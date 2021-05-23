NCAA softball bracket 2021: Printable Women's College World Series bracket .PDF

The 2021 Women's College World Series will see a champion crowned in Oklahoma City. The 64-team field for the Division I Softball tournament was announced on May 16. Now it's time to play the games. The tournament started with the regionals on May 20-23 and next continues with the super regionals the following week. Those eight winners will then play in the WCWS.

You can find the brackets, important dates, and history here.

2021 Women's College World Series Bracket

Click or tap here for the printable bracket | Interactive bracket | Live scoring

2021 Women's College World Series: Schedule

Game 1: Thursday, June 3

Game 2: Thursday, June 3

Game 3: Thursday, June 3

Game 4: Thursday, June 3

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | Friday, June 4

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | Friday, June 4

Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | Saturday, June 5

Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser | Saturday, June 5

Game 9: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 winner | Saturday, June 5

Game 10: Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 winner | Saturday, June 5

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner | Sunday, June 6

Game 12: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner | Sunday, June 6

Game 13: Game 11 teams (if necessary) | Sunday, June 6

Game 14: Game 12 teams (if necessary) | Sunday, June6

Championship Finals, Game 1: Monday, June 7

Championship Finals, Game 2: Tuesday, June 8

Championship Finals, Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 9

DI softball tournament format

Selections were on Sunday, May 16, when the 64-team field will be revealed. Games begin with the 16 Regionals, where four teams play a double-elimination tournament to see which teams advance to the Super Regionals. Regionals are scheduled for May 20-23.

Those 16 teams then compete in a head-to-head best of three Super Regionals, which will be held May 27-30. Those eight Super Regional winners move on to the Women's College World Series on June 3-9.

History of the Women's College World Series

UCLA defeated Fresno State to bring home the first WCWS title in 1982. Since then, there have been 37 more titles claimed, with the Bruins winning 13 themselves. Arizona isn't far behind with eight of its own.

Here is the complete history of the Women's College World Series winners and runners-up.