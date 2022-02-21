D1Softball Staff | February 21, 2022 D1Softball Top 25 Rankings: Florida State jumps UCLA, Northwestern climbs after Week 2 College softball season preview: Top pitchers to watch in 2022 Share The season’s second week offered plenty of marquee games at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational and elsewhere, but entertaining fare had little impact atop the D1Softball Top 25. Oklahoma, Alabama and Florida retain the top three spots, respectively, after perfect weekends that included the Tide’s two wins against seventh-ranked Virginia Tech. No. 4 Florida State emerged happiest from Clearwater, an extra-inning victory against No. 6 UCLA in the tournament finale allowing the Seminoles to climb one spot in the rankings this week. 2022 WCWS predictions: 8 teams we might see in OKC But Wildcats were the week’s most upwardly mobile bunch, whether of the Big Ten or SEC variety. Northwestern jumped into the top 10 off a strong showing in Clearwater that included a dramatic victory against UCLA, while Kentucky climbed to No. 15 after beating another bunch of Pac-12 Wildcats in Tucson. After five consecutive defeats, and almost as many errors as runs, Texas (5-6) suffered another setback by dropping out of the Top 25 entirely. Auburn, USF and BYU join the poll this week. Auburn’s arrival, combined with LSU clinging to No. 25 after a rough weekend, leaves the SEC with nine ranked teams, easily the best among all conferences. The Pac-12 (5) and ACC (4), Big 12 (2), Big Ten (2) all feature multiple representatives, while the Sun Belt, AAC and WCC are also represented. Rank Team Overall Record Record Last Week Previous Rank 1 Oklahoma 10-0 5-0 1 2 Alabama 9-0 5-0 2 3 Florida 10-0 6-0 3 4 Florida State 10-0 6-0 5 5 Washington 9-1 4-1 6 6 UCLA 7-3 3-2 4 7 Virginia Tech 8-2 3-2 8 8 Arkansas 7-3 4-1 9 9 Duke 8-2 4-1 12 10 Northwestern 7-2 3-1 21 11 Oklahoma State 6-4 2-3 7 12 Oregon 8-1 3-1 11 13 Clemson 6-3 3-2 13 14 Missouri 8-3 5-1 14 15 Kentucky 9-1 5-0 18 16 Arizona 7-2 4-1 16 17 Michigan 5-4 2-2 17 18 Louisiana 6-0 1-0 20 19 Georgia 9-2 4-1 19 20 Tennessee 6-3 2-3 15 21 Auburn 9-1 4-1 NR 22 South Florida 6-2 3-1 NR 23 Arizona State 7-3 4-1 22 24 BYU 8-1 4-0 NR 25 LSU 6-5 2-3 23 LATEST COLLEGE SOFTBALL NEWS 📊 POLLS: USA TODAY Top 25 | RPI | PREVIEWING 2021: Preseason All-Americans HISTORY: Teams with most championships | Longest winning streaks | Best pitchers of all time | 9 records that (we think) will never be broken | UNT's Hope Trautwein tosses one-of-a-kind perfect game | All-time home run leaders WCWS: 2021 WCWS schedule | WCWS grand slams | WCWS's longest games | Every WCWS MVP | Watch UCLA's 2019 WCWS walk-off hit EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS: Rachel Garcia | Shay Knighten | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Megan Langenfeld Lauren Chamberlain knew her NCAA softball home run record would be broken, and she's glad it is Jocelyn Alo Lauren Chamberlain shares her perspective, as she awaits fellow Sooner and friend Jocelyn Alo breaking her all-time NCAA softball home run record. READ MORE Watch: Northwestern softball's walk off home run upsets No. 3 UCLA Watch as Northwestern's Maeve Nelson sends a three-run walk off home run over the fence to take down the No. 4 UCLA Bruins at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational. READ MORE Watch: Nebraska softball's Caitlynn Neal crashes through a wall after a running catch Nebraska softball player Caitlynn Neal made a spectacular running catch that sent her crashing through the outfield wall. READ MORE