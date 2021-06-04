CHAMPS:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | June 4, 2021

2021 Women's College World Series schedule

Watch all 19 Odicci Alexander strikeouts in James Madison's regional win

The 2021 Women's College World Series is here and we're following the action in Oklahoma City with an updated bracket, schedule and scores.

You can click or tap here for live scoring | See the interactive bracket here, which includes all game times, TV networks and schedules.

2021 Women's College World Series: Schedule

Friday, June 4

Game 5: James Madison vs. Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 6: Alabama vs. UCLA | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Saturday, June 5

Game 7: Oklahoma vs. Georgia | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Game 8: Arizona vs. Florida State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Game 9: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Game 10: Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 winner | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, June 6

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Game 12: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Game 13: Game 11 teams (if necessary) | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 14: Game 12 teams (if necessary) | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Championship Finals

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 7| ESPN
Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 | ESPN
Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 | ESPN

Thursday, June 3

Game 1: James Madison 4, Oklahoma 3 
Game 2: Oklahoma State 3, Georgia 2
Game 3Alabama 5, Arizona 1 
Game 4: UCLA 4, Florida State 0

