CHAMPS:

WCWS continues today with 4 games

DI baseball regionals 💥 Follow Day 2

DII baseball championship begins today

DIII baseball | Day 2
softball-d1 flag

Michella Chester | NCAA.com | June 5, 2021

2021 Women's College World Series: Bracket, schedule, scores

JMU advances with 2-1 win over Oklahoma State

The 2021 DI NCAA softball tournament is now in Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series. Oklahoma, UCLA, Alabama, Oklahoma State, Florida State, Arizona, Georgia and James Madison are in the hunt for a national title.

Click or tap here for the full schedule/scoreboard for the 2021 tournament, or here for live updates throughout the tournament

2021 NCAA softball tournament bracket

Here is the 2021 Women's College World Series bracket

🖨Click or tap here to view the bracket in PDF form, good for printing 
💻Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket
🗓Click or tap here for the full schedule/scoreboard for the 2021 tournament

2021 Women's College World Series: Schedule

Friday, June 4

Game 5: James Madison 2, Oklahoma State 1 
Game 6: Alabama 6, UCLA 0 

Saturday, June 5

Game 7: Oklahoma vs. Georgia | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Game 8: Arizona vs. Florida State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Game 9: UCLA vs. Game 7 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Game 10: Oklahoma State vs. Game 8 winner | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, June 6

Game 11: James Madison vs. Game 9 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Game 12: Alabama vs. Game 10 winner | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Game 13: Game 11 teams (if necessary) | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 14: Game 12 teams (if necessary) | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Championship Finals

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 7| ESPN
Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 | ESPN
Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 | ESPN

Thursday, June 3

Game 1: James Madison 4, Oklahoma 3 
Game 2: Oklahoma State 3, Georgia 2
Game 3Alabama 5, Arizona 1 
Game 4: UCLA 4, Florida State 0

2021 NCAA softball tournament: Schedule, scores

Super Regionals

Best-of-3 series

Baton Rouge Super Regional — May 27-29
No. 10 Florida State 1, No. 7 LSU 0 
No. 10 Florida State 4, No. 7 LSU 3

Los Angeles Super Regional — May 27-29
Virginia Tech 7, No. 2 UCLA 2
No. 2 UCLA 2, Virginia Tech 0
No. 2 UCLA 6, Virginia Tech 0

Tuscaloosa Super Regional — May 28-30
No. 3 Alabama 4, No. 14 Kentucky 3
No. 3 Alabama 4, No. 14 Kentucky 1

Norman Super Regional — May 28-30
No. 1 Oklahoma 4, No. 16 Washington 2
No. 1 Oklahoma 9No. 16 Washington 1 

Stillwater Super Regional — May 28-30
No. 5 Oklahoma State 6, Texas 1 
Texas 4, No. 5 Oklahoma State 2
No. 5 Oklahoma State 2Texas 0

Gainesville Super Regional — May 28-30
Georgia 4, No. 4 Florida 0
Georgia 6, No. 4 Florida 0

Fayetteville Super Regional — May 28-30
No. 11 Arizona 11, No. 6 Arkansas 4
No. 11 Arizona 4, No. 6 Arkansas 1

Columbia Super Regional — May 28-30
James Madison 2, No. 8 Missouri 1
No. 8 Missouri 7, James Madison 1
James Madison 7, No. 8 Missouri 2

NCAA softball tournament results

Regionals

*Indicates Host Institution
At each campus site, a four-team, double-elimination regional tournament will be conducted, and the 16 winning teams advance to the super regionals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here is the full TV schedule for the 2021 Women's College World Series:

DAY DATE GAME TIME (EST)* NETWORK*
Thursday 6/3 1 Noon ESPN
Thursday 6/3 2 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Thursday 6/3 3 7 p.m. ESPN
Thursday 6/3 4 9:30 p.m. ESPN
         
Friday 6/4 5 7 p.m. ESPNU
Friday 6/4 6 9:30 p.m. ESPNU
         
Saturday 6/5 7 Noon ESPN
Saturday 6/5 8 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Saturday 6/5 9 7 p.m. ESPN
Saturday 6/5 10 9:30 p.m. ESPN
         
Sunday 6/6 11 1 p.m. ESPN
Sunday 6/6 12 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Sunday 6/6 13 (if necessary) 7 p.m. ESPN2
Sunday 6/6 14 (if necessary) 9:30 p.m. ESPN2
         
Monday 6/7 Championship Final Game 1 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Tuesday 6/8 Championship Final Game 2 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Wednesday 6/9 Championship Final Game 3 (if necessary) 7 p.m. ESPN

Women's College World Series 2021 schedule

The 2021 Women's College World Series is here and we're following the action in Oklahoma City with an updated bracket, schedule and scores.
READ MORE

NCAA softball bracket 2021: Printable Women's College World Series bracket .PDF

Here is the official printable NCAA bracket for the 2021 NCAA Division I softball tournament and Women's College World Series.
READ MORE

Here are the DII softball programs with the most national championships

Let's take a look at the DII softball programs that have won multiple national championships.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners