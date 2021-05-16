CHAMPS:

softball-d1 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | May 18, 2021

NCAA softball bracket 2021: Printable Women's College World Series bracket .PDF

The 2021 NCAA college softball tournament, previewed

The 2021 Women's College World Series will see a champion crowned in Oklahoma City. The 64-team field for the Division I Softball tournament was announced on May 16. Now it's time to play the games. The tournament begins with the Regionals on May 20-23 and then continues with the Super Regionals the following week. Those eight winners will then play in the WCWS.

You can find the brackets, important dates, and history here.

2021 Women's College World Series Bracket

Click or tap here for the bracket

You can also find the bracket for the entire tournament here.

2021 Women's College World Series bracket

2021 Women's College World Series: Schedule

Game 1: Thursday, June 3
Game 2: Thursday, June 3
Game 3: Thursday, June 3
Game 4: Thursday, June 3
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | Friday, June 4
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | Friday, June 4
Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | Saturday, June 5
Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser | Saturday, June 5
Game 9: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 winner | Saturday, June 5
Game 10: Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 winner | Saturday, June 5
Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner | Sunday, June 6
Game 12: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner | Sunday, June 6
Game 13: Game 11 teams (if necessary) | Sunday, June 6
Game 14: Game 12 teams (if necessary) | Sunday, June6
Championship Finals, Game 1: Monday, June 7
Championship Finals, Game 2: Tuesday, June 8
Championship Finals, Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 9

DI softball tournament format

Selections were on Sunday, May 16, when the 64-team field will be revealed. Games begin with the 16 Regionals, where four teams play a double-elimination tournament to see which teams advance to the Super Regionals. Regionals are scheduled for May 20-23.

Those 16 teams then compete in a head-to-head best of three Super Regionals, which will be held May 27-30. Those eight Super Regional winners move on to the Women's College World Series on June 3-9.

History of the Women's College World Series

UCLA defeated Fresno State to bring home the first WCWS title in 1982. Since then, there have been 37 more titles claimed, with the Bruins winning 13 themselves. Arizona isn't far behind with eight of its own.

Here is the complete history of the Women's College World Series winners and runners-up.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City
2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City
2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City
2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City
2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City
2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City
2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City
2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City
2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City
2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City
2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City
1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City
1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga.
1995 *UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City
1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City
1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City
1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb.
1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb.
1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb.
1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

3 sleeper teams to watch in the 2021 DII softball championship

These are three under-the-radar teams who can make a deep run in the 2021 DII softball championship. 
College softball rankings: Oklahoma enters postseason ranked No. 1 in latest poll

Oklahoma won its seventh Big 12 Tournament title and enters the postseason as the No. 1 team in the final 2021 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll of the regular season.
1 thing to know about every college softball team in the 2021 championship field

Here is one thing to know about every team in the 2021 NCAA college softball tournament.
