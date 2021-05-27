Michella Chester | NCAA.com | May 28, 2021 2021 Women's College World Series: Bracket, schedule, scores FSU defeats LSU 1-0 in game 1 Share The 2021 DI NCAA softball tournament is underway. Oklahoma earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament followed by UCLA, Alabama and Florida. Click or tap here for the full schedule/scoreboard for the 2021 tournament, or here for live updates throughout the tournament. 2021 NCAA softball tournament bracket 🖨Click or tap here to view the bracket in PDF form, suitable for printing 💻Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket 🗓Click or tap here for the full schedule/scoreboard for the 2021 tournament 2021 NCAA softball tournament: Schedule, scores Super Regionals Best-of-3 series Baton Rouge Super Regional — May 27-29 No. 10 Florida State 1, No. 7 LSU 0 No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida State | 7 p.m. Friday | ESPN2 No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida State | 7 p.m. Saturday | ESPN2 Los Angeles Super Regional — May 27-29 Virginia Tech 7, No. 2 UCLA 2 No. 2 UCLA vs. Virginia Tech | 9:30 p.m. Friday | ESPN2 No. 2 UCLA vs. Virginia Tech | 9:30 p.m. Saturday | ESPN2 Tuscaloosa Super Regional — May 28-30 No. 3 Alabama 4, No. 14 Kentucky 3 No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Kentucky | 2 p.m. Saturday | ESPN No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Kentucky | 4 p.m. | ESPNU Norman Super Regional — May 28-30 No. 1 Oklahoma 4, No. 16 Washington 2 No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Washington | 3 p.m. Saturday | ABC No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Washington | 4 p.m. Sunday | ESPN Stillwater Super Regional — May 28-30 No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. Texas | 5 p.m. Friday | ESPN2 No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. Texas | 4 p.m. Saturday | ESPN No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. Texas | 6 p.m. Sunday | ESPNU Gainesville Super Regional — May 28-30 No. 4 Florida vs. Georgia | 5 p.m. Friday | ESPNU No. 4 Florida vs. Georgia | 12 p.m. Saturday | ESPN No. 4 Florida vs. Georgia | 12 p.m. Sunday | ESPN Fayetteville Super Regional — May 28-30 No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Arizona | 7 p.m. Friday | ESPNU No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Arizona | 5 p.m. Saturday | ESPN2 No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Arizona | 9 p.m. Sunday | ESPN2 Columbia Regional — May 28-30 No. 8 Missouri vs. James Madison | 9 p.m. Friday | ESPNU No. 8 Missouri vs. James Madison | 7 p.m. Saturday | ESPNU No. 8 Missouri vs. James Madison | 12 or 2 p.m. | TBD Regionals *Indicates Host Institution At each campus site, a four-team, double-elimination regional tournament will be conducted, and the 16 winning teams advance to the super regionals. Norman Regional – May 21-23 at Norman, Oklahoma No. 1 seed Oklahoma* 19, Morgan State 0 Wichita State 9, Texas A&M 7 No. 1 Oklahoma 7, Wichita State 5 Texas A&M 10, Morgan State 3 Wichita State 9, Texas A&M 6 No. 1 Oklahoma def. Wichita State 24-7 Seattle Regional – May 21-23 at Seattle, Washington Michigan 2, Seattle U. 0 No. 16 seed Washington* 3, Portland State 0 Michigan 2, No. 16 Washington 1 Seattle U 6, Portland State 5 No. 16 Washington 8, Seattle U 0 No. 16 Washington def. Michigan 2-0 No. 16 Washington 10, Michigan 5 Knoxville Regional – May 21-23 at Knoxville, Tennessee No. 9 seed Tennessee* 8, Eastern Kentucky 1 James Madison 4, Liberty 3 James Madison 3, No. 9 Tennessee 1 Liberty 5, Eastern Kentucky 1 Liberty 6, No. 9 Tennessee 4 (Elimination bracket) | 5 p.m. James Madison 8, Liberty 5 Columbia Regional – May 21-23 at Columbia, Missouri UNI 8, Iowa State 0 No. 8 seed Missouri* 8, UIC 0 No. 8 Missouri 4, UNI 0 Iowa State 4, UIC 0 Iowa State 4, UNI 3 No. 8 Missouri 5, Iowa State 0 Stillwater Regional – May 21-23 at Stillwater, Oklahoma No. 5 seed Oklahoma State* 10, Campbell 0 Mississippi State 3, Boston 0 No. 5 Oklahoma