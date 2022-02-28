D1Softball Staff | February 28, 2022 D1Softball Top 25 Rankings: UCLA back into top 5, Oregon State enters the mix after Week 3 Top 5 plays from Week 2 in college softball Share The season’s third week featured some great games at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic and weather delays in other areas, leading to some small shifts in the D1Softball Top 25. Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida and Florida State retain the top four spots after perfect weeks that included some challenges and late-game heroics. Washington dropped five spots to No. 10 after losing three games in Mary Nutter, while UCLA moved up a spot to replace the Huskies at No. 5. 🥎 HISTORY: All-time home run leaders Northwestern slipped from the top 10 after suffering two straight losses to unranked teams to end the Mary Nutter, which negated some quality wins earlier in the event. Oregon State entered the rankings at No. 25 after going 5-0 at Mary Nutter. The Beavers replaced BYU, which dropped from the poll after only a week’s stay. OSU’s arrival gives the Pac-12 six ranked teams. The SEC continues to lead the way with nine. The ACC has four teams represented. The Big 12 and Big Ten have two apiece, while the Sun Belt and AAC each have one. Rank Team Overall Record Record Last Week Previous Rank 1 Oklahoma 15-0 5-0 1 2 Alabama 15-0 6-0 2 3 Florida 15-0 5-0 3 4 Florida State 15-0 5-0 4 5 UCLA 12-3 5-0 6 6 Virginia Tech 11-2 3-0 7 7 Duke 13-3 5-1 9 8 Arkansas 8-3 1-0 8 9 Oklahoma State 10-4 4-0 11 10 Washington 11-4 2-3 5 11 Northwestern 10-4 3-2 10 12 Missouri 12-4 4-1 14 13 Clemson 10-3 4-0 13 14 Kentucky 13-1 4-0 15 15 Oregon 11-3 3-2 12 16 Michigan 8-5 3-1 17 17 Tennessee 9-6 3-3 20 18 Arizona 10-4 3-2 16 19 Georgia 13-3 4-1 19 20 Auburn 15-1 6-0 21 21 Louisiana 10-2 4-2 18 22 LSU 12-5 6-0 25 23 South Florida 10-3 4-1 22 24 Arizona State 9-4 2-1 23 25 Oregon State 12-3 5-0 NR LATEST COLLEGE SOFTBALL NEWS 📊 POLLS: USA TODAY Top 25 | RPI | PREVIEWING 2021: Preseason All-Americans HISTORY: Teams with most championships | Longest winning streaks | Best pitchers of all time | 9 records that (we think) will never be broken | UNT's Hope Trautwein tosses one-of-a-kind perfect game | All-time home run leaders WCWS: 2021 WCWS schedule | WCWS grand slams | WCWS's longest games | Every WCWS MVP | Watch UCLA's 2019 WCWS walk-off hit EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS: Rachel Garcia | Shay Knighten | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Megan Langenfeld College softball's all-time home run leaders Here's a look at the ten college softball players who have slugged 83 or more home runs in their illustrious NCAA careers. READ MORE Lauren Chamberlain knew her NCAA softball home run record would be broken, and she's glad it is Jocelyn Alo Lauren Chamberlain shares her perspective, as she awaits fellow Sooner and friend Jocelyn Alo breaking her all-time NCAA softball home run record. READ MORE D1Softball Top 25 Rankings: Florida State jumps UCLA, Northwestern climbs after Week 2 After a busy weekend packed with softball, Florida State and Northwestern emerged the winners in this week's D1Softball's Top 25. READ MORE