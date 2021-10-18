Steve McCown named NCAA softball national coordinator of umpires

Steve McCown has been named the NCAA softball national coordinator of umpires, bringing more than 30 years of umpiring experience to the position.

As the national coordinator, he will oversee communication among umpires, conference coordinators, coaches and the NCAA, and will help provide consistency in the interpretation of NCAA softball rules and umpiring mechanics. In addition, McCown will work with the Division I, II and III Softball Committees in the identification, training, selection and evaluation of umpires for each championship. McCown succeeds Craig Hyde, who recently retired from the role.

"I am excited and grateful for this opportunity," McCown said. "Umpiring is a passion of mine, and I look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to this position to build on Craig's success and be a positive influence for umpires to follow. This is an exciting time in NCAA softball, and I can't wait to work even more closely with the remarkable group of umpires around the country to continue to make the sport the best it can be."

CHAMPS: Oklahoma wins the 2021 women's college world series

McCown has served in the national umpire pool, participating in 15 NCAA Division I Softball Championships, including the 2012 and 2013 Women's College World Series. He also has worked with several conferences, including the Big 12 and Southeastern conferences, and has worked as an NCAA clinician and evaluator since 2010. McCown's experience extends beyond college softball, as he has umpired internationally in five World Cups and the 2016 World Championship and was an alternate official for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"Through Steve's experience as an umpire, clinician and evaluator, he demonstrated a thorough understanding of the importance of this role and its impact on the championships of all three divisions," said Liz Turner Suscha, NCAA managing director of championships and alliances. "My colleagues and I look forward to working with him to continue to advance the umpire program and positively impact the softball championships."

A Nebraska native, McCown received his bachelor's degree in biology from Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska, followed by a Doctor of Chiropractic from Parker College of Chiropractic.