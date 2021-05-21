The 2021 Women's College World Series is here. Selections were on Sunday, May 16, ahead of Regionals that begin on Thursday, May 20 and the Super Regionals set for the following week.

You can click or tap here for live scoring | See the interactive bracket here, which includes all game times, TV networks and schedules.

Eight teams will play in the Women's College World Series starting Thursday, June 3. Check out the full WCWS and NCAA softball tournament schedule below.

2021 Women's College World Series: Schedule, dates

The WCWS from Oklahoma City starts Thursday, June 3 and goes through Wednesday, June 9.

Here's the complete NCAA softball tournament schedule by round:

Regionals : Thursday, May 20 to Sunday, May 23

: Thursday, May 20 to Sunday, May 23 Super Regionals : Thursday, May 27 to Saturday, May 29 or Friday, May 28 to Sunday, May 30

: Thursday, May 27 to Saturday, May 29 or Friday, May 28 to Sunday, May 30 Women's College World Series: Thursday, June 3 to Wednesday, June 9

2019 Women's College World Series: Scores, results

With the 2020 tournament canceled because of the coronavirus, the 2019 tournament is the most recent championship. UCLA beat Oklahoma for the championship:

Thursday, May 30

Game 1: No. 6 Arizona 3, No. 3 Washington 1 (8 inn.)

Game 2: No. 2 UCLA 7, No. 7 Minnesota 2

Game 3: No. 13 Oklahoma State 2, No. 5 Florida 1

Game 4: No. 1 Oklahoma 3, No. 8 Alabama 2

Friday, May 31

Game 5: UCLA 6, Arizona 2

Game 6: Oklahoma 6, Oklahoma State 1

Saturday, June 1

Game 7: Washington 5, Minnesota 3 | Minnesota eliminated

Game 8: Alabama 15, Florida 3 (5 inn.) | Florida eliminated

Game 9: Washington 1, Oklahoma State 0 | Oklahoma State eliminated

Game 10: Alabama 2, Arizona 0 |Arizona eliminated

Sunday, June 2

Game 11: UCLA 3, Washington 0 (10 innings) | UCLA advances to Championship Finals

Game 12: Alabama 1, Oklahoma 0

Game 14: Oklahoma 7, Alabama 3 |Oklahoma advances to Championship Finals

Championship Finals (Best-of-3)

Game 1: UCLA 16, Oklahoma 3 | UCLA takes 1-0 series lead

Game 2: UCLA 5, Oklahoma 4 | UCLA eliminates Oklahoma

Women's College World Series: Champions, history