NCAA softball bracket 2021: Printable Women's College World Series bracket .PDF

Watch the moment each team punched a ticket to the 2021 WCWS

The 2021 Women's College World Series is here and we will soon see a champion crowned in Oklahoma City.

You can find the bracket, important dates, and history here.

2021 Women's College World Series Bracket

Click or tap here for the printable bracket | Interactive bracket | Live scoring

2021 Women's College World Series: Schedule

Thursday, June 3

Game 1: Oklahoma vs. James Madison | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN

Game 2: Georgia vs. Oklahoma State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 3: Arizona vs. Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Game 4: Florida State vs. UCLA | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, June 4

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Saturday, June 5

Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 9: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Game 10: Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 winner | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, June 6

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 12: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 13: Game 11 teams (if necessary) | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 14: Game 12 teams (if necessary) | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Championship Finals

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 7| ESPN

Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 | ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 | ESPN

DI softball tournament format

Selections were on Sunday, May 16, when the 64-team field will be revealed. Games begin with the 16 Regionals, where four teams play a double-elimination tournament to see which teams advance to the Super Regionals. Regionals are scheduled for May 20-23.

Those 16 teams then compete in a head-to-head best of three Super Regionals, which will be held May 27-30. Those eight Super Regional winners move on to the Women's College World Series on June 3-9.

History of the Women's College World Series

UCLA defeated Fresno State to bring home the first WCWS title in 1982. Since then, there have been 37 more titles claimed, with the Bruins winning 13 themselves. Arizona isn't far behind with eight of its own.

Here is the complete history of the Women's College World Series winners and runners-up.