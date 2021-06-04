Michella Chester | NCAA.com | June 4, 2021 2021 Women's College World Series: Bracket, schedule, scores The key ingredients of James Madison, breakout stars of the WCWS Share The 2021 DI NCAA softball tournament is now in Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series. Oklahoma, UCLA, Alabama, Oklahoma State, Florida State, Arizona, Georgia and James Madison are in the hunt for a national title. Click or tap here for the full schedule/scoreboard for the 2021 tournament, or here for live updates throughout the tournament. 2021 NCAA softball tournament bracket 🖨Click or tap here to view the bracket in PDF form, good for printing 💻Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket 🗓Click or tap here for the full schedule/scoreboard for the 2021 tournament 2021 Women's College World Series: Schedule Friday, June 4 Game 5: James Madison vs. Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2 Game 6: Alabama vs. UCLA | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2 Saturday, June 5 Game 7: Oklahoma vs. Georgia | 12 p.m. | ESPN Game 8: Arizona vs. Florida State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN Game 9: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN Game 10: Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 winner | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN Sunday, June 6 Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN Game 12: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN Game 13: Game 11 teams (if necessary) | 7 p.m. | ESPN2 Game 14: Game 12 teams (if necessary) | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2 Championship Finals Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 7| ESPN Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 | ESPN Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 | ESPN Thursday, June 3 Game 1: James Madison 4, Oklahoma 3 Game 2: Oklahoma State 3, Georgia 2 Game 3: Alabama 5, Arizona 1 Game 4: UCLA 4, Florida State 0 2021 NCAA softball tournament: Schedule, scores Super Regionals Best-of-3 series Baton Rouge Super Regional — May 27-29 No. 10 Florida State 1, No. 7 LSU 0 No. 10 Florida State 4, No. 7 LSU 3 Los Angeles Super Regional — May 27-29 Virginia Tech 7, No. 2 UCLA 2 No. 2 UCLA 2, Virginia Tech 0 No. 2 UCLA 6, Virginia Tech 0 Tuscaloosa Super Regional — May 28-30 No. 3 Alabama 4, No. 14 Kentucky 3 No. 3 Alabama 4, No. 14 Kentucky 1 Norman Super Regional — May 28-30 No. 1 Oklahoma 4, No. 16 Washington 2 No. 1 Oklahoma 9, No. 16 Washington 1 Stillwater Super Regional — May 28-30 No. 5 Oklahoma State 6, Texas 1 Texas 4, No. 5 Oklahoma State 2 No. 5 Oklahoma State 2, Texas 0 Gainesville Super Regional — May 28-30 Georgia 4, No. 4 Florida 0 Georgia 6, No. 4 Florida 0 Fayetteville Super Regional — May 28-30 No. 11 Arizona 11, No. 6 Arkansas 4 No. 11 Arizona 4, No. 6 Arkansas 1 Columbia Super Regional — May 28-30 James Madison 2, No. 8 Missouri 1 No. 8 Missouri 7, James Madison 1 James Madison 7, No. 8 Missouri 2 NCAA softball tournament results Regionals *Indicates Host Institution At each campus site, a four-team, double-elimination regional tournament will be conducted, and the 16 winning teams advance to the super regionals. Norman Regional – May 21-23 at Norman, Oklahoma No. 1 seed Oklahoma* 19, Morgan State 0 Wichita State 9, Texas A&M 7 No. 1 Oklahoma 7, Wichita State 5 Texas A&M 10, Morgan State 3 Wichita State 9, Texas A&M 6 No. 1 Oklahoma def. Wichita State 24-7 Seattle Regional – May 21-23 at Seattle, Washington Michigan 2, Seattle U. 0 No. 16 seed Washington* 3, Portland State 0 Michigan 2, No. 16 Washington 1 Seattle U 6, Portland State 5 No. 16 Washington 8, Seattle U 0 No. 16 Washington def. Michigan 2-0 No. 16 Washington 10, Michigan 5 Knoxville Regional – May 21-23 at Knoxville, Tennessee No. 9 seed Tennessee* 8, Eastern Kentucky 1 James Madison 4, Liberty 3 James Madison 3, No. 9 Tennessee 1 Liberty 5, Eastern Kentucky 1 Liberty 6, No. 9 Tennessee 4 (Elimination bracket) | 5 p.m. James Madison 8, Liberty 5 Columbia Regional – May 21-23 at Columbia, Missouri UNI 8, Iowa State 0 No. 8 seed Missouri* 8, UIC 0 No. 8 Missouri 4, UNI 0 Iowa State 4, UIC 0 Iowa State 4, UNI 3 No. 8 Missouri 5, Iowa State 0 Stillwater