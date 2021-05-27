2021 Women's College World Series: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2021 DI NCAA softball tournament is underway. Oklahoma earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament followed by UCLA, Alabama and Florida.

Click or tap here for the full schedule/scoreboard for the 2021 tournament, or here for live updates throughout the tournament.

2021 NCAA softball tournament bracket

🖨Click or tap here to view the bracket in PDF form, suitable for printing

💻Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket

🗓Click or tap here for the full schedule/scoreboard for the 2021 tournament

2021 NCAA softball tournament: Schedule, scores

Super Regionals

Best-of-3 series

Baton Rouge Super Regional — May 27-29

No. 10 Florida State 1, No. 7 LSU 0

No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida State | 7 p.m. Friday | ESPN2

No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida State | 7 p.m. Saturday | ESPN2

Los Angeles Super Regional — May 27-29

Virginia Tech 7, No. 2 UCLA 2

No. 2 UCLA vs. Virginia Tech | 9:30 p.m. Friday | ESPN2

No. 2 UCLA vs. Virginia Tech | 9:30 p.m. Saturday | ESPN2

Tuscaloosa Super Regional — May 28-30

No. 3 Alabama 4, No. 14 Kentucky 3

No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Kentucky | 2 p.m. Saturday | ESPN

No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Kentucky | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Norman Super Regional — May 28-30

No. 1 Oklahoma 4, No. 16 Washington 2

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Washington | 3 p.m. Saturday | ABC

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Washington | 4 p.m. Sunday | ESPN

Stillwater Super Regional — May 28-30

No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. Texas | 5 p.m. Friday | ESPN2

No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. Texas | 4 p.m. Saturday | ESPN

No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. Texas | 6 p.m. Sunday | ESPNU

Gainesville Super Regional — May 28-30

No. 4 Florida vs. Georgia | 5 p.m. Friday | ESPNU

No. 4 Florida vs. Georgia | 12 p.m. Saturday | ESPN

No. 4 Florida vs. Georgia | 12 p.m. Sunday | ESPN

Fayetteville Super Regional — May 28-30

No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Arizona | 7 p.m. Friday | ESPNU

No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Arizona | 5 p.m. Saturday | ESPN2

No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Arizona | 9 p.m. Sunday | ESPN2

Columbia Regional — May 28-30

No. 8 Missouri vs. James Madison | 9 p.m. Friday | ESPNU

No. 8 Missouri vs. James Madison | 7 p.m. Saturday | ESPNU

No. 8 Missouri vs. James Madison | 12 or 2 p.m. | TBD

Regionals

*Indicates Host Institution

At each campus site, a four-team, double-elimination regional tournament will be conducted, and the 16 winning teams advance to the super regionals.

Here is the full TV schedule for the 2021 Women's College World Series: