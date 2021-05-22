CHAMPS:

Michella Chester | NCAA.com | May 24, 2021

2021 Women's College World Series: Bracket, schedule, scores

Top defensive plays from 2021 NCAA softball regionals

The 2021 DI NCAA softball tournament is underway. Oklahoma earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament followed by UCLA, Alabama and Florida.

Thirty-one conferences were awarded automatic qualification, while the remaining 33 slots were filled with at-large selections to complete the bracket. The top 16 teams were seeded nationally and will play at campus sites May 20-23. Click or tap here for the full schedule/scoreboard for the 2021 tournament, or here for live updates throughout the tournament

2021 NCAA softball tournament bracket

DI Softball Bracket

🖨Click or tap here to view the bracket in PDF form, suitable for printing 
💻Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket
🗓Click or tap here for the full schedule/scoreboard for the 2021 tournament

2021 NCAA softball tournament: Schedule, scores

Regionals

*Indicates Host Institution
At each campus site, a four-team, double-elimination regional tournament will be conducted, and the 16 winning teams advance to the super regionals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Super Regionals

Best-of-3 series

Baton Rouge Super Regional — May 27-29
No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida State | 7 p.m. Thursday | ESPN
No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida State | 7 p.m. Friday | ESPN2
No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida State | 7 p.m. Saturday | ESPN2

Los Angeles Super Regional — May 27-29
No. 2 UCLA vs. Virginia Tech | 9:30 p.m. Thursday | ESPN
No. 2 UCLA vs. Virginia Tech | 9:30 p.m. Friday | ESPN2
No. 2 UCLA vs. Virginia Tech | 9:30 p.m. Saturday | ESPN2

Tuscaloosa Super Regional — May 28-30
No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Kentucky | 1 p.m. Friday | ESPN2
No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Kentucky | 2 p.m. Saturday | ESPN
No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Kentucky | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Norman Super Regional — May 28-30
No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Washington | 3 p.m. Friday | ESPN2
No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Washington | 3 p.m. Saturday | ABC
No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Washington | 4 p.m. Sunday | ESPN

Stillwater Super Regional — May 28-30
No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. Texas | 5 p.m. Friday | ESPN2
No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. Texas | 4 p.m. Saturday | ESPN
No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. Texas | 6 p.m. Sunday | ESPNU

Gainesville Super Regional — May 28-30
No. 4 Florida vs. Georgia | 5 p.m. Friday | ESPNU
No. 4 Florida vs. Georgia | 12 p.m. Saturday | ESPN
No. 4 Florida vs. Georgia | 12 p.m. Sunday | ESPN

Fayetteville Super Regional — May 28-30
No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Arizona | 7 p.m. Friday | ESPNU
No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Arizona | 5 p.m. Saturday | ESPN2
No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Arizona | 9 p.m. Sunday | ESPN2

Columbia Regional — May 28-30
No. 8 Missouri vs. James Madison | 9 p.m. Friday | ESPNU
No. 8 Missouri vs. James Madison | 7 p.m. Saturday | ESPNU
No. 8 Missouri vs. James Madison | 12 or 2 p.m. | TBD

Here is the full TV schedule for the 2021 Women's College World Series:

DAY DATE GAME TIME (EST)* NETWORK*
Thursday 6/3 1 Noon ESPN
Thursday 6/3 2 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Thursday 6/3 3 7 p.m. ESPN
Thursday 6/3 4 9:30 p.m. ESPN
         
Friday 6/4 5 7 p.m. ESPNU
Friday 6/4 6 9:30 p.m. ESPNU
         
Saturday 6/5 7 Noon ESPN
Saturday 6/5 8 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Saturday 6/5 9 7 p.m. ESPN
Saturday 6/5 10 9:30 p.m. ESPN
         
Sunday 6/6 11 1 p.m. ESPN
Sunday 6/6 12 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Sunday 6/6 13 (if necessary) 7 p.m. ESPN2
Sunday 6/6 14 (if necessary) 9:30 p.m. ESPN2
         
Monday 6/7 Championship Final Game 1 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Tuesday 6/8 Championship Final Game 2 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Wednesday 6/9 Championship Final Game 3 (if necessary) 7 p.m. ESPN

The 2021 NCAA softball super regionals, previewed

Here is a full preview of the eight NCAA 2021 softball super regionals.
NCAA softball bracket 2021: Printable Women's College World Series bracket .PDF

Here is the official printable NCAA bracket for the 2021 NCAA Division I softball tournament and Women's College World Series.
Women's College World Series 2021 schedule

The 2021 Women's College World Series will start on Thursday, June 3. Get the complete tournament schedule here.
