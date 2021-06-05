2021 Women's College World Series: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2021 DI NCAA softball tournament is now in Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series. Oklahoma, UCLA, Alabama, Oklahoma State, Florida State, Arizona, Georgia and James Madison are in the hunt for a national title.

Click or tap here for the full schedule/scoreboard for the 2021 tournament, or here for live updates throughout the tournament.

2021 NCAA softball tournament bracket

2021 Women's College World Series: Schedule

Super Regionals

Best-of-3 series

Baton Rouge Super Regional — May 27-29

No. 10 Florida State 1, No. 7 LSU 0

No. 10 Florida State 4, No. 7 LSU 3

Los Angeles Super Regional — May 27-29

Virginia Tech 7, No. 2 UCLA 2

No. 2 UCLA 2, Virginia Tech 0

No. 2 UCLA 6, Virginia Tech 0

Tuscaloosa Super Regional — May 28-30

No. 3 Alabama 4, No. 14 Kentucky 3

No. 3 Alabama 4, No. 14 Kentucky 1

Norman Super Regional — May 28-30

No. 1 Oklahoma 4, No. 16 Washington 2

No. 1 Oklahoma 9, No. 16 Washington 1

Stillwater Super Regional — May 28-30

No. 5 Oklahoma State 6, Texas 1

Texas 4, No. 5 Oklahoma State 2

No. 5 Oklahoma State 2, Texas 0

Gainesville Super Regional — May 28-30

Georgia 4, No. 4 Florida 0

Georgia 6, No. 4 Florida 0

Fayetteville Super Regional — May 28-30

No. 11 Arizona 11, No. 6 Arkansas 4

No. 11 Arizona 4, No. 6 Arkansas 1

Columbia Super Regional — May 28-30

James Madison 2, No. 8 Missouri 1

No. 8 Missouri 7, James Madison 1

James Madison 7, No. 8 Missouri 2

Regionals

*Indicates Host Institution

At each campus site, a four-team, double-elimination regional tournament will be conducted, and the 16 winning teams advance to the super regionals.

