Michella Chester | NCAA.com | June 1, 2021

2021 Women's College World Series: Bracket, schedule, scores

James Madison defeats Missouri to head to the Women's College World Series for the first time

The 2021 DI NCAA softball tournament is onto Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series. Oklahoma, UCLA, Alabama, Oklahoma State, Florida State, Arizona, Georgia and James Madison are in the hunt for a national title.

Click or tap here for the full schedule/scoreboard for the 2021 tournament, or here for live updates throughout the tournament

2021 NCAA softball tournament bracket

Here is the 2021 Women's College World Series bracket

🖨Click or tap here to view the bracket in PDF form, suitable for printing 
💻Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket
🗓Click or tap here for the full schedule/scoreboard for the 2021 tournament

2021 Women's College World Series: Schedule

Thursday, June 3

Game 1: Oklahoma vs. James Madison | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN
Game 2: Georgia vs. Oklahoma State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Game 3: Arizona vs. Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Game 4: Florida State vs. UCLA | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, June 4

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Saturday, June 5

Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Game 9: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Game 10: Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 winner | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, June 6

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Game 12: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Game 13: Game 11 teams (if necessary) | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 14: Game 12 teams (if necessary) | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Championship Finals

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 7| ESPN
Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 | ESPN
Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 | ESPN

2021 NCAA softball tournament: Schedule, scores

Super Regionals

Best-of-3 series

Baton Rouge Super Regional — May 27-29
No. 10 Florida State 1, No. 7 LSU 0 
No. 10 Florida State 4, No. 7 LSU 3

Los Angeles Super Regional — May 27-29
Virginia Tech 7, No. 2 UCLA 2
No. 2 UCLA 2, Virginia Tech 0
No. 2 UCLA 6, Virginia Tech 0

Tuscaloosa Super Regional — May 28-30
No. 3 Alabama 4, No. 14 Kentucky 3
No. 3 Alabama 4, No. 14 Kentucky 1

Norman Super Regional — May 28-30
No. 1 Oklahoma 4, No. 16 Washington 2
No. 1 Oklahoma 9No. 16 Washington 1 

Stillwater Super Regional — May 28-30
No. 5 Oklahoma State 6, Texas 1 
Texas 4, No. 5 Oklahoma State 2
No. 5 Oklahoma State 2Texas 0

Gainesville Super Regional — May 28-30
Georgia 4, No. 4 Florida 0
Georgia 6, No. 4 Florida 0

Fayetteville Super Regional — May 28-30
No. 11 Arizona 11, No. 6 Arkansas 4
No. 11 Arizona 4, No. 6 Arkansas 1

Columbia Super Regional — May 28-30
James Madison 2, No. 8 Missouri 1
No. 8 Missouri 7, James Madison 1
James Madison 7, No. 8 Missouri 2

NCAA softball tournament results

Regionals

*Indicates Host Institution
At each campus site, a four-team, double-elimination regional tournament will be conducted, and the 16 winning teams advance to the super regionals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here is the full TV schedule for the 2021 Women's College World Series:

DAY DATE GAME TIME (EST)* NETWORK*
Thursday 6/3 1 Noon ESPN
Thursday 6/3 2 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Thursday 6/3 3 7 p.m. ESPN
Thursday 6/3 4 9:30 p.m. ESPN
         
Friday 6/4 5 7 p.m. ESPNU
Friday 6/4 6 9:30 p.m. ESPNU
         
Saturday 6/5 7 Noon ESPN
Saturday 6/5 8 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Saturday 6/5 9 7 p.m. ESPN
Saturday 6/5 10 9:30 p.m. ESPN
         
Sunday 6/6 11 1 p.m. ESPN
Sunday 6/6 12 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Sunday 6/6 13 (if necessary) 7 p.m. ESPN2
Sunday 6/6 14 (if necessary) 9:30 p.m. ESPN2
         
Monday 6/7 Championship Final Game 1 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Tuesday 6/8 Championship Final Game 2 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Wednesday 6/9 Championship Final Game 3 (if necessary) 7 p.m. ESPN

2021 Women’s College World Series: Preview, predictions

We’re breaking down the best topics and making predictions for the 2021 Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City with d1softball.com’s Graham Hays, Tara Henry and Rhiannon Potkey and Michella Chester of NCAA.com digital.
READ MORE

NCAA softball bracket 2021: Printable Women's College World Series bracket .PDF

Here is the official printable NCAA bracket for the 2021 NCAA Division I softball tournament and Women's College World Series.
READ MORE

DII Report: 7 things to know about the softball championship series; how baseball regional play has gone, so far

West Texas A&amp;M and Biola are set to face off in the DII softball championship series. Here's what you need to know, as well as a look around the baseball regionals set to conclude Memorial Day weekend.
READ MORE

