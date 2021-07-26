Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | July 26, 2021 Canada and Mexico softball play for bronze at the 2020 Olympics. All players competed in the NCAA Danielle Lawrie breaks down her 3 best WCWS moments Share When Canada and Mexico softball play for the bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, college softball fans may recognize a few names. And some maybe remember just about all of them. That's because the two teams' 15-player rosters are made up entirely of former NCAA student-athletes. The game airs live at midnight ET on Tuesday, July 27 on CNBC. Here's a quick look at the rosters. Note that player information is from here. Canada roster Player School Jenna Caira Syracuse Emma Entzminger San Jose State Larissa Franklin Western Kentucky Jenny Gilbert Ball State Sara Groenewegen Minnesota Kelsey Harshman (Jenkins) Wisconsin Victoria Hayward Washington Danielle Lawrie Washington Joey Lye Williams Janet Leung Brown Erika Polidori Oakland Kaleigh Rafter Florida State Lauren Regula-Bay Oklahoma State Jennifer Salling Washington Natalie Wideman California University of Pennsylvania Canada is 3-2 in the tournament thus far, with four pitchers combining for a 0.20 ERA. That includes former Washington star Danielle Lawrie, whose 136 career victories ranks sixth and 1,733 strikeouts rank fourth all-time in Division I. Lawrie also won MOP honors as the 2009 Women's College World Series, where the Huskies won their first national championship. Mexico roster Player School Stefania Aradillas San Diego State Suzy Brookshire Long Beach State, San Jose State, Sacramento State Brittany Cervantes Kentucky Dallas Escobedo Arizona State Tatyana Forbes NC State Chelsea Gonzales Arizona State Sierra Hyland Cal Poly Taylor McQuillin Arizona Nicole Mendes Oklahoma Danielle O'Toole Arizona Sashel Palacios Arizona State Sydney Romero Oklahoma Amanda Sanchez LSU Anissa Urtez Utah Tori Vidales Texas A&M Danielle O'Toole, who played at San Diego State and Arizona, and Dallas Escobedo have thrown 31 of the 34 1/3 innings in the Olympics. At the plate, Anissa Urtez leads with five hits, while two-time national champion Sydney Romero hit her first Olympic home run in a 5-0 win against Italy. Another Sooner on the roster, Nicole Mendes, won the NCAA title with OU this year. Brookshire made history for Mexico in Tokyo, as the recent Long Beach State standout posted the first hit in Mexican Olympic history in the team's opener — also against Canada. LATEST COLLEGE SOFTBALL NEWS 📊 POLLS: USA TODAY Top 25 | RPI | PREVIEWING 2021: Preseason All-Americans HISTORY: Teams with most championships | Longest winning streaks | Best pitchers of all time | 9 records that (we think) will never be broken | UNT's Hope Trautwein tosses one-of-a-kind perfect game | All-time home run leaders WCWS: 2021 WCWS schedule | WCWS grand slams | WCWS's longest games | Every WCWS MVP | Watch UCLA's 2019 WCWS walk-off hit EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS: Rachel Garcia | Shay Knighten | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Megan Langenfeld USA softball team roster: Colleges, stats for the 2020 Olympics players Softball is back at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. After being left out of the 2008 through 2016 games, the sport returns this summer. All 15 USA team members played in college. READ MORE Video review challenges recommended for college softball The NCAA Softball Rules Committee proposed implementing video review and allowing coaches to have two video review challenges beginning in the 2021-22 academic year. READ MORE College softball: JMU's historic run captures 2021 NFCA DI national coaching staff of the year honors Highlighted by a historic run to the national semifinals in the Women's College World Series, James Madison University was named the 2021 NFCA Division I National Coaching Staff of the Year. READ MORE