2021 Women's College World Series: Softball bracket, schedule, scores

The 64-team DI softball championship field has been unveiled. Oklahoma earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament followed by UCLA, Florida and Alabama.

Thirty-one conferences were awarded automatic qualification, while the remaining 33 slots were filled with at-large selections to complete the bracket. The top 16 teams were seeded nationally and will play at campus sites May 20-23. Click or tap here for the full schedule/scoreboard for the 2021 tournament, or here for live updates throughout the tournament.

2021 NCAA softball tournament bracket

🖨Click or tap here to view the bracket in PDF form, suitable for printing

💻Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket

🗓Click or tap here for the full schedule/scoreboard for the 2021 tournament

2021 NCAA softball tournament: Schedule, scores

*Indicates Host Institution

At each campus site, a four-team, double-elimination tournament will be conducted, and the 16 winning teams advance to the super regionals.

Norman Regional – May 21-23 at Norman, Oklahoma

No. 1 seed Oklahoma* (45-2) vs. Morgan St. (24-15), 8:30 p.m.

Texas A&M (31-21) vs. Wichita St. (39-11-1), 6 p.m.

Seattle Regional – May 21-23 at Seattle, Washington

Michigan (36-6) vs. Seattle U. (29-19), 8 p.m.

Portland St. (15-24) vs. No. 16 seed Washington* (41-11), 10:30 p.m.



Knoxville Regional – May 21-23 at Knoxville, Tennessee

No. 9 seed Tennessee* (41-13) vs. Eastern Ky. (35-15), 2 p.m.

James Madison (34-1) vs. Liberty (42-13), 12 p.m.

Columbia Regional – May 21-23 at Columbia, Missouri

Iowa St. (32-21) vs. UNI (31-18), 2 p.m.

UIC (29-21) vs. No. 8 seed Missouri* (38-15), 4:30 p.m.

Stillwater Regional – May 21-23 at Stillwater, Oklahoma

No. 5 seed Oklahoma St.* (42-9) vs. Campbell (27-17), 2 p.m.

Boston U. (36-2) vs. Mississippi St. (33-23), 4:30 p.m.

Austin Regional – May 21-23 at Austin, Texas

Oregon (37-15) vs. Texas St. (38-12), 7:30 p.m.

Saint Francis (PA) (40-8) vs. No. 12 seed Texas* (39-11), 5 p.m.

Athens Regional – May 21-23 at Athens, Georgia

No. 13 seed Duke (42-10) vs. UNC Greensboro (34-15), 12 p.m.

Western Ky. (31-13) vs. Georgia* (29-21), 2:30 p.m.

Gainesville Regional – May 21-23 at Gainesville, Florida

Baylor (27-21) vs. South Alabama (30-19), 4:30 p.m.

South Fla. (29-17) vs. No. 4 seed Florida* (42-9), 2 p.m.

Tuscaloosa Regional – May 21-23 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama

No. 3 seed Alabama* (45-7) vs. Alabama St. (19-27), 6 p.m.

Troy (36-15) vs. Clemson (42-6), 3 p.m.

Lexington Regional – May 21-23 at Lexington, Kentucky

Notre Dame (31-13) vs. Miami (OH) (46-8), 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern (29-15) vs. No. 14 seed Kentucky* (39-13), 12 p.m.

Tucson Regional – May 21-23 at Tucson, Arizona

No. 11 seed Arizona* (36-13) vs. UMBC (25-11), 8:30 p.m.

Villanova (36-13) vs. Ole Miss (34-20), 6 p.m.

Fayetteville Regional – May 21-23 at Fayetteville, Arkansas

Stanford (31-20) vs. South Dakota St. (42-6), 3:30 p.m.

Manhattan (22-14) vs. No. 6 seed Arkansas* (40-9), 1 p.m.

Baton Rouge Regional – May 21-23 at Baton Rouge, Louisiana

No. 7 seed LSU* (32-19) vs. McNeese (34-24), 4 p.m.

George Washington (37-9) vs. Louisiana (44-10), 6:30 p.m.

Tallahassee Regional – May 21-23 at Tallahassee, Florida

Auburn (27-22) vs. UCF (39-17-1), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw St. (26-25) vs. No. 10 seed Florida St.* (39-10-1), 4:30 p.m.

Tempe Regional – May 20-22 at Tempe, Arizona

No. 15 seed Arizona St.* (32-14) vs. Southern Ill. (37-14), 10 p.m.

BYU (36-15) vs. Virginia Tech (33-13), 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Regional – May 21-23 at Los Angeles, California

Minnesota (29-11) vs. Fresno St. (36-10), 8 p.m.

Long Beach St. (30-9) vs. No. 2 seed UCLA* (41-4), 10:30 p.m.

