Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | February 12, 2022 Watch: Nebraska softball's Caitlynn Neal crashes through a wall after a running catch Share With two outs in the top of the second inning and Nebraska down 3-0 to Iowa State, the Huskers were in need of a jolt. That's exactly what Caitlynn Neal provided with an incredible running catch in center field, barreling through the temporary outfield fence at the UNI-Dome in the process. Watch the highlight snag below. WHAT. A. GRAB. 😱@CaitlynnNeal with running catch to end the inning!! pic.twitter.com/NxjaGvfWpA— Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) February 12, 2022 LOOKING AHEAD: 8 teams we might see in the Women's College World Series When she's not putting her body on the line for her team, Neal does a little bit of everything on the field as a utility player and relief pitcher. As a freshman, she played in 32 games and started several in each outfield position, mostly in left field. She committed just one error last season, so she was exactly the glove the Huskers would have wanted making such a play on Saturday. Neal also made three appearances out of the bullpen last year. The Cyclones ultimately came out on top on Saturday though, winning 7-3. The Doc Halverson UNI-Dome Classic, a round-robin tournament featuring Iowa State, Nebraska, Drake, Omaha, South Dakota State and the hosts Northern Iowa, continues through Sunday, Feb. 13.