State 9, Mississippi State 3 Campbell 7, Boston 1 Mississippi State 12, Campbell 0 (Elimination bracket) | 7 p.m. No. 5 Oklahoma State 10, Mississippi State 2 Austin Regional – May 21-23 at Austin, Texas Texas State 5, Oregon 1 No. 12 seed Texas* 12, Saint Francis (PA) 0 No. 12 Texas 6, Texas State 0 Oregon 7, Saint Francis (PA) 0 Oregon 2, Texas State 0 Oregon def. No. 12 Texas 3-2 No. 12 Texas 1, Oregon 0 Athens Regional – May 21-23 at Athens, Georgia No. 13 seed Duke 2, UNC Greensboro 0 Georgia* 11, Western Kentucky 3 Georgia 1, No. 13 Duke 0 Western Kentucky 8, UNC Greensboro 4 No. 13 Duke 4, Western Kentucky 0 Georgia 10, No. 13 Duke 9 Gainesville Regional – May 21-23 at Gainesville, Florida South Alabama 2, Baylor 0 No. 4 seed Florida* 1, South Florida 0 No. 4 Florida 10, South Alabama 0 South Florida 5, Baylor 0 South Florida 1, South Alabama 0 No. 4 Florida 8, South Florida 0 Tuscaloosa Regional – May 21-23 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama No. 3 seed Alabama* 9,. Alabama State 0 Clemson 8, Troy 0 No. 3 Alabama 6, Clemson 0 Troy 8, Alabama State 0 Clemson 4, Troy 2 No. 3 Alabama 5, Clemson 0 Lexington Regional – May 21-23 at Lexington, Kentucky Notre Dame 3, Miami (Ohio) 2 No. 14 seed Kentucky* 3, Northwestern 2 Notre Dame 12, No. 14 Kentucky 3 Northwestern 7, Miami (Ohio) 1 No. 14 Kentucky 7, Northwestern 0 No. 14 Kentucky 7, Notre Dame 0 No. 14 Kentucky 4, Notre Dame 0 (Game 7) Tucson Regional – May 20-22 at Tucson, Arizona No. 11 seed Arizona* 7, UMBC 0 Ole Miss 5, Villanova 1 No. 11 Arizona 12, Ole Miss 6 Villanova 4, UMBC 3 Ole Miss 6, Villanova 2 No. 11 Arizona def. Ole Miss 12-6 Fayetteville Regional – May 21-23 at Fayetteville, Arkansas South Dakota St. 7, Stanford 1 No. 6 seed Arkansas* 8, Manhattan 0 No. 6 Arkansas 4, South Dakota State 0 Stanford 11, Manhattan 2 Stanford 2, South Dakota State 1 No. 6 Arkansas 7, Stanford 3 Baton Rouge Regional – May 21-23 at Baton Rouge, Louisiana No. 7 seed LSU* 10, McNeese 2 Louisiana 1, George Washington 0 No. 7 LSU 10, Louisiana 3 McNeese 12, George Washington 0 Louisiana 4, McNeese 0 Louisiana 2, No. 7 LSU 0 No. 7 LSU 8, Louisiana 5 (Game 7) Tallahassee Regional – May 21-23 at Tallahassee, Florida UCF 5, Auburn 4 No. 10 seed Florida State* 6, Kennesaw State 2 No. 10 Florida State 3, UCF 0 Kennesaw State 1, Auburn 0 UCF 2, Kennesaw State 0 No. 10 Florida State 2, UCF 0 Tempe Regional – May 20-22 at Tempe, Arizona No. 15 seed Arizona State 7, Southern Illinois 4 Virginia Tech 5, BYU 2 BYU 7, Southern Illinois 2 Virginia Tech 8, No. 15 Arizona State 2 BYU 9, No. 15 Arizona State 8 Virginia Tech 11, BYU 3 Los Angeles Regional – May 21-23 at Los Angeles, California Fresno State 3, Minnesota 0 No. 2 seed UCLA* 8, Long Beach State 0 No. 2 UCLA 5, Fresno State 4 Minnesota 11, Long Beach State 0 Minnesota 6, Fresno State 3 (Elimination bracket) | 11 p.m. No. 2 UCLA 2, Minnesota 1 Here is the full TV schedule for the 2021 Women's College World Series: DAY DATE GAME TIME (EST)* NETWORK* Thursday 6/3 1 Noon ESPN Thursday 6/3 2 2:30 p.m. ESPN Thursday 6/3 3 7 p.m. ESPN Thursday 6/3 4 9:30 p.m. ESPN Friday 6/4 5 7 p.m. ESPNU Friday 6/4 6 9:30 p.m. ESPNU Saturday 6/5 7 Noon ESPN Saturday 6/5 8 2:30 p.m. ESPN Saturday 6/5 9 7 p.m. ESPN Saturday 6/5 10 9:30 p.m. ESPN Sunday 6/6 11 1 p.m. ESPN Sunday 6/6 12 3:30 p.m. ESPN Sunday 6/6 13 (if necessary) 7 p.m. ESPN2 Sunday 6/6 14 (if necessary) 9:30 p.m. ESPN2 Monday 6/7 Championship Final Game 1 7:30 p.m. ESPN Tuesday 6/8 Championship Final Game 2 7:30 p.m. ESPN Wednesday 6/9 Championship Final Game 3 (if necessary) 7 p.m. ESPN NCAA softball bracket 2021: Printable Women's College World Series bracket .PDF Here is the official printable NCAA bracket for the 2021 NCAA Division I softball tournament and Women's College World Series. READ MORE The 2021 NCAA softball super regionals, previewed Here is a full preview of the eight NCAA 2021 softball super regionals. READ MORE Women's College World Series 2021 schedule The 2021 Women's College World Series will start on Thursday, June 3. Get the complete tournament schedule here. READ MORE