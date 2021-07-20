USA softball team roster: Colleges, stats for the 2020 Olympics players

Cat Osterman breaks down her 19-strikeout game and shutout over Arizona in the 2005 WCWS

Softball is back at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. After being left out of the 2012 through 2016 games, softball returns to the Olympics. All 15 USA team members starred in college.

The United States won gold in 1996 (Atlanta), 2000 (Sydney) and 2004 (Athens) before an upset loss to Japan in 2008 left the team with silver.

Cat Osterman, a three-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year winner at Texas, was on that 2004 gold-medal team and is now looking to win another gold. Osterman and Abbott were also on the 2008 Olympic team. Twelve team members played on the 2018 World Championship team.

U.S. softball team roster for the 2020 Olympics

Player School (year) Position Monica Abbott Tennessee (2007) Pitcher Ali Aguilar Washington (2017) Infield Valerie Arioto California (2012) Infield Ally Carda UCLA (2015) Pitcher/infield Amanda Chidester Michigan (2012) Catcher Rachel Garcia UCLA (2020) Pitcher/infield Haylie McCleney Alabama (2016) Outfield Michelle Moultrie Florida (2012) Outfield Dejah Mulipola Arizona (2020) Catcher Aubree Munro Florida (2016) Catcher Bubba Nickles UCLA (2020) Utility Cat Osterman Texas (2006) Pitcher Janie Reed Oregon (2015) Outfield Delaney Spaulding UCLA (2017) Infield Kelsey Stewart Florida (2016) Utility

The roster includes some NCAA record holders.

Monica Abbott holds the DI record for wins (189), career shutouts (112), season strikeouts (724), career strikeouts (2,440) games pitched in a season (69) and in a career (253) and most career innings pitched (1,448).

Then there's Cat Osterman, who starred at Texas and set the record for career perfect games (9), had three different scoreless innings streaks of at least 60 innings, is second in strikeouts (2,265) behind only Abbott, and is No. 1 in strikeout ratio (Ks per 7 innings) at 14.34. Osterman also had a 20-strikeout game against UTSA in only 7 innings and led the country in ERA in three different seasons.

Three players are coming off finishing their collegiate seasons this year: UCLA's Rachel Garcia and Bubba Nickles and Arizona's Dejah Mulipola.

Garcia led UCLA to the 2019 national championship, going 29-1 in the circle with a 1.14 ERA. Garcia ended her Bruins run with 99 wins, a 1.43 ERA and also hit .337 with 43 home runs and 175 RBI. She won USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

USA softball begins its Olympics against Italy on July 20. Here's the schedule, with all times ET: