College softball: Oklahoma holds No. 1 ranking in USA Today/NFCA poll, Arkansas climbs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Oklahoma kept its hold on No. 1 and the top five remained the same in this week’s 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. Ranked first for the 11th straight week, the Sooners, who captured Bedlam with a 2-1 series win over No. 9 Oklahoma State, received 25 first-place votes and 793 points.

With the Big 12 regular season on the line, OU (42-2) rebounded from a 6-4 game-one defeat in Stillwater with 6-4 and 11-8 triumphs to wrap up its ninth consecutive regular-season title. The Sooners also earned a mid-week win over then-No. 25 Wichita State. The series-opening victory by the Cowgirls (40-8) was their first over the Sooners since 2011 and it also handed OU its first Big 12 regular season loss since 2017.

No. 2 UCLA (38-3) collected five first-place votes (773) following a 6-0 week, which included a four-game sweep of Stanford, three of which came via shutout. Earning the final first-place vote, No. 3 Alabama (42-7) swept RV Ole Miss in its final regular-season Southeastern Conference (SEC) series.

No. 4 Florida closed at the regular season with a SEC series sweep of Texas A&M, which included a pair of comeback victories over the Aggies. The Gators (40-8) clinched their ninth regular-season title, sharing it with No. 6 Arkansas, and will be the No. 1 seed at the SEC Tournament. UF was the only program to win every conference series in 2021.

Fifth-ranked Washington collected four wins over Utah in Pac-12 play. No. 7 and No. 8 Arizona each dropped on spot. The Seminoles (38-9-1) took two-of-three from Pitt in an Atlantic Coast Conference finale, while the Wildcats (40-8) split their four-game set with then-No. 12 Oregon on the road.

No. 10 Texas returned to the top-10 blanking Baylor in a three-game Big 12 sweep of the Bears.

Liberty makes its first-ever appearance in the rankings at No. 25. The Flames (39-13) won the ASUN North Division title and reached the tournament semifinals taking two-of-three from Lipscomb in the quarterfinal round.

The 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. Records reflect games played through May 9. Programs not competing in 2021 will not be eligible for ranking consideration.

rank school points record last week 1 Oklahoma (25) 793 42-2 1 2 UCLA (6) 773 38-3 2 3 Alabama (1) 724 42-7 3 4 Florida 711 40-8 4 5 Washington 671 39-9 5 6 Arkansas 588 39-7 8 7 Florida State 587 38-9-1 6 8 Arizona 567 35-10 7 9 Oklahoma State 566 40-8 9 10 Texas 484 38-9 11 11 Oregon 468 33-15 12 12 Arizona State 465 32-14 10 13 Clemson 426 40-5 13 14 Louisiana 356 40-10 14 15 Missouri 342 37-14 15 16 LSU 313 31-18 16 17 Kentucky 300 38-12 18 18 Michigan 257 32-6 19 19 Tennessee 234 39-12 17 20 Virginia Tech 192 32-12 20 21 Duke 183 39-10 21 22 James Madison 97 31-1 24 23 Minnesota 82 26-10 23 24 Wichita State 66 37-11-1 25 25 Liberty 36 39-13 NR

New to Poll: No. 25 Liberty

Dropped Out: No. 22 Georgia

Receiving Votes: Georgia (25), Notre Dame (23), Ole Miss (21), Fresno State (15), Mississippi State (13), UCF (7), Miami University (6), Boston University (5), USF (3), Cal State Fullerton (1).

