2021 college softball: TV schedule, conference tournament brackets, auto bids

College softball predictions for the rest of the 2021 season

College softball predictions for the rest of the 2021 season

Sixty-four teams will play for the national title in the 2021 DI softball championship. Of those 64 teams, 31 qualify automatically.

Six AQs will be awarded to the regular-season champions of the Big Ten, Big West, Mid-American, Mountain West, Pac-12, West Coast. The rest will be tournament champions. In the table below, click on the conference to find more information on the conference tournament or the bracket for the conference championship.

Here is the TV schedule for conference championships:

2021 College softball TV schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Friday, May 14 11 a.m. Big South Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ Friday, May 14 11 a.m. MAAC Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ Friday, May 14 11 a.m. OVC Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ Friday, May 14 11 a.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship Game 11 ESPN+ Friday, May 14 Noon Southland Softball Championship ESPN+ Friday, May 14 Noon Big East Championship Game 4 (Winners of Game 1 and Game 2) FS2 Friday, May 14 TBD Southland Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ Friday, May 14 TBD Atlantic 10 Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Friday, May 14 TBD Big 12 Softball Championship Game 1

Kevin Brown, Erin Miller ESPNU Friday, May 14 TBD Big 12 Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ Friday, May 14 TBD Conference USA Softball Championship Game 7 ESPN+ Friday, May 14 TBD Horizon League Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Friday, May 14 TBD MVC Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Friday, May 14 12:30 p.m. Southern Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Friday, May 14 1 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Semifinal

Pam Ward, Jenny Dalton-Hill ACC Network Friday, May 14 1:30 p.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship Game 12 ESPN+ Friday, May 14 2 p.m. Big South Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ Friday, May 14 2 p.m. MAAC Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ Friday, May 14 2:30 p.m. Atlantic 10 Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Friday, May 14 2:30 p.m. Conference USA Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Friday, May 14 2:30 p.m. MVC Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Friday, May 14 3 p.m. Big 12 Softball Championship Game 3

Kevin Brown, Erin Miller ESPN+ Friday, May 14 3 p.m. Big 12 Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ Friday, May 14 3 p.m. Horizon League Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Friday, May 14 3 p.m. Southern Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Friday, May 14 3 p.m. ASUN Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ Friday, May 14 3 p.m. OVC Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ Friday, May 14 3 p.m. Big East Championship Game 5 (Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4) FS2 Friday, May 14 3:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Semifinal

Pam Ward, Jenny Dalton-Hill ACC Network Friday, May 14 4 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament Semifinal

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith ESPN2 Friday, May 14 4 p.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship Game 13 ESPN+ Friday, May 14 4 p.m. WAC Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ Friday, May 14 5 p.m. Conference USA Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Friday, May 14 5 p.m. MAAC Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ Friday, May 14 5 p.m. Big South Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ Friday, May 14 5:30 p.m. ASUN Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ Friday, May 14 6 p.m. Big 12 Softball Championship Game 5

Alex Loeb, Megan Willis ESPN+ Friday, May 14 6:30 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament Semifinal

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith ESPN2 Friday, May 14 6:30 p.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship Game 14 ESPN+ Friday, May 14 7 p.m. OVC Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ Friday, May 14 7 p.m. WAC Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ Friday, May 14 8:30 p.m. Big 12 Softball Championship Game 6

Alex Loeb, Megan Willis ESPN+ Friday, May 14 10 p.m. WAC Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ Friday, May 14 TBD Patriot League Softball Championship ESPN+ Friday, May 14 TBD Patriot League Softball Championship ESPN+ Friday, May 14 TBD Patriot League Softball Championship ESPN+ Saturday, May 15 11:30 a.m. Big 12 Softball Championship Game 7

Kevin Brown, Erin Miller ESPN+ Saturday, May 15 11:30 a.m. Big 12 Softball Championship Game 8 ESPN+ Saturday, May 15 Noon ACC Softball Championship

Pam Ward, Jenny Dalton Hill ESPN Saturday, May 15 Noon Atlantic 10 Softball Championship ESPN+ Saturday, May 15 Noon Horizon League Softball Tournament Championship ESPN+ Saturday, May 15 Noon MAAC Softball Championship ESPN+ Saturday, May 15 Noon Sun Belt Softball Championship Game 15 ESPN+ Saturday, May 15 Noon Big East Championship Game 6 (Winners of Game 4 and Game 5) FS2 Saturday, May 15 1 p.m. Southern Softball Championship ESPN+ Saturday, May 15 1 p.m. ASUN Softball Championship ESPN+ Saturday, May 15 1 p.m. Big South Softball Championship ESPN+ Saturday, May 15 1 p.m. OVC Softball Championship ESPN+ Saturday, May 15 2 p.m. American Conference Championship

Mark Neely, Carol Bruggeman ESPN2 Saturday, May 15 2 p.m. MVC Softball Championship ESPN+ Saturday, May 15 2:30 p.m. Atlantic 10 Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ Saturday, May 15 2:30 p.m. MAAC Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ Saturday, May 15 2:30 p.m. Big East Championship Game 7 (If Necessary) FS2 Saturday, May 15 3 p.m. Horizon League Softball Tournament Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ Saturday, May 15 3 p.m. Southern Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ Saturday, May 15 3 p.m. ASUN Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ Saturday, May 15 3 p.m. WAC Softball Championship ESPN+ Saturday, May 15 3:30 p.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship ESPN+ Saturday, May 15 4 p.m. Big 12 Softball Championship

Kevin Brown, Erin Miller ESPN2 Saturday, May 15 4 p.m. Big South Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ Saturday, May 15 4:30 p.m. OVC Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ Saturday, May 15 6 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament Championship

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith ESPN2 Saturday, May 15 WAC Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ Saturday, May 15 TBD Patriot League Softball Championship ESPN+ Saturday, May 15 TBD Patriot League Softball Championship ESPN+

"We're just looking forward to those big time moments."@RazorbackSB's @danielleeee41 sat down with @michellachester to discuss making history and to preview the SEC tournament. #NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/prBoYoP9y7 — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) May 13, 2021

2021 NCAA Softball: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers

NCAA Softball Tournament: Schedule

Here's the current schedule for the 64-team NCAA softball tournament.

Selections : 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 16. Aired on ESPN2

: 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 16. Aired on ESPN2 Regionals : Friday, May 21 through Sunday, May 23. Regional competition will be Thursday, May 20 through Saturday, May 22 for regionals that have a team with a no-competition-on-Sunday policy

: Friday, May 21 through Sunday, May 23. Regional competition will be Thursday, May 20 through Saturday, May 22 for regionals that have a team with a no-competition-on-Sunday policy Super Regionals : Thursday, May 27 through Saturday, May 29 or Friday, May 28 through Sunday, May 30

: Thursday, May 27 through Saturday, May 29 or Friday, May 28 through Sunday, May 30 Women's College World Series: Thursday, June 3 through Wednesday, June 9

NCAA Softball: Champions, Women's College World Series winners

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City 2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City 2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City 2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City 2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City 2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City 2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City 2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City 2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City 2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City 2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City 2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City 2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City 2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City 2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City 2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City 1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City 1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga. 1995 *#UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City 1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City 1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City 1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City 1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif. 1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif. 1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb. 1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb. 1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb. 1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb. 1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series.

#-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions