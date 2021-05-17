CHAMPS:

2021 NCAA Division III Softball Committee announces championship bracket

DIII softball: 2021 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Division III Softball Committee has announced the 48 teams that will compete in the Division III Softball Championship.

The regional round will be held May 20-23.  Six teams will compete at eight regional sites.  The finals, hosted by Old Dominion Athletic Conference and city of Salem, will be held May 27-June 1 at Moyer Park in Salem, Virginia.  All rounds will use a double-elimination format.

Forty-one conferences received an automatic qualification (Pool A).  One institution was selected from Pool B, which includes independent institutions and schools from conferences that do not meet the automatic qualification criteria.  The six remaining teams were selected on an at-large basis from automatic qualifying conferences and the remaining institutions in Pool B.

The conferences and teams that received automatic qualification were:

conference team
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend
American Rivers Conference Coe
American Southwest Conference East Texas Baptist
Centennial Conference Gettysburg
Coast-to-Coast Conference Salisbury
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Millikin
Colonial States Athletic Conference Cedar Crest
Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott
Empire 8 Alfred
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Emmanuel (MA)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Mount St. Joseph
Landmark Conference Moravian
Liberty League Rochester
Little East Conference Eastern Connecticut State
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Bridgewater State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth York (PA)
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology
Midwest Conference Illinois College
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (MN)
New England Collegiate Conference Eastern Nazarene
New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson
New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey
North Atlantic Conference Husson
North Coast Athletic Conference DePauw
North Eastern Athletic Conference Penn College
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Milwaukee School of Engineering
Northwest Conference Linfield
Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Virginia Wesleyan
Presidents' Athletic Conference Geneva
Skyline Conference Farmingdale State
Southern Athletic Association Birmingham-Southern
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Redlands
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Texas Lutheran
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Webster
State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Geneseo
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior
USA South Athletic Conference Piedmont
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Oshkosh

The institution selected from Pool B is:

Brandeis

The 6 institutions selected from Pool C were:

Belhaven
Christopher Newport
Emory & Henry
St. John Fisher
St. Olaf
Southern Maine

REGIONAL SITES AND HOST INSTITUTIONS (8):

Seguin, Texas – Texas Lutheran
Decatur, Illinois – Millikin
Bangor, Maine – Husson
Marshall, Texas – East Texas Baptist
Erie, Pennsylvania – Penn State-Behrend
Eau Claire, Wisconsin – Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Virginia Beach, Virginia – Virginia Wesleyan
Waverly, Iowa – Wartburg

In 2019, Texas Lutheran defeated Emory in the championship series to win its first NCAA softball championship.  For more information about the Division III Softball Championship, log on to ncaa.com.

