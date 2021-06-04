Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | June 4, 2021 2021 Women's College World Series schedule Watch all 19 Odicci Alexander strikeouts in James Madison's regional win Share The 2021 Women's College World Series is here and we're following the action in Oklahoma City with an updated bracket, schedule and scores. You can click or tap here for live scoring | See the interactive bracket here, which includes all game times, TV networks and schedules. 2021 Women's College World Series: Schedule Friday, June 4 Game 5: James Madison vs. Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2 Game 6: Alabama vs. UCLA | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2 Saturday, June 5 Game 7: Oklahoma vs. Georgia | 12 p.m. | ESPN Game 8: Arizona vs. Florida State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN Game 9: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN Game 10: Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 winner | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN Sunday, June 6 Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN Game 12: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN Game 13: Game 11 teams (if necessary) | 7 p.m. | ESPN2 Game 14: Game 12 teams (if necessary) | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2 Championship Finals Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 7| ESPN Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 | ESPN Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 | ESPN Thursday, June 3 Game 1: James Madison 4, Oklahoma 3 Game 2: Oklahoma State 3, Georgia 2 Game 3: Alabama 5, Arizona 1 Game 4: UCLA 4, Florida State 0 LATEST COLLEGE SOFTBALL NEWS ALL-TIME LINEUPS: UCLA | Arizona | Oklahoma | Washington WCWS TOP MOMENTS: Lisa Fernandez | Cat Osterman | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Shay Knighten | Megan Langenfeld | Keira Goerl | Taryne Mowatt | Rachel Garcia Store: Shop for college softball gear 2021 Women's College World Series: Bracket, schedule, scores The updated bracket, schedule and scores for the 2021 DI Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. READ MORE NCAA softball bracket 2021: Printable Women's College World Series bracket .PDF Here is the official printable NCAA bracket for the 2021 NCAA Division I softball tournament and Women's College World Series. READ MORE Here are the DII softball programs with the most national championships Let's take a look at the DII softball programs that have won multiple national championships. READ MORE