the sixth time in program history that Oklahoma State has knocked off the No. 1 ranked team in the country, marking the first time the feat has been accomplished at home.

OSU's wins against top-ranked teams

Fresno State – March 20, 1989

Arizona – March 28, 1993

UCLA – May 29, 1993 (WCWS)

Georgia – February 24, 2011

at Florida – May 21, 2017

Oklahoma – May 7, 2021

The Cowgirls will be back in action tomorrow for game two of the series against Oklahoma for a chance to clinch the Big 12 regular season championship. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT and the game will be live on ESPN.