softball-d2 flag

NCAA | May 16, 2021

Teams selected to the 2021 NCAA Division II Softball Championship

Central Oklahoma Athletics Central Oklahoma softball

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Softball Committee has selected the 48 teams that will participate in the 2021 NCAA Division II Softball Championship. Six teams will participate at each of the eight regional sites in double-elimination tournaments, held May 19-22.  Winners will advance to the finals which will be held May 27-31 at the Assembly Athletic Complex in Denver and will be hosted by Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Click or tap here for the full regional brackets

SITES/PAIRINGS:
*Denotes host institution.
 
Atlantic Region at Kutztown, Pennsylvania
1.         *Kutztown (31-12)
2.         Shepherd (26-12)
3.         West Chester (30-14)
4.         East Stroudsburg (26-14)
5.         West Liberty (35-15)
6.         Claflin (8-1)
 
Central Region at Edmond, Oklahoma
1.         Augustana (South Dakota) (44-6)
2.         Minnesota State Mankato (38-8)
3.         *Central Oklahoma (35-12)
4.         Southern Arkansas (27-8)
5.         Central Missouri (36-12)
6.         Arkansas Tech (28-16-1)
 
East Region at Manchester, New Hampshire
1.         Georgian Court (35-4)
2.         *Saint Anselm (29-4)
3.         Adelphi (27-8)
4.         Molloy (29-14)
5.         New Haven (27-7)
6.         Bridgeport (22-7)
 
Midwest Region at Allendale, Michigan               
1.         *Grand Valley State (41-7)
2.         UIndy (43-6)
3.         Northwood (28-14)
4.         Trevecca Nazarene (26-12)
5.         Hillsdale (31-17)
6.         Ohio Dominican (28-16)
 
South Region at Valdosta, Georgia
1.         Auburn Montgomery (39-5)
2.         *Valdosta State (34-8)
3.         Alabama Huntsville (31-12)
4.         Rollins (19-2)
5.         West Florida (30-14)
6.         Mississippi College (20-19)
 
South Central Region at Commerce, Texas
1.         Oklahoma Christian (37-7)
2.         West Texas A&M (33-10)
3.         Angelo State (33-12)
4.         Colorado Mesa (38-3)
5.         *Texas A&M-Commerce (28-16)
6.         Texas A&M-Kingsville (23-12)
 
Southeast Region at Dahlonega, Georgia
1.         *North Georgia (37-5)
2.         Lincoln Memorial (36-6)
3.         Young Harris (31-10)
4.         Anderson (South Carolina) (29-11)
5.         Tusculum (22-17)
6.         Emmanuel (Georgia) (19-25)
 
West Region at Irvine, California
1.         *Concordia (California) (26-11)
2.         Biola (17-11)
3.         Northwest Nazarene (24-10)
4.         Western Washington (20-11)
5.         Hawaii Hilo (17-11)
6.         Central Washington (15-14)
 
Conferences Receiving Automatic Qualification Berths
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference – Georgian Court University
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association – Claflin University
Conference Carolinas – Emmanuel College (Georgia)
East Coast Conference – University of Bridgeport
Great American Conference – Arkansas Tech University
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Grand Valley State University
Great Lakes Valley Conference – University of Indianapolis
Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Ohio Dominican University
Great Northwest Athletic Conference – Western Washington University
Gulf South Conference – Auburn University at Montgomery
Lone Star Conference – West Texas A&M University
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association – University of Central Missouri
Mountain East Conference – West Liberty University
Northeast-10 Conference – Saint Anselm College
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference – Minnesota State University, Mankato
Pacific West Conference – Concordia University Irvine
Peach Belt Conference – University of North Georgia
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference – West Chester University of Pennsylvania
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference – Colorado Mesa University
South Atlantic Conference – Tusculum University
Sunshine State Conference – Rollins College
 

In the 2019 championship, Augustana (South Dakota) was crowned champions after beating Texas A&M-Kingsville two games to one in a best-of-three series. There was no championship in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The complete 2021 NCAA Division II Softball Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com.

Links to selection criteria data for each region are listed below.

Atlantic
Central
East
Midwest
South Central
South
Southeast
West

