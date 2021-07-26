TRENDING:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | July 26, 2021

Canada and Mexico softball play for bronze at the 2020 Olympics. All players competed in the NCAA

Danielle Lawrie breaks down her 3 best WCWS moments

When Canada and Mexico softball play for the bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, college softball fans may recognize a few names.

And some maybe remember just about all of them. That's because the two teams' 15-player rosters are made up entirely of former NCAA student-athletes. The game airs live at midnight ET on Tuesday, July 27 on CNBC.

Here's a quick look at the rosters. Note that player information is from here.

Canada roster

Player School
Jenna Caira Syracuse
Emma Entzminger San Jose State
Larissa Franklin Western Kentucky
Jenny Gilbert Ball State
Sara Groenewegen Minnesota
Kelsey Harshman (Jenkins) Wisconsin
Victoria Hayward Washington
Danielle Lawrie Washington
Joey Lye Williams
Janet Leung Brown
Erika Polidori Oakland
Kaleigh Rafter Florida State
Lauren Regula-Bay Oklahoma State
Jennifer Salling Washington
Natalie Wideman California University of Pennsylvania

Canada is 3-2 in the tournament thus far, with four pitchers combining for a 0.20 ERA. That includes former Washington star Danielle Lawrie, whose 136 career victories ranks sixth and 1,733 strikeouts rank fourth all-time in Division I. Lawrie also won MOP honors as the 2009 Women's College World Series, where the Huskies won their first national championship.

Mexico roster

Player School
Stefania Aradillas San Diego State
Suzy Brookshire Long Beach State, San Jose State, Sacramento State
Brittany Cervantes Kentucky
Dallas Escobedo Arizona State
Tatyana Forbes NC State
Chelsea Gonzales Arizona State
Sierra Hyland Cal Poly
Taylor McQuillin Arizona
Nicole Mendes Oklahoma
Danielle O'Toole Arizona
Sashel Palacios Arizona State
Sydney Romero Oklahoma
Amanda Sanchez LSU
Anissa Urtez Utah
Tori Vidales Texas A&M

Danielle O'Toole, who played at San Diego State and Arizona, and Dallas Escobedo have thrown 31 of the 34 1/3 innings in the Olympics.

At the plate, Anissa Urtez leads with five hits, while two-time national champion Sydney Romero hit her first Olympic home run in a 5-0 win against Italy. Another Sooner on the roster, Nicole Mendes, won the NCAA title with OU this year.

Brookshire made history for Mexico in Tokyo, as the recent Long Beach State standout posted the first hit in Mexican Olympic history in the team's opener — also against Canada.

USA softball team roster: Colleges, stats for the 2020 Olympics players

Softball is back at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. After being left out of the 2008 through 2016 games, the sport returns this summer. All 15 USA team members played in college.
READ MORE

Video review challenges recommended for college softball

The NCAA Softball Rules Committee proposed implementing video review and allowing coaches to have two video review challenges beginning in the 2021-22 academic year.
READ MORE

College softball: JMU's historic run captures 2021 NFCA DI national coaching staff of the year honors

Highlighted by a historic run to the national semifinals in the Women's College World Series, James Madison University was named the 2021 NFCA Division I National Coaching Staff of the Year.
READ MORE