Regional – May 21-23 at Stillwater, Oklahoma No. 5 seed Oklahoma State* 10, Campbell 0 Mississippi State 3, Boston 0 No. 5 Oklahoma State 9, Mississippi State 3 Campbell 7, Boston 1 Mississippi State 12, Campbell 0 (Elimination bracket) | 7 p.m. No. 5 Oklahoma State 10, Mississippi State 2 Austin Regional – May 21-23 at Austin, Texas Texas State 5, Oregon 1 No. 12 seed Texas* 12, Saint Francis (PA) 0 No. 12 Texas 6, Texas State 0 Oregon 7, Saint Francis (PA) 0 Oregon 2, Texas State 0 Oregon def. No. 12 Texas 3-2 No. 12 Texas 1, Oregon 0 Athens Regional – May 21-23 at Athens, Georgia No. 13 seed Duke 2, UNC Greensboro 0 Georgia* 11, Western Kentucky 3 Georgia 1, No. 13 Duke 0 Western Kentucky 8, UNC Greensboro 4 No. 13 Duke 4, Western Kentucky 0 Georgia 10, No. 13 Duke 9 Gainesville Regional – May 21-23 at Gainesville, Florida South Alabama 2, Baylor 0 No. 4 seed Florida* 1, South Florida 0 No. 4 Florida 10, South Alabama 0 South Florida 5, Baylor 0 South Florida 1, South Alabama 0 No. 4 Florida 8, South Florida 0 Tuscaloosa Regional – May 21-23 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama No. 3 seed Alabama* 9,. Alabama State 0 Clemson 8, Troy 0 No. 3 Alabama 6, Clemson 0 Troy 8, Alabama State 0 Clemson 4, Troy 2 No. 3 Alabama 5, Clemson 0 Lexington Regional – May 21-23 at Lexington, Kentucky Notre Dame 3, Miami (Ohio) 2 No. 14 seed Kentucky* 3, Northwestern 2 Notre Dame 12, No. 14 Kentucky 3 Northwestern 7, Miami (Ohio) 1 No. 14 Kentucky 7, Northwestern 0 No. 14 Kentucky 7, Notre Dame 0 No. 14 Kentucky 4, Notre Dame 0 (Game 7) Tucson Regional – May 20-22 at Tucson, Arizona No. 11 seed Arizona* 7, UMBC 0 Ole Miss 5, Villanova 1 No. 11 Arizona 12, Ole Miss 6 Villanova 4, UMBC 3 Ole Miss 6, Villanova 2 No. 11 Arizona def. Ole Miss 12-6 Fayetteville Regional – May 21-23 at Fayetteville, Arkansas South Dakota St. 7, Stanford 1 No. 6 seed Arkansas* 8, Manhattan 0 No. 6 Arkansas 4, South Dakota State 0 Stanford 11, Manhattan 2 Stanford 2, South Dakota State 1 No. 6 Arkansas 7, Stanford 3 Baton Rouge Regional – May 21-23 at Baton Rouge, Louisiana No. 7 seed LSU* 10, McNeese 2 Louisiana 1, George Washington 0 No. 7 LSU 10, Louisiana 3 McNeese 12, George Washington 0 Louisiana 4, McNeese 0 Louisiana 2, No. 7 LSU 0 No. 7 LSU 8, Louisiana 5 (Game 7) Tallahassee Regional – May 21-23 at Tallahassee, Florida UCF 5, Auburn 4 No. 10 seed Florida State* 6, Kennesaw State 2 No. 10 Florida State 3, UCF 0 Kennesaw State 1, Auburn 0 UCF 2, Kennesaw State 0 No. 10 Florida State 2, UCF 0 Tempe Regional – May 20-22 at Tempe, Arizona No. 15 seed Arizona State 7, Southern Illinois 4 Virginia Tech 5, BYU 2 BYU 7, Southern Illinois 2 Virginia Tech 8, No. 15 Arizona State 2 BYU 9, No. 15 Arizona State 8 Virginia Tech 11, BYU 3 Los Angeles Regional – May 21-23 at Los Angeles, California Fresno State 3, Minnesota 0 No. 2 seed UCLA* 8, Long Beach State 0 No. 2 UCLA 5, Fresno State 4 Minnesota 11, Long Beach State 0 Minnesota 6, Fresno State 3 (Elimination bracket) | 11 p.m. No. 2 UCLA 2, Minnesota 1 Here is the full TV schedule for the 2021 Women's College World Series: DAY DATE GAME TIME (EST)* NETWORK* Thursday 6/3 1 Noon ESPN Thursday 6/3 2 2:30 p.m. ESPN Thursday 6/3 3 7 p.m. ESPN Thursday 6/3 4 9:30 p.m. ESPN Friday 6/4 5 7 p.m. ESPNU Friday 6/4 6 9:30 p.m. ESPNU Saturday 6/5 7 Noon ESPN Saturday 6/5 8 2:30 p.m. ESPN Saturday 6/5 9 7 p.m. ESPN Saturday 6/5 10 9:30 p.m. ESPN Sunday 6/6 11 1 p.m. ESPN Sunday 6/6 12 3:30 p.m. ESPN Sunday 6/6 13 (if necessary) 7 p.m. ESPN2 Sunday 6/6 14 (if necessary) 9:30 p.m. ESPN2 Monday 6/7 Championship Final Game 1 7:30 p.m. ESPN Tuesday 6/8 Championship Final Game 2 7:30 p.m. ESPN Wednesday 6/9 Championship Final Game 3 (if necessary) 7 p.m. ESPN Women's College World Series 2021 schedule The 2021 Women's College World Series is here and we're following the action in Oklahoma City with an updated bracket, schedule and scores. READ MORE NCAA softball bracket 2021: Printable Women's College World Series bracket .PDF Here is the official printable NCAA bracket for the 2021 NCAA Division I softball tournament and Women's College World Series. READ MORE Here are the DII softball programs with the most national championships Let's take a look at the DII softball programs that have won multiple national championships. READ MORE