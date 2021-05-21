CHAMPS:

May 21, 2021

2021 Women's College World Series schedule

The 2021 NCAA college softball tournament, previewed

The 2021 Women's College World Series is here. Selections were on Sunday, May 16, ahead of Regionals that begin on Thursday, May 20 and the Super Regionals set for the following week.

You can click or tap here for live scoring | See the interactive bracket here, which includes all game times, TV networks and schedules.

Eight teams will play in the Women's College World Series starting Thursday, June 3. Check out the full WCWS and NCAA softball tournament schedule below.

2021 Women's College World Series: Schedule, dates

The WCWS from Oklahoma City starts Thursday, June 3 and goes through Wednesday, June 9.

Here's the complete NCAA softball tournament schedule by round:

  • Regionals: Thursday, May 20 to Sunday, May 23
  • Super Regionals: Thursday, May 27 to Saturday, May 29 or Friday, May 28 to Sunday, May 30
  • Women's College World Series: Thursday, June 3 to Wednesday, June 9

2019 Women's College World Series: Scores, results

With the 2020 tournament canceled because of the coronavirus, the 2019 tournament is the most recent championship. UCLA beat Oklahoma for the championship:

Thursday, May 30

Game 1: No. 6 Arizona 3, No. 3 Washington 1 (8 inn.)
Game 2: No. 2 UCLA 7, No. 7 Minnesota 2
Game 3: No. 13 Oklahoma State 2, No. 5 Florida 1
Game 4: No. 1 Oklahoma 3, No. 8 Alabama 2

Friday, May 31 

Game 5: UCLA 6, Arizona 2
Game 6: Oklahoma 6, Oklahoma State 1

Saturday, June 1

Game 7: Washington 5, Minnesota 3 | Minnesota eliminated
Game 8: Alabama 15, Florida 3 (5 inn.) | Florida eliminated
Game 9: Washington 1, Oklahoma State 0 | Oklahoma State eliminated
Game 10: Alabama 2, Arizona 0 |Arizona eliminated

Sunday, June 2

Game 11: UCLA 3, Washington 0 (10 innings) | UCLA advances to Championship Finals
Game 12: Alabama 1, Oklahoma 0 
Game 14: Oklahoma 7, Alabama 3 |Oklahoma advances to Championship Finals

Championship Finals (Best-of-3)

Game 1: UCLA 16, Oklahoma 3 | UCLA takes 1-0 series lead
Game 2: UCLA 5, Oklahoma 4 | UCLA eliminates Oklahoma

Women's College World Series: Champions, history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2020 NOT HELD — COVID-19        
2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City
2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City
2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City
2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City
2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City
2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City
2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City
2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City
2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City
2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City
2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City
1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City
1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga.
1995 *#UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City
1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City
1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City
1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb.
1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb.
1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb.
1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series. 

#-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions

The 2021 NCAA softball super regionals, previewed

Here is a full preview of the eight NCAA 2021 softball super regionals.
NCAA softball bracket 2021: Printable Women's College World Series bracket .PDF

Here is the official printable NCAA bracket for the 2021 NCAA Division I softball tournament and Women's College World Series.
2021 Women's College World Series: Bracket, schedule, scores

Here is everything you need to know for the 2021 DI softball tournament, including the bracket, schedule and scores.
